VP Kamala Harris announced that gas prices have dropped over the last six weeks, the fastest drop in over a decade. Not included in her tweet? The reason they’re so high in the first place.

Gas prices have now dropped 69 cents per gallon over the last six weeks. This drop in gas prices is the fastest in over a decade. We will continue to fight to lower costs for the American people. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 26, 2022

Well, that’s great and all, but can we talk about how gas prices got so high in the first place? We know this administration would like us to think it’s the fault of Vladimir Putin, or the “greedy” oil corporations, or the gas station owners, or even occasionally the pandemic. They’ve been rotating these excuses for months now, relying on their pals in the mainstream media to dutifully parrot and amplify everything but their own incompetence and mismanagement of America’s abundant natural energy resources.

The truth is, this administration actually campaigned on shutting down America’s energy independence and are doing everything they can to make good on that promise. They’re just hoping the average citizen won’t connect those dots.

It doesn’t seem to be working:

Of course the rise was pretty much a record, too. Let me know when we become energy independent and the prices go back to where Trump has them. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) July 26, 2022

Raise $3, lower by $.69 – pat selves on back… — Robert Coe (@co_rob_al) July 26, 2022

That would be impressive if we didnt have record high gas prices by orders of magnitude. — Paul Hurtado🏕️🇺🇲 (@Feydakyn) July 26, 2022

Trying to take credit for fixing a crisis they created is very on par for the Biden administration.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more perfect illustration of ‘the government breaks your leg and then hands you a (taxpayer funded) crutch and says ‘See? If it weren’t for me, you wouldn’t be able to walk.’ — Sakr el Bahr (@SakrBahr) July 26, 2022

Neither have we.

Harris’s promise to continue to fight for lower costs would ring a lot less hollow if they took practical, long-term actions to achieve that goal. But they won’t.

Nice, now open the Keystone Pipeline. https://t.co/U3pURDiu9Q — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 27, 2022

Well played, Senator Blackburn. Well played.