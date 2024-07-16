Joe & Mika Enraged, Threaten to Quit 'Morning Joe!'
Writer Wonders If Trump’s Bandage Is Covering Up Evidence He Wasn’t Shot
Secret Service Director Allegedly Didn't Want to Put Snipers on a Sloped Roof
JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber...
Who Is This 'God' Character Anyway? Politico Seems Baffled That Conservatives Are People...
Is Biden Lying or Hallucinating When He Says He's Heard From His Director...
HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney...
Biden Claims He Has NOT Engaged in Violent Rhetoric (But These Handy-Dandy Screenshots...
'Open the DOOR!' Joey Jones Comes Out SWINGING Defending Amber Rose Speaking at...
BREAKING: Verdict in Bob Menendez Bribery Case Released (Guilty On ALL Counts)
LOOK at All of These Leftists Toning Down Their Hate-Filled Violent Rhetoric About...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Jack Black Backpedals on Gross Trump Comments, Cancels Tour (Official Requests Group Be...
Adam Schiff Caught Saying What Worried Democrats are Thinking

WATCH: You Are NOT Ready for the Japanese Anime of Trump's Attempted Assassination (LOL)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  4:15 PM on July 16, 2024
meme

Look, we don’t know any Japanese. We don’t know if this is really from Japan. But we do know this is crazy and incredible in all the best ways. We present to you The Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump: The Anime:

Advertisement

Mind you, that’s not the official title. We aren’t aware of any official title and, well … we have questions. And you might think, ‘maybe if we knew what they were saying, some of those questions would be answered.’

Well, if this guy is to be trusted, not really:

According to this translation, first, Trump is saying ‘My heart and my actions are as clear as a bright mirror.’

Then we see the sniper and Trump is saying, ‘All that is done and all that is acted upon is for justice.’

Then as the crosshairs are on Trump, he is cloned twice (?) as he shouts ‘Soy milk’ repeatedly (?) and the Village People’s ‘YMCA’ plays over the background.

The sniper shouts ‘Don’t move around you old fart!’

And then finally, as Trump triumphantly raises his fist, it says at the bottom:

The one who chooses the ‘corpse’ is me. –Trump.

And, by the way, who is the Star-Spangled guy who caught the bullet? Is that like ‘the Spirit of America’ or something?

Honestly, it is weird and more than a little funny, but we always find if fascinating when you see events in America as seen in other countries. For instance, a long time ago, we saw where a guy shared a book written in Japan discussing the life and times of President Ulysses S. Grant, ahead of his historic visit to that country. Sadly, the author of that thread deleted the posts for some reason but we happened to do a screencap of one part of it, and you can get a sense of how utterly interesting it was:

Recommended

JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

In any case, do we have to tell you the Internet had fun with this anime?

We're honestly not sure how serious they are being.

Honestly, we are reminded a bit of I Love You, Colonel Sanders! which is a free to play Japanese dating sim game that really exists as a promotion for Kentucky Fried Chicken:

Advertisement

Seriously, what? Why? How?!

We had a Battle of the Planets Lunchbox. We went back and watched a little of the show again as an adult, and … it did not age well.

We presume that is a reference to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, an anime we have heard good things about.

Advertisement

Oh, lighten up, it’s just a bit of silliness.

Maybe?!?!?

And this person shares an apparently old, weird video about Trump. It seems anti-Trump but it's still kind of ‘fun crazy:’

And a slightly different translation? 

We think using 'corpse' instead of 'remains' is cooler so without any knowledge of Japanese, we are going to believe that is the correct translation.

Advertisement

Yeah, we aren’t going with that version, either.

And lest you think that Japan has cornered the market on crazy Trump cartoons, we present to you the (VERY NSFW) Trump Gangsta Rap:

Seriously, listen to the whole thing. It’s brilliant satire.

Google Translate states that it simply says the word "friends." We think that is anime Shinzo Abe with Trump, but we could be wrong.

We had use a screenshot for this post, because the author put a naughty, naughty word in his name:

This is actually kind of a clever deep cut joke if you get the reference. They have replaced Trump with Senator Armstrong from the video game Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (sic), which is a spin off from the famous Metal Gear series. Senator Armstrong is somehow the main bad guy who turns out to be a surprisingly formidable foe for a senator, and the extra funny this in part of his villain monologue, he proclaims that he is going to ‘Make America great again!’

Advertisement

But before you think the game was some kind of slam on Trump, the game came out in 2013, before people really latched onto that phrase with Trump in the 2016 campaign. Frankly, it reflects more on the fact that ‘make America great again’ was kind of a political cliché before Trump started using it, used both by Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

And, yes, this author is a nerd.

Tags: ASSASSINATION CRIME FUNNY JAPAN TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Writer Wonders If Trump’s Bandage Is Covering Up Evidence He Wasn’t Shot
Brett T.
Secret Service Director Allegedly Didn't Want to Put Snipers on a Sloped Roof
Brett T.
HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney So You KNOW He Picked Well
Sam J.
Who Is This 'God' Character Anyway? Politico Seems Baffled That Conservatives Are People of Faith
Grateful Calvin
Is Biden Lying or Hallucinating When He Says He's Heard From His Director of the Secret Service?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement