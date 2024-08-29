CIA: Terrorists Planned to Kill Thousands at Taylor Swift Concert

Hillel Neuer shares this revelation:

ISIS-linked terrorists aimed to kill “tens of thousands” of Taylor Swift fans at Vienna concert before CIA intel disrupted the planning and led to arrests. Main suspect is 19-year-old Austrian man. Radical Islamism is sweeping the West especially our campuses. We better wake up. pic.twitter.com/7sAhIl9xvU — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 29, 2024

Advertisement

This author believes he had seen the news that there was a thwarted terror plot related to a Taylor Swift concert, but we don’t think this site has covered this before. And while Mr. Neuer only gives us a picture, this Twitter/X user gives us a link to the actual article:

The plot to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna shows was intended to kill thousands, a CIA official says (from @AP) https://t.co/MbVF83ojLr — Zenber1 (@Zenber1) August 29, 2024

From the article:

BERLIN (AP) — The suspects in the foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna earlier this month sought to kill ‘tens of thousands’ of fans before the CIA discovered intelligence that disrupted the planning and led to arrests, the agency’s deputy director said. The CIA notified Austrian authorities of the scheme, which allegedly included links to the Islamic State group. The intelligence and subsequent arrests ultimately led to the cancellation of three sold-out Eras Tour shows, devastating fans who had traveled across the globe to see Swift in concert. CIA Deputy Director David Cohen addressed the failed plot during the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit, held this week in Maryland. ‘They were plotting to kill a huge number — tens of thousands of people at this concert, including I am sure many Americans — and were quite advanced in this,’ Cohen said Wednesday. ‘The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do.’ Austrian officials said the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian man, was inspired by the Islamic State group. He allegedly planned to attack outside the stadium, where upwards of 30,000 fans were expected to gather, with knives or homemade explosives. Another 65,000 fans were likely to be inside the venue. Investigators discovered chemical substances and technical devices during a raid of the suspect’s home.

It is disappointing that they canceled several concerts as a result. Our attitude is that when terrorism threatens freedom of expression, the answer is more expression, not less. But on the other hand, it isn’t clear at this time that this has anything specifically to do with Taylor Swift or anything she has said. Her concert might have been chosen for no other reason than the fact that tens of thousands of people are likely to gather in a small space, although we are open to being proven wrong.

What if the police hadn't thwarted the plot in time? Do politicians realize what was at stake? Why doesn't the West take drastic measures to remove those terrorists from their countries? Those who do not respect human rights should not be protected by human rights laws. — Truth Course (@TruthCourse) August 29, 2024

‘Truth Course’ is getting at another important point. There is a very normal human impulse to put the ‘what might have beens’ out of our minds in this kind of situation. What they tried to do was pretty unimaginably horrible. But we do have to remember what the enemies of civilization are still trying to do. Every thwarted terror attack, every shot intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome represents an attempted murder of innocent civilians. The fact that it failed doesn’t mean we should ignore the implications of what they tried to do (allegedly, in this particular case).

I want to throw up at the thought of this (even only partly) succeeding. — Martijn Knol (@mr_spenalzo) August 29, 2024

Advertisement

If you're wondering how they planned to kill that many, the ISIS cell was trying to make chemical weapons. They wanted to turn the venue into Ypres. https://t.co/O5V3uaDSIW — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) August 29, 2024

This is globalized the intifada that so many people especially in the US are chanting. They were probably hoping only to target the Jews and Israel but this is the result — Rabbi Menachem Margolin (@MargolinRabbi) August 29, 2024

According to Kier Starmer, it's the "far right" who are the problem. He dares not even try to address the issue of radical islam in the UK because he knows it's already at a tipping point. — Wezza (@icylin36) August 29, 2024

Unbelievable that it takes Madrid, trucks on Christmas markets, Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, etcetera and now Solingen and still many people are asleep. — Scalpelocho (@scalpeloch31603) August 29, 2024

Hitchens screamed at the Left after 9/11 to wake the hell up, and almost 25 years later, they still have their heads up their asses. — annanimiddy (@annanimiddy) August 29, 2024

Finally, we won’t make this issue very political but …

If the Swifties are smart, they will vote for Trump…otherwise in my opinion it’s inevitable that a mass casualty event will happen at one of her concerts in the future — Thomas Redmond (@thomasaredmond) August 29, 2024

… we do not believe that Biden and Harris are up to the job of dealing with terrorism. Biden himself famously opposed the raid that killed Bin Ladin:

Advertisement

Joe Biden wants to talk about coddling terrorists.



REMINDER: It was Joe Biden who was opposed to the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. pic.twitter.com/sdJRG55o7m — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 12, 2020

He later claimed he did support it after all, but ask yourself which is more likely to be the truth? The admission that hurts him or the revision that helps him?

And we don’t think Harris is likely to be tougher. In fact, we suspect that a Harris administration might be the first in American history to hang Israel out to dry.