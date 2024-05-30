WATCH: A Progressive Cal. Senator Absolutely Torches Her Party on its Tolerance of Child Prostitution

City Leaders Cry Over’ Desecration' of Pride Mural, Begin Manhunt
Aaron Walker  |  7:19 AM on May 30, 2024
meme

We have seen some pretty wild videos here at Twitchy, but this is definitely one of the more amazing ones. Just to set the table a little bit, we are about to watch a video starring California State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman. End Wokeness misidentifies her as Senator Talamantes, but her actual name is Susan Eggman and she was speaking in favor of a law that would target people who hire child prostitutes.

(And before you ask, that is her real name. We checked the California state senate homepage. Honestly, given that is also one of the names a Sonic the Hedgehog villain goes by, we had our doubts.)

We wanted to be extra careful because some of what she was saying in this video shared by End Wokeness was straight fire, including serious accusations against her own party:

What is extra horrifying is that she indicates how blasé her party is about this. She claims her party was protecting people who abused children—meaning the ‘Johns’ in this case—and the ‘Democratic Party of California says it's okay’ that children are being abused.

You might also notice that she is referencing a documentary that Senator Grove was in. That would appear to be the documentary ‘Escaping the Blade’ which was aired by the local Sacramento station, KCRA. It is about child prostitution, so naturally it is sad and infuriating at the same time:

It really seems like KCRA is engaged in what we call journalistic activism. The documentary discusses how Senator Grove was trying to pass a bill to increase sentences for the pimps of child prostitutes and it ran into a brick wall, until a KCRA reporter asked Gavin Newsom a question about it. And then the logjam broke, because it got the public’s attention (and to Newsom’s credit, his support also seemed to be important in breaking the logjam). And then much of the rest of the documentary focused on how they need to pass a new law going after the ‘Johns’ which Ms. Eggman was advocating for.

And KCRA is happy to report that it passed the Senate:

So, it seems that KCRA has made it the station’s mission to get this law passed. We don’t say this to be critical. We are glad they did it. But that is the picture that has emerged—they seem to have made it their mission to embarrass California officials into doing the right thing.

Also, you notice we used the post of a woman named Elaine to link to that KCRA article. We are not sure who this Elaine is, but she had strong opinions about all of this:

The cut off text reads:

This won't work well with Newsom's severe budget deficit.

And naturally, this video got a lot of responses:

Seriously, the darkest possibility is this. There is a good chance that California had become a destination for ‘sex tourists.’ What we are talking about is organized crime and the question is how organized was it? Enough that corrupt politicians would want to protect them? That politicians would be concerned about loss of income to the community due the loss of sex tourism? When there is money in a trade, there will be powerful people who will try to protect that trade. It’s the same story we saw with slavery before the Civil War.

Yes, she should be much more specific in her allegations.

Oh seriously, screw off with that nonsense. She was chosen by the people to represent them, not to represent the Democratic Party.

Not sure, but the most charitable interpretation is their extreme hostility to effective law enforcement in general led them to go soft on one of the worst crimes one can commit. Meanwhile rational Governors are trying to get the death penalty for child rapists.

And, of course, we will remind you that Justice Kennedy wrote the opinion in Kennedy v. Louisiana, 554 U.S. 407 (2008) that said that you could not give the death penalty to child rapists. If you decide to look that case up, bear in mind the case goes into nauseating detail about the crime. So the governors, like DeSantis, who are signing laws making it a capital offense, are hoping that the Supreme Court will overturn itself and we hope they succeed. And that opinion remains a black mark on Justice Kennedy's legacy.

Indeed, Ms. Eggman overall believes that we lock too many people up for too long. She is soft on crime on most issues, but not when it comes to people who hire child sex prostitutes. But maybe that is the first step in the right direction. Who knows?

We do wonder if there is just some tipping point when Californians just get so fed up that they decide to throw the Democrats out of power for a while.

Assuming she really is quitting. We haven’t seen any verification … yet.

Obviously, we can’t verify anything that poster said, but it is interesting. In any case, we hope to she will her allegations with more detail in the future.

