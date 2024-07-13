WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored His Warning

Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  9:15 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

One has to be very careful with information at this time as our standard warning indicates. Even people acting with utter good faith are likely to report details inaccurately. Still, this strikes us as a very credible eyewitness account of the shooting:

He comes off as uniquely credible because he sounds like he is genuinely upset about the whole thing. He sounds a little freaked out, although he is calm enough to speak intelligently. And, if he is to be believed, he sounds like a hero, because pointing out a would-be assassin is a good way to become that assassin's target.

The troubling thing in his account is the suggestion that the Secret Service and local authorities might have failed to do an adequate job protecting Trump. Obviously, we are not ready to conclude that this is definitely what happened. However, in the context of the Biden administration playing games with Secret Service protection, refusing to provide Robert Kennedy Jr. protection even after someone might have tried to kill him, this eyewitness account takes on a whole new dimension of creepiness.

And do we have to tell you that some people think that the failures were deliberate?

On to reactions:

At the risk of sounding too cynical, we wonder if Trump has just won the election.

Who cares who she is? The question is: Is she right?

Naturally, this is a developing story, and surely this will not be the last word on what happened today.

