WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored His Warning

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

One has to be very careful with information at this time as our standard warning indicates. Even people acting with utter good faith are likely to report details inaccurately. Still, this strikes us as a very credible eyewitness account of the shooting:

BREAKING: Eyewitness tells BBC that he informed police, Secret Service about a suspicious man on a roof with a rifle.



He was ignored. pic.twitter.com/Cvfb7znZtZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 13, 2024

He comes off as uniquely credible because he sounds like he is genuinely upset about the whole thing. He sounds a little freaked out, although he is calm enough to speak intelligently. And, if he is to be believed, he sounds like a hero, because pointing out a would-be assassin is a good way to become that assassin's target.

The troubling thing in his account is the suggestion that the Secret Service and local authorities might have failed to do an adequate job protecting Trump. Obviously, we are not ready to conclude that this is definitely what happened. However, in the context of the Biden administration playing games with Secret Service protection, refusing to provide Robert Kennedy Jr. protection even after someone might have tried to kill him, this eyewitness account takes on a whole new dimension of creepiness.

And do we have to tell you that some people think that the failures were deliberate?

On to reactions:

Inside job.



The Deep State will kill him since nothing else has worked and their Biden puppet is malfunctioning. https://t.co/68DRIpdUMJ — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 14, 2024

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

We the People are Pissed Off! pic.twitter.com/LNshgz6rrO — ThePamperedChick 🇺🇸🐓 (@pampered_chick) July 13, 2024

At the risk of sounding too cynical, we wonder if Trump has just won the election.

I’m no expert, but isnt it protocol for the secret service to secure the area including area rooftops? — MaxxPowr (@MaxxPowr) July 14, 2024

If this is true then heads need to roll. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 13, 2024

It’s almost like the Secret Service let it happen — Lucky Burglar 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@lucky_burglar) July 13, 2024

We all love, praying for and support Trump pic.twitter.com/NHgugQvudX — Patriot Pointman 🇺🇸 (@PatriotPointman) July 13, 2024

Who are you ? — Slick⚡️ (@Slicklmao) July 14, 2024

Who cares who she is? The question is: Is she right?

SHOOTER on a Roof

NEAR TRUMP - eye witnesses

saying they told police - nothing done!

First thing checked for Shooters is

High Ground. There should be overwatch of the

whole Kill Zone!

Hate to SAY IT - I am suspicious of TREASON or

incompetence ! — 🏛 🌹PeriklestheGREAT 🌹 🏛 "Do Unto Others" (@PeriklesGREAT) July 14, 2024

Even if the secret service detail was too small, that roof should have been manned and made off limits by local law enforcement https://t.co/MMOU5bVFiT — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 14, 2024

If any of this is true, they had all better be fired and investigated! No matter what way you vote, or your political views. This NEVER should have happened! https://t.co/MugErA7WbB — Jason Hawes (@Jchawes) July 14, 2024

I have to say, if true this is BEYOND troubling. Perhaps a drastic mistake by all in the secret service if true. https://t.co/N6Npp5dqK7 — Pushing The Limits (@PTLRadioShow) July 14, 2024

Why weren't sharpshooters put on top of these buildings? When Bush came to Cincinnati, I worked across the street from where he sloke. Sharpshooters came into our office and climbed out our windows and stayed there until after he left. https://t.co/RSual7SWP8 — Sherry Layne 🇺🇲 (@SherryReis2) July 14, 2024

Naturally, this is a developing story, and surely this will not be the last word on what happened today.