NYPD News Absolutely Roasted For Confiscating a ... (Checks Notes) ... 'Final Fantasy' Weapon

Aaron Walker  |  12:04 AM on March 03, 2024
meme

As New York City authorities let crime run rampant, we can rest assured that they are keeping us free of the scourge of … Gunblades. That’s right, you no longer have to be afraid of being attacked by a person bearing a gun that is also a sword. This is from the official NYPD News feed on The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter (‘TSMSFKA Twitter’):

Of course, the nerdier observers (like this author) immediately thought of Final Fantasy VIII’s iconically silly Gunblade wielded by Squall Leonhart. Here’s a post that shows the weapon with our protagonist:

That’s right, it’s a giant revolver with a giant blade as part of the barrel. No, it doesn’t make a lot of sense, but if you’ve ever played a few Final Fantasy games, you are used to this kind of impracticality in their weaponry.

That would be Sephiroth, the main villain of Final Fantasy VII, not VIII. Indeed, are we sure this whole story isn’t all just an elaborate hoax to either promote the recently-released game Final Fantasy VII Rebirth or to build a groundswell for a Final Fantasy VIII remake?

'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA Watch This)
Doug P.
Right?

Indeed, some people Googled around and found where you can buy it on Amazon:

And allegedly on a similar site:

We don’t know about that second site, but we found the Amazon listing and it verifies what you might have suspected: The gun part is fake. But a reasonable person might ask: What about the sword part? Like … could it cut you?

Well, we would have to actually lay hands on it to be sure, but several amazon reviews says that the blade is genuinely sharp, suggesting the people be careful with it. Yet, as we were writing this, TSMSFKA Twitter’s resident Final Fantasy fangirl (and Senior Editor for the Daily Wire) Ashe Short  provides this report:

We respect her enough as a journalist to trust her claims.

To be fair, it is not a genuine antique, because we're pretty sure no one actually used a dumb thing like this for real and they definitely didn’t use it long enough ago for any version of it to be an ‘antique.’

We all do.

Yeah, we are not nerdy enough to know who Vash the Stampede is.

But we are nerdy enough to know that this gif has Tifa from Final Fantasy VII and Yuna from Final Fantasy X in the background—maybe from a crossover like Dissidia Final Fantasy NT? *Pushes up glasses*

You don’t know? Okay, we are taking away your nerd card, Rob.

We feel like we are getting off topic …

Don’t give them ideas.

Justice Jackson can confirm.

Badge totally looks real, too. *laughs*

Well, it is a blunder … 

A solid legal argument if there ever was one. (No, not really.)

Finally:

We legitimately wonder if they will end up having to give it back. But it is certainly a silly confiscation and a terrible use of their resources—even if the dude is on probation. Unless this guy was actively threatening people with it, or something like that, they should have just let it go. And they certainly shouldn’t be bragging about the confiscation.

***

Tags: FUNNY NYPD SECOND AMENDMENT VIDEO GAMES

