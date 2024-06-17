WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Antisemitic Heckler: ‘He Solved the Middle East!’

On Sunday night, Australian time, Jerry Seinfeld was doing a stand-up show in Sydney, at the Qudos Bank Arena, when some fool decided to step up to the master, apparently believing that if he shouted general pro-Hamass slogans, Israel would stop fighting against Hamass, or Hamass would stop fighting, or something.

Advertisement

Do we have to tell you Seinfeld go the better of that encounter?

Jerry Seinfeld demolishes anti-Jewish heckler. - Sydney, Australia



Crowd cheers as security boots the activist.



Taken by AJA CEO Robert Gregory pic.twitter.com/9rUhfHu7tG — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

The same Twitter/X account added:

The anti-Israel crowd thinks they'll win friends by ruining every event Australians enjoy and vandalising the country. Turns out that normal people don't like them and don't support terrorism. — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

More coverage can be found here:

Jerry Seinfeld roasts anti-Israel heckler during comedy gig in Australia https://t.co/PMUyvPGLWN — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) June 17, 2024

From the article:

Jerry Seinfeld took to task a Palestinian supporter who heckled the comedian during a stand-up gig in Sydney on Sunday night. During the show at the Qudos Bank Arena, the heckler shouted: ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’. This prompted other audience members to demand the protester ‘get out’ and, in solidarity with Seinfeld, chanted ‘Jerry, Jerry.’ Security escorted the heckler out of the arena and the audience began to boo the protester. Seinfeld, 70, retorted sarcastically: ‘We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East.’ He continued: ‘The Jewish comedian, that's who we have to get, they're the ones doing everything. ‘They're going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you.’

Brutal, in more ways than one.

And Seinfeld did not stop there as he jokingly told the heckler that he had come to the right place to make his point. ‘You're really influencing everyone here; we're all on your side now, because you've made your point so well, and in the right venue. You've come to the right place for a political conversation,’ he said. ‘Tomorrow we will read in the paper, ‘Middle East 100 per cent solved thanks to man at the Qudos arena stopping Jew comedian’. ‘They stopped him and everyone in the Middle East was like, ‘Oh my god let's just get along, we can do that’.’ … Seinfeld went on to address Australia’s own history with racism. He said: ‘Because I know there are problems here, with Indigenous Aboriginal people and the whites. ‘They have problems here so maybe to solve that, I will screw up a Jim Jefferies in a show in New York. If that works, this will work. You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem and screw up a comedian, that is how you solve world issues.’

G-d bless him. Naturally, there were reactions:

Not a cheap seat either. — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

Great job Jerry Seinfeld! This is how you combat anti Jewish hackers, not by canceling or moving shows but confronting them using your craft. The hackler gave Seinfeld material right in middle of the show and comedian used it brilliantly. Now that is standup ! — Michael S. (@MiwaFG) June 16, 2024

Advertisement

Well, and you need security. And, as we say in America, the Second Amendment protects the First.

I was there as well. Handled it great. I expected more interruptions but glad that was it — Knoaf McJones (@KnoafM22878) June 16, 2024

Of course, there always has to be that guy.

What was that Jerry?

Problems with Aboriginals and the White....

Same old Jewish supremacy pushing division, blaming whites for everything. pic.twitter.com/LrQAmSLuuc — Frankey (@rdpmiller0) June 17, 2024

Except he didn’t lay blame, he just noted that there were problems between white people and the aboriginal Australians and then joked about how he could solve it by disrupting another show of some guy we never heard of.

Why are these zionists in australia? — dylam (@dylandongle) June 17, 2024

Is entry by Jews illegal in Australia?

This is why we love you @JerrySeinfeld. And the comedy too 😁 — Shannon Peacock (@shoutinshannon) June 17, 2024

To be fair, mostly the comedy.

Hamas supporters are out to disrupt every aspect of everyone's life, especially Jewish lives. https://t.co/NmqosmkNuW — Harry Onickel (@Harry_Onickel) June 16, 2024

Absolute rule #1 of heckling:



Never go after a master comedian at the top of his game. You will only embarrass yourself. https://t.co/GeSrojZmO7 — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) June 16, 2024

Advertisement

To be fair, Seinfeld has been at that level since at least some time in the mid-80’s.

Jerry Seinfeld is the goat https://t.co/8C0u9EkGfU — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 17, 2024

For a guy whose reputation was founded on a show about nothing, he sure has something to say! Kudos to @JerrySeinfeld for calling out racism and bigotry. Wish I could have been in the crowd to give him a standing ovation. #comedy #humor #peace https://t.co/YMDfYONyZf — Ros Ben-Moshe (@RosBenMoshe) June 17, 2024

It starts with one encouraging heckler. Later, 2 hecklers. Then 10. Then 1000. Soon every venue is closed. No more work. Then bankruptcies. 🤣 https://t.co/Sl0lGP8Dg7 — P U T R U S (@CometLXIX) June 16, 2024

Except the dude paid for his ticket, so Seinfeld will still get paid.

Can Israel and Palestine supporters at least agree that the protesters have accomplished nothing? https://t.co/UQXnHD5Cpv — Ethical Hustler (@SaveTheLibs) June 17, 2024

Nope, they have made it clear how antisemitic the Palestinian cause is to anyone with eyes and ears. That is an accomplishment, but maybe not what this heckler was going for.

He knew that shit was going to happen at some point and he was ready to roast the sap — Ryan Boger (@rboger12) June 17, 2024

We legitimately wonder how much thought he actually gave to it. We suspect it might be more like that this isn’t the first time and he is weird enough to have thought to himself ‘what are they hoping to accomplish?'

Advertisement

If a person is the best heckler in the world and he harasses the worst comedian in the world, then he MIGHT stand a chance. But otherwise he'll get blown out of the water because



The comedian. Has. The. Mike. — Steve Geller (@SteveGeller9) June 17, 2024

Honestly, we aren’t sure about that. But you definitely don’t step up to the master.

Bigot, not heckler. — GG (@searchfeast) June 16, 2024

Embrace the power of ‘and.’

That’s incitement to violence. Jerry was planting that in the mind of any potential perpetrators. Nothing to learn from such arrogance & hate. Something Trump would say. — Stewart Mills (@StewartMills) June 17, 2024

No, it is not. It is a prediction. Only a lunatic thinks that Seinfeld's speech is dangerous, somehow.

I mean the Hamsshole's got chutzpah taking on @JerrySeinfeld https://t.co/fijiv5EncW — Amber Sheldon (@ambersheldon) June 17, 2024

He’d probably hate using a Yiddish word, though.

I don’t like Jerry, but this was funny. https://t.co/X9G3ishAhn — DannyQ - 🇦🇺🦘Awake, not woke (@DannyQ1970) June 16, 2024

I haven't seen a brainwashed Palestinian activist get roasted this badly since Aaron Bushnell. https://t.co/neQYU1bSGV — Daniel (@VoteLewko) June 16, 2024

Oof … but he’s not wrong. And we do tend to think Bushnell deserves nothing but mockery.

Finally, at the risk of bringing everyone down, we thought we would share an interview Seinfeld did with Bari Weiss of the Free Press:

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

If you go on long enough, Seinfeld touches on real pain coming from October 7. This disruption of his show was obviously antisemitic. And October 7, sadly, is where such bigotry leads.

Seinfeld comes from a proud tradition of finding joy and laughter in even the really awful moments of life.