'Amazing Win For Elon Musk:' You Won't Believe How Biden's Staff Learned He Was Dropping Out

Okay, to be fair, maybe you will believe this:

White House aides learned Biden was dropping out by reading 𝕏 https://t.co/9SpfbwcN65 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2024

Advertisement

Of course, Musk is quoting a post that is in turn quoting this post from Politico:

Biden's announcement stunned White House and campaign aides, who up until this afternoon were insisting he'd stay in the race.



"We’re all finding out by tweet,” said one Dem. “None of us understand what’s happening.” https://t.co/VHphH6HPNL — POLITICO (@politico) July 21, 2024

Hilariously, they don't like to call it X and still call posts 'tweets.' We think there is bipartisan agreement that the new name stinks.

That post links to one of those annoying scrolling list of articles type things, and you have to scroll down a while to get to it. It said:

President Joe Biden’s state campaign aides were telephoning delegates ahead of next month’s Democratic convention at the very moment he announced his withdrawal from the race Sunday afternoon. “It was a nationwide push to shore up delegates for the roll call,” said a Biden state official, whose fellow staffers were conducting the outreach. In the weeks since his disastrous debate, Biden aides have been working to keep delegates to the Chicago convention in line. In another sign of how the president’s decision stunned even his own staff, his Delaware-based campaign leadership concluded a staff call with state aides just minutes before Biden released his letter withdrawing from the race. “I don’t think a soul in Delaware knew,” said the official, alluding to Biden staff.

Biden was in Delaware, and we suspect he didn’t know, either. Indeed, even if he has been told, does he still remember?

Do we have to tell you people had fun with this?

𝕏 is king of news pic.twitter.com/qykqL4kgVq — Share Bear (@ShareBear1776) July 21, 2024

Imagine campaigning against @elonmusk , and being against him buying @x, and then finding out your own campaign, didn’t even tell you what was happening, and you found out on @elonmusk @x



The irony is astonishing . 🤣 — Travis 🐙 (@Treasures_NFTS) July 21, 2024

Respectfully, it isn’t irony. The Biden administration knows how vital Twitter/X is to our national conversation and that is precisely why they want to control it.

Must’ve stunned Joe Biden too 😂 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 21, 2024

We’re not sure if he is joking or not, but he has been questioning whether Joe Biden actually, voluntarily signed the letter ever since the announcement:

I wouldn't discount the possibility that Joe Biden has no idea that he just released that letter. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 21, 2024

1) He is so unwell that he can't even make the announcement on television.



2) He did not endorse Kamala as the nominee.



3) By not resigning, Dems avoid VP debacle in Congress.



DNC is going to be chaos! https://t.co/uVV56Sq5D9 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 21, 2024

Off topic, but he makes a good point. If Biden resigns the presidency and Harris becomes president, then Harris would have to nominate a Vice President. That’s in the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, Section Two, and it requires a majority vote in the House and Senate to confirm, an unusually high bar for presidential appointments.

Advertisement

Back to his Biden resignation trutherism:

How hard could it be to take a photo of Joe Biden signing the letter?



Still zero proof the president resigned free of duress. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 21, 2024

Again, we are not sure he is serious and not just trolling, but he has had about a dozens posts on that theme.

The Democratic party has completely imploded. Amazing to see. pic.twitter.com/r762x4bhO3 — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) July 21, 2024

Seems very democratic and not at all driven by a behind the scenes committee https://t.co/Ig4rcCjDZv — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 21, 2024

We detect sarcasm. We will note that Bill and Hillary Clinton has already given their full-throated (heh) endorsement of Harris. So, didn't need more time to think about it or to consider alternatives. That suggests to us that they knew this was coming before most of the Biden administration.

By comparison, the Obamas are not endorsing anyone just yet. And in our mind, that is a normal response for someone just getting the news.

Einmal mehr ist Twitter/X die schnellste Informationsquelle. Herr @elonmusk wird diese Nachricht freuen. https://t.co/lNCtisz1SD pic.twitter.com/shdMVx4hPz — Terran Liberty (@terran_liberty) July 21, 2024

The alleged translation from German:

Once again, Twitter/X is the fastest source of information. Mr. @elonmusk will be pleased with this news.

We love how Twitter/X is now asking us if the translation is accurate. Dude, we would not be hitting the translation button if we could read German!

Advertisement

“None of us understand what’s happening.”



Finally some honest introspection from the clowns in the Biden White House. https://t.co/Pl6tNpuIu5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 21, 2024

It will pass.

I was told that if I voted for Trump we would have a president who ran the country from Twitter and they were right https://t.co/rWwU2jdN1d — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) July 21, 2024

Of course, a second Trump term will be even more horrifying in terms of social media:

JD Vance Horrified To Learn He Must Now Use Truth Social https://t.co/7QC0LMqB9U pic.twitter.com/I66dP4RprZ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 20, 2024

Perfect. Gloriously, hysterically perfect. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 21, 2024

this sunday could not get any better — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) July 21, 2024

Yes, it could.

I thought this was Obama’s schtick. https://t.co/qF2JWp658K — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) July 21, 2024

Better than doing Carter shtick, like being feckless in the face of Americans behind held hostages by terrorists in the Middle East.

So disrespectful. Not even telling your own people … https://t.co/JLSMckJwDB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 21, 2024

Seriously, they couldn’t even organize a group text?

Not only that, but the news doesn't even appear on https://t.co/Vaq8afHvVM yet. They seem to be relying on @X exclusively to broadcast this news. Amazing. https://t.co/ISipro99Ji — Ryan X. Charles (@ryan_x_charles) July 21, 2024

X is where everything happens first... including finding out that your boss just "quit" on you 😂 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 21, 2024

Advertisement

Did Biden crosspost his decision on Threads? — @amuse (@amuse) July 21, 2024

Threads is the Betamax of social media formats.

And if you are wondering what Betamax is, that’s kind of our point. And if you don’t know what VHS is, either, we will simply sigh and tell you to get off our lawn.

It’s a coup. Notice Obama has not endorsed Kamala. The question is who holds the levers of the DNC, Hillary or Obama? There still moves to be made here. https://t.co/e5dm8Sf3t7 — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) July 21, 2024

Katie is quoting a post with a great deal of importance from a few days ago, so let’s highlight it more:

Something to consider -



DNC rules allow it to pick the replacement should the “nominee” drop out.



An early nomination means the theoretical eventual “nominee” - the Biden replacement - can be featured at their convention.



There’s a strategy to the acceleration. https://t.co/F8CL4e4z23 pic.twitter.com/IXK2rbLMEA — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 18, 2024

The cut off text reads:

An early nomination means the theoretical eventual “nominee” - the Biden replacement - can be featured at their convention. There’s a strategy to the acceleration.

Elon Musk may just save the world. https://t.co/2FIp4LY3XA pic.twitter.com/zKULxqp9DY — Beef Boy (@BeefBoy_X) July 21, 2024

As we have said before, we think if Trump wins in November, we will see Musk buying Twitter as the moment that it became possible. We’re not saying Musk will tilt the election to Trump by frakking with the algorithm or anything like that. In fact, Twitter/X is still slanted against conservatives. But it is less slanted against them than it used to be.

Advertisement

Indeed, you might even say it is now a gentle slope against conservatives. And unlike the Secret Service, we can handle a slope.

The alleged translation from Chinese:

You saw Elon changed his profile picture ( ⊙ o ⊙ ) Wow, Trump said Elon is a smart guy! I've been so excited lately that I can't sleep! It's been a long time!

Yeah, a few people commented on Musk’s new profile picture:

Finally:

Why is it that only the right understand what’s happening? — Constitutionally concerned fed up Floridian 🇺🇸 (@UpInTheHills) July 21, 2024

We think most of the people understand, now. That includes many of the people who claim they don’t understand.