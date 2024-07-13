You're Not Going to Believe This CNN Headline About the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Okay, to be fair, maybe you will believe it because it is so typical of them:

Mostly peaceful assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/x0UuMdMLqZ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 13, 2024

We generally trust Mr. Hashmi as a source, but we also follow the Reagan mantra of “trust but verify.” So, we looked around and we can indeed verify. We have seen it with our own eyes. This came from CNN’s live feed, so you will probably have to scroll down a bit, but this person has a link to it:

holy friggin' crap this is all we need



Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally https://t.co/IIarlL7yuX — Graham the Cat (@CatGrah17554541) July 13, 2024

And here’s what makes this dirty pool.

This author is old enough to remember the Bob Dole presidential campaign of 1996. In that campaign, Dole’s age was a major issue because he was about 73 years old at the time. (Joe Biden is 81, by the way.) But when Bob Dole fell off stage once by accident, it really hurt him in the polls, because it made him look old and frail. So, while someone was trying to assassinate a former president and leading contender for the White House this time, CNN tried to assassinate Trump’s character, suggesting he merely fell, possibly because he was old and frail, too. This is despite their actual reporting suggesting he had been the victim of an assassination attempt.

A better explanation is that he was ducking because he didn’t know how many more shots would be fired. CNN should never have described that as “falling.”

And naturally, Mr. Hashmi’s joke is a reference to this classic screenshot from CNN:

“Fiery but mostly peaceful protests…”



Was this how the media covered J6?



Nope. This is from the media coverage of the BLM riots. pic.twitter.com/q45QiR6Hsh — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 6, 2024

Do we have to tell you that CNN got dragged over this nonsense? Well, they did:

Very. Here’s the full screenshot pic.twitter.com/PuOSPOyDlB — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 13, 2024

No matter how much you hate media, you don't hate it enough https://t.co/rjA7Gv7dtx pic.twitter.com/euJ9oKdqUF — Marcus (@Marcus_Mucras) July 13, 2024

We think that’s a bit much, but he is expressing a sentiment many people are likely to be feeling right now.

That is disgustingly awful!!! How can CNN do such a horrible thing?!?! Oh wait, they’ve been evil for a while. NeverMind. https://t.co/fG5y03drVx — @PreacherDad (@Preacher_Dad) July 13, 2024

we seeing the top candidates for "the list" of all time. look at this headline?! ✍️ https://t.co/KMgajN1tsH — Providence (@ProvidenceAve) July 13, 2024

Seriously, no one should be trying to get on Mr. Hashmi’s list of awful posts.

As I was saying. https://t.co/6gSh6pjZk0 — Ericka Andersen | Writer (@ErickaAndersen) July 13, 2024

It was hard to come up with a good headline for such an iconic picture, but CNN was up to the task! https://t.co/cdWmK0VdvQ — Daniel Dreymann (@Dreymann) July 13, 2024

The dragging even went multilingual:

Este headline de CNN es real!

"Trump se cayó", dicen. Hasta cuando se ve en televisión nacional como le disparan y tiene la cara llena de sangre. En HD está pero igual se animan a seguir mintiendo. Los medios van a pagar. https://t.co/aWJi972GaR — Agus Rockstain (@AgusRockstain) July 13, 2024

According to Google translate, it says:

This CNN headline is real! "Trump fell," they say. Even when you see him being shot on national television and his face is full of blood. It is in HD but they still dare to continue lying. The media is going to pay.

Obviously, you can’t 100% trust a translation like that, but the sentiment is on point. Make them pay. Boycott CNN.

@CNN you are disgusting, assassination attempt = falling on stage?? https://t.co/invOLk96wl — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) July 13, 2024

And those are the just the reactions fit to print on this website, if you know what we mean.