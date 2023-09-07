Ummm ... WAT?! Scientists create embryo model that ‘looks like textbook example of 14-day-old embryo'

'May you live in interesting times,' is a curse and for good reason. 'These times' we are living in certainly qualify as interesting, don’t they? On Wednesday, the BBC reported scientists at the Weizmann Institute have created an ‘embryo model’ from stem cells that ‘looks like a textbook example of a real 14-day-old embryo.’ Made without sperm, egg, or a womb, this model released hormones that triggered positive pregnancy test results in a lab.

Scientific breakthrough or man-made horror beyond our comprehension? Researchers argue that embryo models will ‘provide an ethical way of understanding the earliest moments of our lives’ while others are … more skeptical.

I was hoping for dinosaurs but sure, we’ll take soulless human vessels through which demons may enter the material world. Why not? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 6, 2023

What was it Ian Malcolm said again? Oh, that’s right:

He was a smart dude. Others pointed out that maybe playing God with this is not a good idea, especially since the last time scientists messed around with things the entire world shut down:

As if scientists messing around with viruses wasn't dangerous enough... https://t.co/i1QyweMoZT — Caleb Jordan Schulz (@Based_Jedi) September 6, 2023

We remember.

Looking forward to the entity lockdowns https://t.co/yTXl4JTvaH — Johnny (@HTownRocket78) September 6, 2023

Yeah, let’s not. Scientists hope these ‘embryos’ can open valuable learning into the earliest stages of human development without creating actual embryos buuuut ... yikes.

We need a complete and total shutdown of scientists creating gollums until we can figure out what the heck is going on https://t.co/shtSVIHUVW — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) September 6, 2023

Yeah. Maybe lay off the gas for a second. Then again …

Plot twist: they already did it 40 years ago. https://t.co/NjrdajI6ce pic.twitter.com/0mklV1JG8i — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 6, 2023

No lies detected there.

Here’s hoping this latest scientific venture doesn’t turn into a disaster. Again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !