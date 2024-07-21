'Amazing Win For Elon Musk:' You Won't Believe How Biden's Staff Learned He Was Dropping Out

Double Scoop of Chocolate Chip, STAT! In Ironic Twist, Biden Gets the Boot...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  6:00 PM on July 21, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Okay, to be fair, maybe you will believe this:

Of course, Musk is quoting a post that is in turn quoting this post from Politico:

Hilariously, they don't like to call it X and still call posts 'tweets.' We think there is bipartisan agreement that the new name stinks.

That post links to one of those annoying scrolling list of articles type things, and you have to scroll down a while to get to it. It said:

President Joe Biden’s state campaign aides were telephoning delegates ahead of next month’s Democratic convention at the very moment he announced his withdrawal from the race Sunday afternoon.

“It was a nationwide push to shore up delegates for the roll call,” said a Biden state official, whose fellow staffers were conducting the outreach. In the weeks since his disastrous debate, Biden aides have been working to keep delegates to the Chicago convention in line.

In another sign of how the president’s decision stunned even his own staff, his Delaware-based campaign leadership concluded a staff call with state aides just minutes before Biden released his letter withdrawing from the race.

“I don’t think a soul in Delaware knew,” said the official, alluding to Biden staff.

Biden was in Delaware, and we suspect he didn’t know, either. Indeed, even if he has been told, does he still remember?

Do we have to tell you people had fun with this?

Respectfully, it isn’t irony. The Biden administration knows how vital Twitter/X is to our national conversation and that is precisely why they want to control it.

We’re not sure if he is joking or not, but he has been questioning whether Joe Biden actually, voluntarily signed the letter ever since the announcement:

Off topic, but he makes a good point. If Biden resigns the presidency and Harris becomes president, then Harris would have to nominate a Vice President. That’s in the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, Section Two, and it requires a majority vote in the House and Senate to confirm, an unusually high bar for presidential appointments.

Back to his Biden resignation trutherism:

Again, we are not sure he is serious and not just trolling, but he has had about a dozens posts on that theme.

We detect sarcasm. We will note that Bill and Hillary Clinton has already given their full-throated (heh) endorsement of Harris. So, didn't need more time to think about it or to consider alternatives. That suggests to us that they knew this was coming before most of the Biden administration.

By comparison, the Obamas are not endorsing anyone just yet. And in our mind, that is a normal response for someone just getting the news.

The alleged translation from German:

Once again, Twitter/X is the fastest source of information. Mr. @elonmusk will be pleased with this news.

We love how Twitter/X is now asking us if the translation is accurate. Dude, we would not be hitting the translation button if we could read German!

It will pass.

Of course, a second Trump term will be even more horrifying in terms of social media:

Yes, it could.

Better than doing Carter shtick, like being feckless in the face of Americans behind held hostages by terrorists in the Middle East.

Seriously, they couldn’t even organize a group text?

Threads is the Betamax of social media formats.

And if you are wondering what Betamax is, that’s kind of our point. And if you don’t know what VHS is, either, we will simply sigh and tell you to get off our lawn.

Katie is quoting a post with a great deal of importance from a few days ago, so let’s highlight it more:

The cut off text reads:

An early nomination means the theoretical eventual “nominee” - the Biden replacement - can be featured at their convention. 

There’s a strategy to the acceleration.

As we have said before, we think if Trump wins in November, we will see Musk buying Twitter as the moment that it became possible. We’re not saying Musk will tilt the election to Trump by frakking with the algorithm or anything like that. In fact, Twitter/X is still slanted against conservatives. But it is less slanted against them than it used to be.

Indeed, you might even say it is now a gentle slope against conservatives. And unlike the Secret Service, we can handle a slope.

The alleged translation from Chinese:

You saw Elon changed his profile picture

( ⊙ o ⊙ ) Wow, Trump said Elon is a smart guy!

I've been so excited lately that I can't sleep! It's been a long time!

Yeah, a few people commented on Musk’s new profile picture:

Finally:

We think most of the people understand, now. That includes many of the people who claim they don’t understand.

Tags: BIDEN ELECTION ELON MUSK RESIGNATION TWITTER

