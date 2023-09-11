Bill Kristol needs to rewrite his tweet on Putin taking Crimea after Trump...
President Pinocchio: Biden 'embellishes' where he was after 9/11 in Patriot Day remarks...
NYT features book asking if school choice is destroying public education
Chris 'Captain America' Evans got hitched but apparently can't defeat the 'age gap'...
Candidate wants New York City to tax the rich to provide services to...
Remembering the evil of Benghazi on its anniversary
Harry Sisson is big mad over Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for secession, Twitter/X...
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says 'plenty of folks' would say concealed carry isn't covered...
Former Green Party Presidential Candidate touts upcoming meeting with David Duke and Twitt...
Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't...
New Mexico Sheriff Refuses to Enforce Governor's Unconstitutional Firearm Restrictions
Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity
Biden admin OK's deal to release billions to 'world's #1 sponsor of terror'......
Ok Kamala, can you ANSWER the question please? VP spins in circles around...

Your ‘justice’ system: Shannon Brandt only gets 5 years in death of Cayler Ellingson

Amy Curtis  |  7:55 PM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On September 18, 2022, North Dakota man Shannon Brandt hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his SUV, killing the teen. Brandt struck Ellingson after a street dance party at a bar in McHenry, ND, and alleged, at the time, that Ellingson was part of a 'Republican extremist' group who was 'calling on others' to get Brandt. Brandt called 911 after fleeing the scene and asked the dispatcher if he was, among other things, going to prison. 

Brandt was originally charged with vehicular homicide and those charges were later upgraded to murder, a Class AA felony, and Duty in Accident Involving Death, a Class B felony. Those charges were later reduced to manslaughter, and Brandt pleaded guilty to said charges in May of this year.

On Friday, Brandt was sentenced to five years in prison for Cayler Ellingson's death. He will be credited time served for the year he was on house arrest, and be on supervision for three years after his sentence ends. 

From Fox News:

According to Fox affiliate KVRR, Brandt was sentenced to five years in state prison but will get credit time served for his house arrest, which reduces his jail time by almost a year. Once he's released from prison, he will undergo three years of supervised probation.

The North Dakota State Medical Examiner's Office concluded that the incident was an accident, issuing a report stating that Brandt was trying to get out of a confrontation with Ellingson when he ran him over with the 2003 Ford Explorer.

According to KVRR, Brinster requested five years in prison for Brandt with credit for time served, as well as three years of supervised release. She alleged that statements made by Brandt to investigators didn't line up with the case's evidence and didn't take enough accountability for the death of Ellingson.

Recommended

Chris 'Captain America' Evans got hitched but apparently can't defeat the 'age gap' criticism
justmindy

This news broke just as more January 6 defendants are getting decades of prison time, including former Proud Boy and FBI informant Enrique Tarrio, who received 22 years behind bars for 'seditious conspiracy' even though he wasn't in DC on January 6, 2021.

Twitter was appalled at the sentence, and rightly so.

We do have a justice system, it's just biased and multi-tiered, depending on who you are and who your victim is, apparently.The federal government's fence is more important than the life of a young man. Others tied the attack to the 'MAGA extremism' speech Biden gave before Brandt hit Ellingson.
The tweet goes on to quote from the president's speech:
Days prior to the tragic death of Ellingson, which appears to have been motivated in part by animus against the teen for allegedly being part of an extremist group, President Joe Biden gave a controversial speech on purported right-wing extremism.

'Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,'Biden said Thursday night at Independence Hall, flanked by two U.S. Marines. 'Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.'

'But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,' he added. 'And that is a threat to this country.'
Amazingly, the media (who has not missed an opportunity to link a shooting to every gun owner, or blame Republicans for the behavior of some other bad actor) did not draw connections between Biden's inflammatory rhetoric and Ellingson's death, which Brandt admitted was politically motivated. And by 'amazingly', we mean 'totally predictable.'
Somehow, we don't believe this would be classified as an "accident" or simply "reckless" if the parties of the victim and perpetrator were flipped. Remember how the left smeared (and continues to smear) Kyle Rittenhouse? We remember.No, no it does not.

Probably wise to keep this update in mind. Cayler's mother, Sheri Ellingson, asked the judge to hand down the maximum sentence for manslaughter, telling the court and Brandt ...

'Shannon, you took a piece of our family that’s not replaceable. When you chose to take Cayler’s life and happiness you took ours too. You have caused our family endless pain, heartache, sleepless nights. Our days, months, and years will never be the same because of your selfishness.'

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ellingson family as they approach the anniversary of Cayler's passing and this incredibly light prison sentence.
Tags: MAGA REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris 'Captain America' Evans got hitched but apparently can't defeat the 'age gap' criticism
justmindy
President Pinocchio: Biden 'embellishes' where he was after 9/11 in Patriot Day remarks (watch)
Amy Curtis
Bill Kristol needs to rewrite his tweet on Putin taking Crimea after Trump won
Brett T.
Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't having it today
Chad Felix Greene
Candidate wants New York City to tax the rich to provide services to illegal immigrants
Brett T.
Harry Sisson is big mad over Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for secession, Twitter/X owns him
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Chris 'Captain America' Evans got hitched but apparently can't defeat the 'age gap' criticism justmindy