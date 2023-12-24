The Pro-Hamass U.N. Scolds That There Are Rules in War and Blowback Is Beautiful

Here Are Some of Our Favorite Responses to Breaking Santa Claus News
Aaron Walker  |  11:45 PM on December 24, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

First, let’s start with something basic. Yes, the U.N. is objectively pro-Hamass. We are able to use our veto on the Security Council to keep them from doing anything too harmful, but they are pro-Hamass.

So, we have little doubt that they thought they were dragging Israel when they wrote this:

And to say they got dragged is kind of an understatement:

The second paragraph reads:

Why do we even give these pieces of crap at the UN? Even a penny? I worked with them overseas and they were trash there. They are trash here now.

For the record, we would be fully in favor of giving the U.N. feces.

That would be the official account of the country of Israel and right on.

We are not sure one would have been wise messing with George Washington, but we are absolutely sure that one should never mess with George MF Washington.

The rest of the message reads:

But, how can we oblige a state to commit to these rules when fighting against terrorist organizations, militia, proxies, and all forms of non-state actors who abide by no rules?

Hey, even a broken clock is right two times a day.

The cut off text says:

Also don't use your own people as human shields while firing rockets at civilians from schools and hospitals.

How do those rules sound?

Seriously, it’s a bit like in the old cartoons where two characters are brawling and one suddenly puts on glasses and says ‘you wouldn’t hit a guy with glasses, would you?’ Only it’s not remotely funny.

If true, that only goes to show that the court is garbage.

Has there ever been a bright one? In terms of the light of goodness, truth, or just intelligence?

We all are.

We admit that we don’t know all those flags, so we won’t pretend to know if he is right.

Probably not.

Right, because there the accused are not joooooooos!

This is an unwise response. Every army in history has committed acts that we would call war crimes. Every single one. You can no more eliminate all war crime than eliminate all regular crime. But Israel as a rule tries to follow the rules of war, and Hamass as a rule violates them. And when civilians get hurt because Hamass doesn’t follow the rules of war, its on Hamass. If a Hamass terrorist is hiding behind a civilian, and the an Isreali soldier accidentally kills the civilian while trying to stop the terrorist, it is on the terrorist, not the soldier.

Naturally, there were also pro-Hamass writers mostly posting photos and videos of unverified origin, and even if they were provably from Palestine and during this war, we can rarely be sure if it is what they claim it is. For instance, if you see a picture of a dead Palestinian child, are you sure that is a civilian who died and not a combatant, when you hear about stuff like this?

We will accept the premise that even if a child is recruited as a suicide bomber, he or she is still innocent, and if he or she is hurt or dies they are still innocent victims. If a child is too young to consent to sex or to a sex change operation, they are too young to consent to being a suicide bomber even if they say the word ‘yes’ and actually do it. No, if a Palestinian terrorist commander gives a child a suicide bomb and the child gets killed trying to murder Israel’s soldiers, that’s not on the child or the Isreali soldiers, that’s on the terrorist who gave him or her the bomb.

And even if it can be proven that the relevant Palestinian child is non-combatant, killed during this war, you can’t be sure it was Israel who killed him or her when this kind of crap goes on:

In any case, we are not going to bother with those apologists for evil, tonight. Maybe on another day. But we are always up for some good dragging.

True dat.

Okay, one Hamass supporter will be covered:

Sure, according to Hamass advocates, there has been absolutely no food or water in Gaza for over a month and yet somehow they haven’t all died of starvation or thirst. In fact, we see no photos or videos of people who starved to death or died of thirst—not even fake ones that were actually from a conflict in Syria or Turkey. Somehow these people have survived for over a month with absolutely no food or water. It’s like a Hanukah miracle!

Or, you know, maybe they were full of crap about that starvation and thirst. Maybe they had more food and water than they were letting on and people were lying about the situation to hurt Israel. So … miracle or antisemitic lie? You be the judge!

Pretty much.

***

