You're Not Going to Believe This CNN Headline About the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  8:10 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Okay, to be fair, maybe you will believe it because it is so typical of them:

We generally trust Mr. Hashmi as a source, but we also follow the Reagan mantra of “trust but verify.” So, we looked around and we can indeed verify. We have seen it with our own eyes. This came from CNN’s live feed, so you will probably have to scroll down a bit, but this person has a link to it:

And here’s what makes this dirty pool. 

This author is old enough to remember the Bob Dole presidential campaign of 1996. In that campaign, Dole’s age was a major issue because he was about 73 years old at the time. (Joe Biden is 81, by the way.) But when Bob Dole fell off stage once by accident, it really hurt him in the polls, because it made him look old and frail. So, while someone was trying to assassinate a former president and leading contender for the White House this time, CNN tried to assassinate Trump’s character, suggesting he merely fell, possibly because he was old and frail, too. This is despite their actual reporting suggesting he had been the victim of an assassination attempt.

A better explanation is that he was ducking because he didn’t know how many more shots would be fired. CNN should never have described that as “falling.”

And naturally, Mr. Hashmi’s joke is a reference to this classic screenshot from CNN:

Do we have to tell you that CNN got dragged over this nonsense? Well, they did:

We think that’s a bit much, but he is expressing a sentiment many people are likely to be feeling right now.

Seriously, no one should be trying to get on Mr. Hashmi’s list of awful posts.

The dragging even went multilingual:

According to Google translate, it says:

This CNN headline is real!

"Trump fell," they say. Even when you see him being shot on national television and his face is full of blood. It is in HD but they still dare to continue lying. The media is going to pay.

Obviously, you can’t 100% trust a translation like that, but the sentiment is on point. Make them pay. Boycott CNN.

And those are the just the reactions fit to print on this website, if you know what we mean.

Tags: ASSASSINATION TRUMP TRUMP RALLY

