President of the WHCA: We Won't Call It an Assassination Attempt Unless the Government Does

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  8:30 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Let us introduce you to Kelly O’Donnell. She describes herself as in her TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Site Formerly Known as Twitter) profile as:

Senior White House Correspondent @NBCNews President of the White House Correspondents' Association @WHCA '23-'24.

And last night after someone shot Trump, she had this amazing exchange:

You got that? She is president of an association of journalists and she believes that she can’t figure out if this was an assassination attempt. There were probably fifty cameras on Trump at the moment he was shot, but hey, maybe the shooter was just aiming for his ex-wife and Trump’s ear got in the way. *eye roll*

And worse yet, she will only call it an assassination attempt when big daddy government tells her it was one. You got that? The reality you can see with your own eyes is not reality until the government tells you it is, according to a person who claims with a straight face that she is a journalist.

Based on some totally accurate Googling, we believe that Mr. Miller was a senior advisor for policy and White House director of speechwriting in the first Trump administration. Weirdly, though, his avatar looks nothing like other pictures of him. 

Is he trying to catfish someone?

So far ... the worse week of her career so far.

Don’t hold back, tell us what you really think of her.

Seriously, did we wait for the government to tell us that we were under attack on September 11? Or did we figure it out ourselves when the second tower was hit?

Gunn is trying to say that we shouldn’t destroy a norm until we understand it. But this is not a norm. If Trump was president again, we know no one would simply believe everything he or his administration said. We wouldn't. The actual norm for reporters is the old saw: “If your mother says she loves you, get a second source.”

This is serious journalistic Calvinball going on here.

Seriously, the notion that a reporter won’t report plain facts without the government’s approval is slavish thinking, unsuited for a free republic.

