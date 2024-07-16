WATCH: You Are NOT Ready for the Japanese Anime of Trump's Attempted Assassination (LOL)

Look, we don’t know any Japanese. We don’t know if this is really from Japan. But we do know this is crazy and incredible in all the best ways. We present to you The Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump: The Anime:

BE THE AMERICAN THE JAPANESE THINK YOU ARE. pic.twitter.com/YwyBr0DDBa — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) July 16, 2024

Mind you, that’s not the official title. We aren’t aware of any official title and, well … we have questions. And you might think, ‘maybe if we knew what they were saying, some of those questions would be answered.’

Well, if this guy is to be trusted, not really:

I added English text. Hope that's okay. pic.twitter.com/oV0rHAigxv — Preston Park (@pjparkjd) July 16, 2024

According to this translation, first, Trump is saying ‘My heart and my actions are as clear as a bright mirror.’

Then we see the sniper and Trump is saying, ‘All that is done and all that is acted upon is for justice.’

Then as the crosshairs are on Trump, he is cloned twice (?) as he shouts ‘Soy milk’ repeatedly (?) and the Village People’s ‘YMCA’ plays over the background.

The sniper shouts ‘Don’t move around you old fart!’

And then finally, as Trump triumphantly raises his fist, it says at the bottom:

The one who chooses the ‘corpse’ is me. –Trump.

And, by the way, who is the Star-Spangled guy who caught the bullet? Is that like ‘the Spirit of America’ or something?

Honestly, it is weird and more than a little funny, but we always find if fascinating when you see events in America as seen in other countries. For instance, a long time ago, we saw where a guy shared a book written in Japan discussing the life and times of President Ulysses S. Grant, ahead of his historic visit to that country. Sadly, the author of that thread deleted the posts for some reason but we happened to do a screencap of one part of it, and you can get a sense of how utterly interesting it was:

Any translation? Also this is pretty cool. A union soldier looking very “Samurai” pic.twitter.com/MbYNpqDMQR — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 28, 2020

In any case, do we have to tell you the Internet had fun with this anime?

If you love America and love anime, subscribe to my YouTube channel 🫡



Was really sick the past two weeks, gonna be out with some new videos very soon :)https://t.co/eu7eCmRIw5 — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) July 16, 2024

Shot for shot — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) July 16, 2024

A loyal nakama, rip king 😔🙏 — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) July 16, 2024

Yes indeed. Tragically taken by an assassin's bullet. Shinzo Abe was loyal and Trump was very devoted to him in return. A great friendship there#ShinzoAbe looked down and protected his good friend Donald Trump from another assassin's bullet. God bless the Japanese people pic.twitter.com/6PkPVlLO5Q — The_Americat3 (@The_Americat3) July 16, 2024

It wasn't a stand...

But an old friend... pic.twitter.com/91VyNA1sw0 — BasedDeer (@basedyokel) July 16, 2024

We're honestly not sure how serious they are being.

Honestly, we are reminded a bit of I Love You, Colonel Sanders! which is a free to play Japanese dating sim game that really exists as a promotion for Kentucky Fried Chicken:

It was at this moment I absolutely lost it 😂 pic.twitter.com/jPPmTQYKqa — Deus (@BigMeeish) July 16, 2024

Seriously, what? Why? How?!

Japanese Animation for me goes back this far...



In grade school, I got in so much trouble because all I would do is draw the Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/FlSdewnsXu — #MadeYouThinkAboutIt Open your mind! (@Trump__Train__) July 16, 2024

We had a Battle of the Planets Lunchbox. We went back and watched a little of the show again as an adult, and … it did not age well.

Ok this is objectively hilarious, especially for Jojo fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/FkLNcO7Irb — Kevin D (@MisunderstNomad) July 16, 2024

We presume that is a reference to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, an anime we have heard good things about.

There are Americans and American’ts.



Which one are you, anon? Choose wisely. — Louis T. Getterman IV — e/acc (@ltgiv) July 16, 2024

The inaccurate Chinese fansub makes it funnier. — Hangly Man (@IncelRiot) July 16, 2024

it's striking how deeply american anime can be https://t.co/JYbDl1tmeK — josh e/ooc (@eating_entropy) July 16, 2024

This is some Kim Jong Un level propaganda. Impressive... https://t.co/tjPCSPtQ5j — The Tentative Apologist (@RandalRauser) July 16, 2024

Oh, lighten up, it’s just a bit of silliness.

Some people think I've been "defending Trump" or telling people they should love him, I have been just trying to point out that the circumstances of the shooting means a legend has been created and the left needs to find a way to deal with that without sneering condescension. https://t.co/g3xNyNrJjs — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 16, 2024

IS THAT A MF JOJO'S REFERENCE?! pic.twitter.com/35IuRzL1XT — Moomer's Bizarre Adventure (@42yomoomer) July 16, 2024

Maybe?!?!?

And this person shares an apparently old, weird video about Trump. It seems anti-Trump but it's still kind of ‘fun crazy:’

is it mike diva time pic.twitter.com/acdoZZNUPb — The Highly Automated Cat — e/acc ⏩ (@atlantis__labs) July 16, 2024

Now we know what the J stands for in his name — Catnificent (@catsgosohard) July 16, 2024

And a slightly different translation?

Subs:



My heart and my actions are as clear as a mirror



Everything we do is justice



Soy milk



Soy milk



Soy milk



Soy milk...



Don't move old man (sniper)



The person who chose the "remains" was me, Trump — Loading... (@ThisIsSimulated) July 16, 2024

We think using 'corpse' instead of 'remains' is cooler so without any knowledge of Japanese, we are going to believe that is the correct translation.

TranslateMom has subtitled your video in English!



For instant translations and captions, visit our web app at https://t.co/vgpywdv6o6.



Tool created by @montakaoh. pic.twitter.com/Pf3aZnhBEN — TranslateMom (@TranslateMom) July 16, 2024

Yeah, we aren’t going with that version, either.

And lest you think that Japan has cornered the market on crazy Trump cartoons, we present to you the (VERY NSFW) Trump Gangsta Rap:

Seriously, listen to the whole thing. It’s brilliant satire.

Google Translate states that it simply says the word "friends." We think that is anime Shinzo Abe with Trump, but we could be wrong.

We had use a screenshot for this post, because the author put a naughty, naughty word in his name:

This is actually kind of a clever deep cut joke if you get the reference. They have replaced Trump with Senator Armstrong from the video game Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (sic), which is a spin off from the famous Metal Gear series. Senator Armstrong is somehow the main bad guy who turns out to be a surprisingly formidable foe for a senator, and the extra funny this in part of his villain monologue, he proclaims that he is going to ‘Make America great again!’

But before you think the game was some kind of slam on Trump, the game came out in 2013, before people really latched onto that phrase with Trump in the 2016 campaign. Frankly, it reflects more on the fact that ‘make America great again’ was kind of a political cliché before Trump started using it, used both by Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

And, yes, this author is a nerd.