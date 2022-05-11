David Gergen, senior political analyst at CNN, has some thoughts on which generations should be next in line to run the country:

Baby Boomers have been running the country for nearly three decades. Some successes, a number of disappointments. It’s time to pass the baton to younger generations — Millennials & Gen Z. Pls join us for conversation tonite on @CNN with @ACCooper about my new book on subject. — David Gergen (@David_Gergen) May 10, 2022

It certainly didn’t go unnoticed that he left out the generation immediately following the Boomers. You know, the generation that’s just at the right age to move into the positions of power that the Boomers are slowly (very slowly, if certain members of Congress are anything to go by) relinquishing.

Once again, Gen X overlooked. — Sally (@libertariantina) May 10, 2022

Uh, you think you might have skipped over a generation there? — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) May 11, 2022

Maybe a little bit.

Uh, we’re you just going to skip Gen X ???? — The Editor Devil (@fairchild01) May 10, 2022

Yes, apparently we are. Which some people seem to be quite okay with:

Y'all can have it — Mrs_Pinky🇺🇸 Nicole Pinkston (@MRSpinkston85) May 10, 2022

Good point. It is all a bit of a mess right now so hey maybe Gen X can just sit back and let the younger folks handle it while they keep doing what they’re doing:

It's so funny that Gen X always gets left out, but Gen X is dealing with senior parents and raising kids right now. — Addie Woolf @🏡 (@AddieWoolf) May 11, 2022

Indeed.

Gergen’s observation has definitely brought out the memories of growing up Gen X.

And to Gen-X: keep the door locked, there's a swanson's TV dinner in the freezer if you get hungry and DON'T stay up past 10 — Ben Abrahamse (@babrahamse) May 11, 2022

Gen Xers are just tougher. Saltier. I was a teenager in the 80s dammit! I’m wore a shirt with a zipper on it. Tough as nails. I danced to Rock Lobster Stole my Grandpa’s Chevette. Would fight in the Friendly’s parking lot. Quite a bit actually. Bet pink slips on our Jim Dandys — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) May 11, 2022

The nostalgia memes are flowing fast and thick:

Hate is probably a pretty strong word but the greater point stands.

Gen X may be overlooked, but they’re sure having fun while it’s happening.

Yeah, it’s CNN. But still.

