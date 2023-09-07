'CULT!' Covid-positive Whoopi Goldberg calls into 'The View' wearing a mask all alone
Ummm ... WAT?! Scientists create embryo model that ‘looks like textbook example of 14-day-old embryo'

Amy Curtis  |  10:42 AM on September 07, 2023
Twitchy

'May you live in interesting times,' is a curse and for good reason. 'These times' we are living in certainly qualify as interesting, don’t they? On Wednesday, the BBC reported scientists at the Weizmann Institute have created an ‘embryo model’ from stem cells that ‘looks like a textbook example of a real 14-day-old embryo.’ Made without sperm, egg, or a womb, this model released hormones that triggered positive pregnancy test results in a lab. 

Scientific breakthrough or man-made horror beyond our comprehension? Researchers argue that embryo models will ‘provide an ethical way of understanding the earliest moments of our lives’ while others are … more skeptical.

What was it Ian Malcolm said again? Oh, that’s right:

He was a smart dude. Others pointed out that maybe playing God with this is not a good idea, especially since the last time scientists messed around with things the entire world shut down:

We remember.

Yeah, let’s not. Scientists hope these ‘embryos’ can open valuable learning into the earliest stages of human development without creating actual embryos buuuut ... yikes. 

Yeah. Maybe lay off the gas for a second. Then again …

No lies detected there. 

Here’s hoping this latest scientific venture doesn’t turn into a disaster. Again.

***

