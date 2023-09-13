DeSantis schools Nora O'Donnell about Florida Heartbeat Law and more

How did we get here? To the point where the media is blatantly dishonest and, yet, unwaveringly certain they are the good guys?

They lie, constantly, and when you're a Republican who has a track record of solid legislative and policy wins, they turn their eyes to you to seek and destroy. But, as always, they cannot do so with facts and logic. They have to resort to spin, misdirection, and outright lies to accomplish their goals.

In April of this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 6-week heartbeat bill into law, banning abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy except for cases of rape, incest, human trafficking, or to save the life of the mother. The penalties prescribed in the law apply to healthcare providers who perform the procedure.

During the first GOP debate, DeSantis said he was proud to sign the heartbeat bill, noting that Democrats support abortion up to birth. A fact that really got under the skin of some Democrats, including former Press Secretary Jen Psaki who's tweet got ratio'd into orbit:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

They do, and the Democrats have put forth legislation to codify it.

So in an interview with Nora O'Donnell, she tried to lie to DeSantis's face about the bill penalizing women who get abortions. It did not go well for her.

DeSantis, as he does, set her straight. The bill doesn't penalize women, but healthcare providers. Did O'Donnell actually read the bill?

If O'Donnell had read the bill, she would have noticed all the good things it does for women who choose life.

They are legitimate areas for policy disagreement, but the left doesn't want disagreement or debate. It's anathema to them.

Nope. Not biased at all.

Yes, it is.

And it wasn't just the heartbeat bill DeSantis took O'Donnell to task on LGBTQ issues and the NAACP's warning to minorities, too:

Dealing with the southern border:

The Mexican drug cartels are invading our country and poisoning tens of thousands of Americans every year.



Yet the elites think we’re supposed to just throw up our hands and let it happen?



Not on my watch. A new sheriff is coming to town and accountability will be administered. pic.twitter.com/PNzeMZEQWS — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 12, 2023

Bonus points if you can make it past O'Donnell asking DeSantis if he'd send missiles into Mexico with a straight face. We didn't, because that is the most ridiculous question ever asked.

It is refreshing to see a candidate give it back to the media. They deserve every bit of it.