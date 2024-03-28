Here's a Poll Listing Biden's Positive Accomplishments and We CAN'T Disagree With the...
WATCH: As Boston Ponders Reparations, Black Churches Tell White Churches They're 'Coming f...
WI Dem State Senator and Well-Known Shoplifter Claims Nobody 'Deserves' to Be a...
CNN Host’s Segment on the Abortion Pill Doesn't Go Quite As Planned
And YOU'RE Paying! Thread Shows FREEBIES Biden Is Giving Illegals and It's SO...
HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed...
Karine Jean-Pierre Did NOT Want the Press Recording Obama's Media Pep Rally Aboard...
How Do States Further Residents’ 2A Rights Once Constitutional Carry Is Passed?
Horde of Anti-Israel Mouth-Breathing Douchenozzels Disrupts Holocaust Remembrance Day Meet...
Time Again to Play 'NBC News Story or Biden White House Press Release?'
Take the L! Jon Stewart's Attempt at Damage Control After Being Caught Doing...
She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and...
By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Is Straight-FIRE Going OFF on Biden and Dems...
WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up...

Hilarious Community Note on Brigitte Gabriel Post Also Shows the Absolute State of Community Notes

Aaron Walker  |  2:30 PM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File

Regular readers are probably familiar with the joke account Three Year Letterman. The key thing to get is that you just shouldn’t take most of the things he says seriously, but as different kinds of jokes. We're honestly not sure he is ever serious. One of those jokes came in response to the sad news that Joe Leiberman died:

Advertisement

Of course that is not his picture, that is not his name, he wasn’t vice president and so on. Basically …

… and the fact that almost everything in that post is wrong is kind of the joke. We don’t know whether he just thinks it's funny to intentionally get the story wrong, or he likes to laugh as people correct him, but this is the kind of thing that @gaypatriot (who is still unjustly suspended) did all the time. So, you’re just supposed to take it as a joke. But apparently Brigitte Gabriel of ACT For America didn’t realize it was a joke and decided to fact check it.

And that is pretty funny, in and of itself. But then what made it funnier is that her fact check received a Community Note. The Note has disappeared since then, but when we started this piece, there was a Community Note on it that said ‘Brigitte Gabriel never lettered in s—t,’ only with the curse word spelled out. It also contained a link to a Google search for ‘brigitte gabriel lettered in’—the entire phrase in quotes in the search.

Recommended

HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed Her Up and Spit Her Out
Sam J.
Advertisement

Here’s a screenshot:

On one hand, that Community Note is pretty funny.

But, let’s get serious for a moment, here. It also shows you that Community Notes absolutely can be abused. We admit that sometimes they are fun and funny, sometimes even as we know they are being abuse. But this author has also said for a while that Community Notes was much better back when money wasn’t involved. But once Twitter/X changed its policies so that a post that was Community Noted was ineligible for monetization … 

… the quality of these notes went downhill very quickly. Very often the notes were argumentative, abusive or just plain wrong. One of the most egregious examples in recent memory has to be when End Wokeness kicked up a firestorm over a plan to ban the famous V-J Day photograph of a sailor grabbing a woman and kissing her:

This was 100% valid journalism. This post was based on a document proven to be authentic by subsequent events and it led to a change in policy where the government backed down, but the post still got a Community Note admitting that everything s/he said was right when s/he wrote it, but then they changed their mind. How do you get a Community Note that admits that the story was correct when written?

Advertisement

Well, the answer is you get them when Community Notes are broken and they are.

Another pretty egregious (albeit funny) example is when Slate put out this petulant post:

For a while, that post had a Community Note that said simply: ‘Yes they are.’ If we recall correctly, the Note also linked to Instagram, presumably showing lots of pictures of the actress as evidence. Of course, that is also funny but it was also kind of unfair to Slate. After all, ‘that big’ is kind of a vague statement, so how can anyone else dispute that? Maybe the Slate author has an … um … inflated sense of what counts as big in that context.

And, of course, we have previously has pointed out that a Community Note got the law flat-out wrong when talking about Robert Kennedy Jr. being denied Secret Service protection. Indeed, the people writing that Community Note don’t appear to be lawyers, even though they were discussing the law, because no competent lawyer would cite a website discussing a statute, rather than the actual statute itself.

Of course, at least two of those examples are funny. But these examples also highlight a serious problem. Musk et. al. needs to fix Community Notes. We think the simplest way to fix them is take them out of the monetization equation. Once activists stop believing they can use this to screw with people’s income, the desire to use it abusively is significantly reduced.

Advertisement

Coming back to Ms. Gabriel, several of ‘Letterman’s’ followers claimed to basically troll the rating system. Mind you, we don't think there is any malice here, just them clowning on a woman for missing a joke (who here hasn't done that at least once?).

More comedy:

Honestly, we are not fans of 'Letterman' ourselves. We’re not saying he is never funny (and to be fair, we are less likely to to find humor in bare text, anyway), but we are saying that he is not as funny as he seems to think he is.

Advertisement

We'll see how you feel in 76 years.

That is correct. If Twitter/X existed in the Seventeenth Century, Galileo might have posted that the sun is the center of the solar system, only to get a Community Note saying that he is wrong. There can be a strong consensus on a point that is factually wrong.

It might be hard to see, but his picture is nothing but the word "otherwise."

We admit we took too long to get that joke, but we first saw it early this morning, so we are going to plead not guilty by reason of not enough caffeine. Since this author is a lawyer who has a pristine copy of the World Book Encyclopedias, you can rest assured that this is a genuine legal defense.

Advertisement

(No, of course it isn’t a real defense. But maybe it should be.)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNNY TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed Her Up and Spit Her Out
Sam J.
WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face
Coucy
WATCH: As Boston Ponders Reparations, Black Churches Tell White Churches They're 'Coming for Our Check'
Amy Curtis
WI Dem State Senator and Well-Known Shoplifter Claims Nobody 'Deserves' to Be a Billionaire and HOO BOY
Sam J.
And YOU'RE Paying! Thread Shows FREEBIES Biden Is Giving Illegals and It's SO Much Worse Than you thought
Sam J.
Karine Jean-Pierre Did NOT Want the Press Recording Obama's Media Pep Rally Aboard AF1
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed Her Up and Spit Her Out Sam J.
Advertisement