Randi Weingarten Needs to Stop Stealing from America's Teachers (I Said What I...
Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With...
Kamala Toady Brian Fallon's Attempt to SPIN ABC Telling Kamala NOPE on Debate...
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Boston Globe Tries DESPERATELY to 'Fix' Messed Up Tim...
Corey Lewandowski Triumphantly Proves Ari Melber Dead Wrong in Explosive Exchange About Tr...
Reporter Gets More Than He Bargained for After Asking DeSantis About the 'Trans...
Don Lemon Leaving Copies of His New Book All Over NYC to Promote...
Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote...
She's NOT Speaking: ABC News REJECTS Kamala Harris' Last-Minute Debate Rule Changes, Will...
CACKLE! Kamala Harris's Bidenomics Economy Is SO Bad Americans Are Officially Too Poor...
New J6 Footage Has Been Leaked…and It Doesn’t Look Good for Pelosi
Pro-Life and Voting for Trump
'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just...
There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says...

CIA: Terrorists Planned to Kill Thousands at Taylor Swift Concert

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  3:00 PM on August 29, 2024
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Hillel Neuer shares this revelation:

Advertisement

This author believes he had seen the news that there was a thwarted terror plot related to a Taylor Swift concert, but we don’t think this site has covered this before. And while Mr. Neuer only gives us a picture, this Twitter/X user gives us a link to the actual article:

From the article:

BERLIN (AP) — The suspects in the foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna earlier this month sought to kill ‘tens of thousands’ of fans before the CIA discovered intelligence that disrupted the planning and led to arrests, the agency’s deputy director said.

The CIA notified Austrian authorities of the scheme, which allegedly included links to the Islamic State group. The intelligence and subsequent arrests ultimately led to the cancellation of three sold-out Eras Tour shows, devastating fans who had traveled across the globe to see Swift in concert.

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen addressed the failed plot during the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit, held this week in Maryland.

‘They were plotting to kill a huge number — tens of thousands of people at this concert, including I am sure many Americans — and were quite advanced in this,’ Cohen said Wednesday. ‘The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do.’

Austrian officials said the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian man, was inspired by the Islamic State group. He allegedly planned to attack outside the stadium, where upwards of 30,000 fans were expected to gather, with knives or homemade explosives. Another 65,000 fans were likely to be inside the venue. Investigators discovered chemical substances and technical devices during a raid of the suspect’s home.

Recommended

Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt
Sam J.
Advertisement

It is disappointing that they canceled several concerts as a result. Our attitude is that when terrorism threatens freedom of expression, the answer is more expression, not less. But on the other hand, it isn’t clear at this time that this has anything specifically to do with Taylor Swift or anything she has said. Her concert might have been chosen for no other reason than the fact that tens of thousands of people are likely to gather in a small space, although we are open to being proven wrong.

‘Truth Course’ is getting at another important point. There is a very normal human impulse to put the ‘what might have beens’ out of our minds in this kind of situation. What they tried to do was pretty unimaginably horrible. But we do have to remember what the enemies of civilization are still trying to do. Every thwarted terror attack, every shot intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome represents an attempted murder of innocent civilians. The fact that it failed doesn’t mean we should ignore the implications of what they tried to do (allegedly, in this particular case).

Advertisement

Finally, we won’t make this issue very political but …

… we do not believe that Biden and Harris are up to the job of dealing with terrorism. Biden himself famously opposed the raid that killed Bin Ladin:

Advertisement

He later claimed he did support it after all, but ask yourself which is more likely to be the truth? The admission that hurts him or the revision that helps him?

And we don’t think Harris is likely to be tougher. In fact, we suspect that a Harris administration might be the first in American history to hang Israel out to dry.

Tags: CIA ISIS ISRAEL TAYLOR SWIFT TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt
Sam J.
Kamala Toady Brian Fallon's Attempt to SPIN ABC Telling Kamala NOPE on Debate Rules Goes OH So Very WRONG
Sam J.
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Boston Globe Tries DESPERATELY to 'Fix' Messed Up Tim Walz Pic BUT We Got It
Sam J.
Corey Lewandowski Triumphantly Proves Ari Melber Dead Wrong in Explosive Exchange About Trump's Injury
justmindy
Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote WITHOUT ID Per State Is CRAZY
Sam J.
Don Lemon Leaving Copies of His New Book All Over NYC to Promote it NOT Going the Way He Hoped and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt Sam J.
Advertisement