WATCH: A Progressive Cal. Senator Absolutely Torches Her Party on its Tolerance of Child Prostitution

We have seen some pretty wild videos here at Twitchy, but this is definitely one of the more amazing ones. Just to set the table a little bit, we are about to watch a video starring California State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman. End Wokeness misidentifies her as Senator Talamantes, but her actual name is Susan Eggman and she was speaking in favor of a law that would target people who hire child prostitutes.

(And before you ask, that is her real name. We checked the California state senate homepage. Honestly, given that is also one of the names a Sonic the Hedgehog villain goes by, we had our doubts.)

We wanted to be extra careful because some of what she was saying in this video shared by End Wokeness was straight fire, including serious accusations against her own party:

Wow.



California Senator Talamantes leaves the Democrat Party after 12 years over their complicity in chiId trafficking & abuse:



pic.twitter.com/i7nVLMhrZk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 30, 2024

What is extra horrifying is that she indicates how blasé her party is about this. She claims her party was protecting people who abused children—meaning the ‘Johns’ in this case—and the ‘Democratic Party of California says it's okay’ that children are being abused.

You might also notice that she is referencing a documentary that Senator Grove was in. That would appear to be the documentary ‘Escaping the Blade’ which was aired by the local Sacramento station, KCRA. It is about child prostitution, so naturally it is sad and infuriating at the same time:

It really seems like KCRA is engaged in what we call journalistic activism. The documentary discusses how Senator Grove was trying to pass a bill to increase sentences for the pimps of child prostitutes and it ran into a brick wall, until a KCRA reporter asked Gavin Newsom a question about it. And then the logjam broke, because it got the public’s attention (and to Newsom’s credit, his support also seemed to be important in breaking the logjam). And then much of the rest of the documentary focused on how they need to pass a new law going after the ‘Johns’ which Ms. Eggman was advocating for.

And KCRA is happy to report that it passed the Senate:

Shocking that this Bill has bounced around the capitol since mid February 2024 and is just now headed to the Assembly. See video in the article link for details.



California bill that would make it a felony to purchase a child for sex passes state Senate https://t.co/ECkT0uEthd pic.twitter.com/AXWDQlX04Y — Elaine 🇺🇸 (@ElaineSoCalGov) May 30, 2024

So, it seems that KCRA has made it the station’s mission to get this law passed. We don’t say this to be critical. We are glad they did it. But that is the picture that has emerged—they seem to have made it their mission to embarrass California officials into doing the right thing.

Also, you notice we used the post of a woman named Elaine to link to that KCRA article. We are not sure who this Elaine is, but she had strong opinions about all of this:

Changes to the current statutes, as this Bill is currently approved by the Senate, would amend as follows ... https://t.co/wd06PQgWKC pic.twitter.com/mhU6E0NXMh — Elaine 🇺🇸 (@ElaineSoCalGov) May 30, 2024

Newsom's plan to save CA money by closing prisons and relocating death rows and other segregated units will now need to be reworked.

With Prop 47 about to be severely curtailed and SB1414 sentencing requirements enacted, prisons will need to be reopened. This won't work well… pic.twitter.com/Da3vGVzzGD — Elaine 🇺🇸 (@ElaineSoCalGov) May 30, 2024

The cut off text reads:

This won't work well with Newsom's severe budget deficit.

Call your legislators and insist diplomatically, that SB1414 be passed, as currently approved by the Senate, and forwarded to the Gov for his signature. — Elaine 🇺🇸 (@ElaineSoCalGov) May 30, 2024

And naturally, this video got a lot of responses:

Wow, this is unreal! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2024

This statement is applaudable, although it comes as she's leaving.



By saying "I'm not doing it anymore," she implies her past acceptance of protecting ped0s.



In a rational world, authorities would question her to find out what she knows. — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) May 30, 2024

Seriously, the darkest possibility is this. There is a good chance that California had become a destination for ‘sex tourists.’ What we are talking about is organized crime and the question is how organized was it? Enough that corrupt politicians would want to protect them? That politicians would be concerned about loss of income to the community due the loss of sex tourism? When there is money in a trade, there will be powerful people who will try to protect that trade. It’s the same story we saw with slavery before the Civil War.

She isn't standing up for anything. She just walked away from the problem instead of fighting to fix it! What was the line they crossed 1K, 5K, 10K? 1 should have been too many, so no she is not a hero. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) May 30, 2024

Certainly a room full of culpable representatives knowingly harboring criminals. If only there was an agency who investigated this sort of thing…

🤔🤔🤔🤨 — sandy (@3Sandy7_) May 30, 2024

Part of me wants to applaud but she said “I’m not doing it anymore” as if she’s been ok with doing it(allowing child trafficking and abuse) for all these years. She’s just trying to save herself before the walls close in. — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) May 30, 2024

She should start exposing people!!!! — Chad Ramsey 🇺🇸 (@chadramsey007) May 30, 2024

Yes, she should be much more specific in her allegations.

It took her 12 years?? She doesn’t deserve a pat on the back but a kick in the derrière. There were many ways this could have been exposed. How many children were sold, raped, brutalized murdered? Repugnant complicity. https://t.co/SFebzwS0cx — Jadediva 🚫⛓️ 4 🇺🇸. (@SuddenRain777) May 30, 2024

Thank you @SenSusanEggman for having the courage to stand up to the radicals in your party. This shouldn't be up for debate, those that abuse children must be punished to the full extent of the law. Democrats in the State Legislature are choosing to protect child traffickers. https://t.co/OzTC0cHIYp — Pro American 🇺🇲 (@ProAmerican2024) May 30, 2024

The tides are turning , hang on Patriots 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/WSFAmcJspW — Catcuore (@catcuore) May 30, 2024

If an elected official wants to switch parties they should either step down or win another election under their new party affiliation. This is peak "not representing the people" https://t.co/Xn5Kx9N8Ie — OrangeRev (@zeemapped) May 30, 2024

Oh seriously, screw off with that nonsense. She was chosen by the people to represent them, not to represent the Democratic Party.

Damn right. It's about time. You know what is right and wrong. Stop pandering to color. Stop pandering to criminals. Stop pandering to the lgbtq crows. Start enforcing laws. Hardened laws. Protect our children at all costs. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 30, 2024

Walk away from the Democrat Party and walk towards saving children.



Good for state Senator Talamantes for speaking out against the child trafficking that California is allowing.



The soft-on-crime policies of Cali are a threat to all innocent residents.



Especially the children. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 30, 2024

Wow is an understatement. Yea, Senator, you tell those sickos! https://t.co/vHyWdJqUY6 — Samantha (@samflower31) May 30, 2024

One of this day, all this cover up and criminal enterprise will blow up in flames, Justice always get to criminals, one way or another, they will all fall and pay for their crimes!!! The world will see this!! https://t.co/djyhIyFjtu — Omar Rivera Rouss (@RoussOmar) May 30, 2024

Is CA state Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman crazy or is what she's saying true? https://t.co/GohB1E9sPh — Jane Andrews (@iamjaneandrews) May 30, 2024

Not sure, but the most charitable interpretation is their extreme hostility to effective law enforcement in general led them to go soft on one of the worst crimes one can commit. Meanwhile rational Governors are trying to get the death penalty for child rapists.

And, of course, we will remind you that Justice Kennedy wrote the opinion in Kennedy v. Louisiana, 554 U.S. 407 (2008) that said that you could not give the death penalty to child rapists. If you decide to look that case up, bear in mind the case goes into nauseating detail about the crime. So the governors, like DeSantis, who are signing laws making it a capital offense, are hoping that the Supreme Court will overturn itself and we hope they succeed. And that opinion remains a black mark on Justice Kennedy's legacy.

Nice, but don't believe that she will cease her leftist ideology... https://t.co/bgDqIVmbS6 — Marian Fry (@MarianFry1939) May 30, 2024

Indeed, Ms. Eggman overall believes that we lock too many people up for too long. She is soft on crime on most issues, but not when it comes to people who hire child sex prostitutes. But maybe that is the first step in the right direction. Who knows?

@JordanBrace8 California is in a prime position to go red. What do you think? https://t.co/KIxiPIiYsG — Clue_Catcher (@clue_catcher) May 30, 2024

We do wonder if there is just some tipping point when Californians just get so fed up that they decide to throw the Democrats out of power for a while.

She also said she's leaving, which leads me to believe you can only say this if you don't want to be re-elected or work with any of the rest of them. — Whatsup - The Purple Whale (@80strolls) May 30, 2024

Assuming she really is quitting. We haven’t seen any verification … yet.

My family and I know Susan personally. I’ve had many conversations with her and she is a beautiful soul. We disagree on a ton politically but 100% agree with her right here. Very courageous words here. https://t.co/w3bnKkJVQU — WhatAreThose?! (@whatarethose313) May 30, 2024

Obviously, we can’t verify anything that poster said, but it is interesting. In any case, we hope to she will her allegations with more detail in the future.