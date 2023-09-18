Bidenomics is working: Poverty rate increased in 2022; child poverty DOUBLED

If you've bought groceries, or gas, or clothes or … well, anything in the last couple of years, you've probably noticed that things are expensive. Very expensive.

Yet, the Biden administration continues to tell us Bidenomics is working. We're wealthier than ever before. Record job creation. Repeat ad nauseam.

Inflation has fallen for twelve months straight, down to 3%.



Good jobs and lower costs: That’s Bidenomics in action. pic.twitter.com/VOgISpx7ZB — President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2023

Of course, it's all smoke and mirrors, really. “Record job growth’ is just all the jobs wrecked by COVID finally coming back online. Since the beginning of the year, almost half a million Americans were working two or more jobs.

And here comes ABC News with a depressing economic update:

The poverty rate in the U.S. increased last year, the first increase in 13 years, according to the Census Bureau. https://t.co/6qXuLl3Nlz — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2023

From the article (emphasis added):

The poverty rate in the United States increased last year, the first increase in 13 years, according to the Census Bureau. In 2022, the poverty rate was 12.4%, up 4.6% from 2021, according to the Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), which looks at government programs and tax credits designed to help low-income families, according to the census. The expiration of pandemic programs, including refundable tax credits and stimulus payments, at the start of 2022, led to an increase in the SPM over the official poverty rate, the census reported. The poverty rate among children saw a sizeable increase, more than doubling from 5.2% in 2021 to 12.4% last year, census data shows. The increase in the child poverty rate comes after the child tax credit expansion ended on Dec. 31, 2021.

Of course they blame it on the discontinuation of the child tax credit, which means maybe Bidencomics isn't working as well as they thought, if $300 a month per child is what stands between you and poverty. $300 with this inflation doesn't buy what it used to.

Twitter was quick to point the blame where it belongs:

#Bidenomics is finally getting some traction.



WH officials said, "Ya ain't seen nothin' yet, folks" https://t.co/sOnqugpRPa — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 18, 2023

He's not the only one:

Crashes make booms too, you know.

You understand the Biden administration thinks this is a good thing, right? https://t.co/2gJSbphFpJ — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 18, 2023

Sadly, yes.

But I'm told we just don't understand all that Joe has done for us 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/nWCLSzX2dt — alrightythen (@jeeezelouise) September 18, 2023

It's all our fault, of course. We just don't appreciate what Biden has done to help us.

Credit card debt passed $1 trillion. Defaults on car loans are at record highs. Mortgage rates are over 7%.

People are only in poverty because they are using all of their available consumer credit because the economy has never been stronger https://t.co/ZoiF8pvCt0 — Ryan Schmid (@Schmiddysaurus) September 18, 2023

See what we mean?

Have they tried sending more money to Ukraine? https://t.co/gooQbHVVjH — Never Acceptable Tizok (@PixelBuff) September 18, 2023

Let's not give them any ideas.

Bidenomics - are you better off now than you were four years ago? https://t.co/KNHGQRlpBr — Scott Manley (@ManleyWMC) September 18, 2023

No, the answer is probably no. Everyone is hurting and feeling the strain.

Maybe things would get better if Biden ate more ice cream and did less with the economy.

It's not working for working people. Working people of struggling to make ends meet, and it's only getting worse every day. We can only hope things turn around soon and get better. For the sake of us all.

***

