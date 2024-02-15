If You Think Deadpool Is Funny and She-Hulk Isn't, You're a Sexist or … Something

National Geographic Names Drag Queen a 2024 Traveler of the Year
Aaron Walker  |  3:35 AM on February 15, 2024
Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. via AP

The other night She-Hulk was trending on Twitter/X, and the reason why is because during the Super Bowl, the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer dropped and this invited comparisons to the She-Hulk show—which seems to have been a failure in hindsight.

For the sake of comparison, here’s that Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, with the usual warning that Deadpool is involved and even when it is ‘safe for television,’ you are still going to hear a lot of dirty jokes:

And just in general, a language warning applies throughout this piece, because you will see several videos from the hard-R rated Deadpool movies and if you don’t know what that means, we say: ‘Welcome to world! Were you comfortable inside your underground bunker?’

In any case, like with the last two movies in the Deadpool series, fans were happy with the trailer and cautiously hopeful, and She-Hulk’s alleged fans were upset that some people liked the Deadpool movies but not She-Hulk.

We say ‘alleged fans’ because there are more than a few accusations that some of these people boosting the show are literally paid shills. We’re not inclined to believe that just because, well … what would it accomplish to pay such persons? In a situation like that, you have to wonder where any profit motive would be.

And before we get further into it, let’s stipulate to two things. First, humor is subjective—what is funny to one person is not necessarily funny to someone else. The same goes for pretty much all qualitative measures in art or entertainment.

Second, if you are a person who genuinely enjoyed any entertainment or art that this author didn’t, we have one thing to say to you: Good! Seriously, we are genuinely glad you enjoyed whatever it is, be it She-Hulk or anything else that we happened to dislike. We want you to enjoy the things you watch, read, play and so on.

But this author didn’t enjoy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Before you ask, it isn’t just because the handling of the law was terrible in that show. We have learned to ‘forgive’ a TV show or movie for having a terrible understanding of actual law, if it is still funny, or heartfelt, or had some other virtue—the problem was it wasn’t any of those other things, either.

Which of course makes us sexist or something, because don’t you know, the She-Hulk show was just as good as the Deadpool movies, because they did the same things! 

Yes, people really made that argument.

We’re not sure where the argument started, but this is an example of a post that got the conversation going:

That invited responses:

Sir, you really need to learn how to use punctuation.

We watched all of them, and we agree with ‘Clipsters.’

Did what first? Break the fourth wall? Maybe in the comics—we wouldn’t know—but definitely not in movies and shows.

And for those who don’t know that term, here’s a quick primer. Breaking the fourth wall is a bit of lingo for when a character in a play/TV show/movie indicates that he or she knows they are in a play, TV show or movie. It is a reference to the way that very often in a play you might see a room on stage, with up to three walls, with the wall facing the audience missing (because otherwise you couldn’t see the play). That is the fourth wall, and to acknowledge the audience is to ‘break’ that wall.

In any case, Deadpool has been doing it from his first movie, which came out several years before the She-Hulk show. Here’s a quick run-down of many of the fourth wall breaks in the first movie:

We submit that in movies and TV shows, Deadpool did it better.

We are pretty sure that the objection was mainly that it was stupid behavior for an alleged lawyer to engage in, and not done in a way that was enjoyable. Nor did it even seem in character.

Actually, that was one of the few semi-funny moments to us in the She-Hulk show.

But, of course, then people who think Deadpool is better than She-Hulk started to weigh in:

Of course, there were other perspectives:

Rest in peace, Mr. Weathers.

And at least one person argued that that She-Hulk’s detractors were the obsessed ones or something.

And then we return to the question of who are these She-Hulk stans?

We said before we were skeptical that they were being paid. Instead, we suspect that for many people they have tied up their politics into their ability to enjoy entertainment in a way that just isn’t healthy. So, they have to like She-Hulk because feminism or something. And the rest of us just think ‘but it wasn’t any good.’

But, again, if you genuinely enjoyed She-Hulk, good for you. But you have to admit you are in the minority.

Well, we weren’t persuaded to actually watch Loki’s second season or The Marvels, and the data says that few other people were persuaded to do so, either. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 was a highlight, for sure, but that’s the end of a trilogy that predated the recent era of suck at Marvel and is from a director who literally has moved on to make movies for their competition. James Gunn seems unlikely to return to Marvel anytime soon, thus Guardians 3 seems to be kind of a dead end. And Secret Invasion and Quantumania were just weak—they are the kinds of things fans were complaining about.

A more balanced view:

We had hoped that She-Hulk would be good, too. Part of our mix of emotions about the show was disappointment.

Seriously, why do they think these scenes are remotely comparable.

We are all relieved.

We admit that after T.J. Miller allegedly SWATed a person, this author has a unique degree of hatred for the actor. But that is still a funny line, in part because it is intentionally, knowingly cringey. 

We even got a useful comparison of green Marvel women:

We were particularly taken aback for this claim:

We honestly didn’t have any problems with Tatiana Whatshername’s performance, but you don’t prove one actor is as good as another by citing awards and experience. The proof is in the performance. Now, maybe Tatiana Whatshername has a real gift that we just haven’t seen yet. After all, the same could probably said about Ryan Reynolds the first time he played Deadpool, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where they actually thought it was a good idea to seal his mouth shut:

We think it is safe to say that Fox’s first attempt at Deadpool on screen literally had the right actor right there, but couldn’t figure out how to execute it well. So, for all we know, Tatiana Whatshername was similarly shackled by morons and could really have shined if she had a better script or was allowed to do things her way. But we haven’t any seen evidence of that, just yet.

Oh, there are definitely worse movies or TV shows made. But it was still pretty mediocre.

We don’t mind changes to the source material. For instance, Stephen King probably doesn’t want to hear it, but Stanley Kubrick’s version of The Shining is a massive improvement on the original book. But the key is that the changes should be improvements.

But that’s just crazy talk, right?

We grew up on some shaky special effects and still ended up liking many of the movies that had them (not to mention movies that never even tried to look real, like The Lion King). Probably the most egregious example of a good movie with very weak special effects is the original Terminator. And in the case of comedy, we actually tend to think that cheap special effects actually enhance the comedy. For instance, we don’t think we would want to see a version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail where every special effects looked real. The fakeness of that movie is part of its charm.

Except why is he more popular? Because his movies were funnier and overall better. The original Deadpool was a hit even after the Wolverine movie did such a poor job with the character originally—either people forgot about that movie, or they were willing to forgive. And significantly, it was because Ryan Reynolds worked hard to get the word out, shooting ads that showed you how funny he could be as the character. His not-so-secret weapon is his ability to make ads that are genuinely funny, that you actually look forward to watching just to see what goofy thing he will do next.

Well, as a point of order, a lot of what makes the Deadpool movies good is also Ryan Reynolds’ contribution. If one watches any behind-the-scenes footage, you know a lot of the jokes are improvised to the point that we genuinely wonder how funny either movie would have been without him.

We thought the first was pretty good, for the record—we didn’t even mind the dodgy CGI toward the end. The second … we thought was a very mixed bag because of weird logic in the characters’ behavior. We were very hopeful for it, and thought their idea of making Namor essentially a Mayan was a pretty cool one, so we were very disappointed with much of the movie. But we thought that Shuri finally coming to terms with T’Challa’s death was very moving and easily the best thing in the movie.

Honestly, who are these men? We keep hearing of the supposed Sci-Fi or fantasy fans that will fly into a rage if they see a woman on screen, or if she is strong, but we have never seen such a person in real life. Never mind that these fans have happily embraced Ellen Ripley, Princess Leia, Sarah Connor, Natasha Romanov, Gamora, Nebula, Arwen, Éowyn, Wonder Woman, Kathryne Janeway, 7 of 9, and many other strong and capable women. It seems these people attacking the male fans have built up an image of them in their minds that bears little resemblance to reality.

Finally, we also saw this comment:

*Stifles laughter.* No notes.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

