The Pro-Hamass U.N. Scolds That There Are Rules in War and Blowback Is Beautiful

First, let’s start with something basic. Yes, the U.N. is objectively pro-Hamass. We are able to use our veto on the Security Council to keep them from doing anything too harmful, but they are pro-Hamass.

So, we have little doubt that they thought they were dragging Israel when they wrote this:

Even

Wars

Have

Rules. pic.twitter.com/Uh2aQ7PUAf — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) December 24, 2023

And to say they got dragged is kind of an understatement:

Yes, and the penalty for violating those rules by going on a rape and murder spree is you don’t get to assert those rules against the people who are righteously avenging your crimes.



Why do we even give these pieces of crap at the UN? Even a penny? I worked with them overseas… https://t.co/2X0zy7yV87 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 24, 2023

The second paragraph reads:

Why do we even give these pieces of crap at the UN? Even a penny? I worked with them overseas and they were trash there. They are trash here now.

For the record, we would be fully in favor of giving the U.N. feces.

Yep, yet you havent admonished Palestinians and Hamas for raping and murdering children. https://t.co/9vFLMGLSUA — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 24, 2023

That would be the official account of the country of Israel and right on.

Absolutely:

Do not rape.

Do not target civilians.

Do not take babies as hostages.

Do not murder teens at a music festival.

Do not take Holocaust survivors as hostages.



Hamas is trampling the laws of war. Israel is targeting terrorists. Your morality is perverted. Shame on you. https://t.co/wkAeRYzNva — UN Watch (@UNWatch) December 24, 2023

Where does raping women to death fit in? https://t.co/EUjWovasxb — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) December 24, 2023

We are not sure one would have been wise messing with George Washington, but we are absolutely sure that one should never mess with George MF Washington.

This is one of the most problematic claims ever!



The rules of war were created for the traditional state-to-state war situations.



But, how can we oblige a state to commit to these rules when fighting against terrorist organizations, militia, proxies, and all forms of… https://t.co/IpzTCTVzKC — Dalia Ziada - داليا زيادة (@daliaziada) December 24, 2023

The rest of the message reads:

But, how can we oblige a state to commit to these rules when fighting against terrorist organizations, militia, proxies, and all forms of non-state actors who abide by no rules?

hahaha listen to this bastards. what rules? this rules! u r a disgrace to humanity. genocide is your business and i am your product. And now i m bigger crazy and angry https://t.co/oOLiUFC4Zq pic.twitter.com/pZ3lSLd9fh — BösarTiger Freizeitgestaltung (@20gimsack) December 24, 2023

Tell

That

To

Hamas. https://t.co/DnOequsFQy — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 24, 2023

Hey, even a broken clock is right two times a day.

Tell that to Hamas you feckless c*nts.



Hamas terrorist calls father from Kibbutz Mefalsim to tell him he has just murdered Israelis.



He says he has killed 10 Jews with his bare hands.



“May God protect you,” the father replies.



pic.twitter.com/yWICMxYuOI — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) December 24, 2023

Exactly!

For example: don't attack innocent civilians at 06:30 in the morning, butcher children and elderly, rape women, kidnap entire families and hold them hostage without access to medical aid.

Also don't use your own people as human shields while firing rockets at civilians… — Yaki Lopez 🎗️ (@YakiLopez) December 24, 2023

The cut off text says:

Also don't use your own people as human shields while firing rockets at civilians from schools and hospitals. How do those rules sound?

THE UNITED NATIONS RULES

Hamas can use schools, Israel cannot target them. Hamas can use ambulances, Israel cannot target them. Hamas can use hospitals, Israel cannot target them. Hamas can kidnap babies, Israel cannot take them back.

Just put a Hamas bandana and you are done — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) December 24, 2023

Seriously, it’s a bit like in the old cartoons where two characters are brawling and one suddenly puts on glasses and says ‘you wouldn’t hit a guy with glasses, would you?’ Only it’s not remotely funny.

International Court of Justice decided in 2004 that International Law does not allow for Israeli self-defense against Palestine so long as Israel is the Occupying Power: https://t.co/Pyxr9vtRHf

If anything, Palestine has the right to defend against Israeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/zTMlL12min — 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) December 24, 2023

If true, that only goes to show that the court is garbage.

2023 will be remembered as a very dark year in the history of the UN! — James Smith (@almasan_aria) December 24, 2023

Has there ever been a bright one? In terms of the light of goodness, truth, or just intelligence?

I’m just here for the ratio — Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) December 24, 2023

We all are.

Yes 🇺🇦 & 🇮🇱 follow the rules of war. 🇷🇺 & Hamas do not. Neither do 🇸🇸,🇸🇩, 🇸🇦, 🇾🇪 etc. but no one really seems to care about those. 🤷. — Philip Imants Long 🛡️ (@Phil_I_Long) December 24, 2023

We admit that we don’t know all those flags, so we won’t pretend to know if he is right.

Assume you’re talking about Sudan — Lance Forman (@LanceForman) December 24, 2023

Probably not.

Rule number one: tune out the UN, that failed to condemn Russia, Iran, Syria and China. — batshelmelech (@gracezilbersh) December 24, 2023

Right, because there the accused are not joooooooos!

Yes:

Combatants must wear uniforms- NOT civilians cloths

Military bases can’t be in of places of worship, hospital or schools!

Sending our women and children as luring tactics is not allowed!

These are just some of the WAR CRIMES Hamas has committed, did you ever condemn them!? — malky rosenberg (@rosenberg_malky) December 24, 2023

Please could you point us to even one specific example where Israel has flouted the rules of war. Just one. — Robbo (@meinungschef1) December 24, 2023

This is an unwise response. Every army in history has committed acts that we would call war crimes. Every single one. You can no more eliminate all war crime than eliminate all regular crime. But Israel as a rule tries to follow the rules of war, and Hamass as a rule violates them. And when civilians get hurt because Hamass doesn’t follow the rules of war, its on Hamass. If a Hamass terrorist is hiding behind a civilian, and the an Isreali soldier accidentally kills the civilian while trying to stop the terrorist, it is on the terrorist, not the soldier.

You are nothing but a bunch of antisemitic, anti democratic, racist bigots who have been hijacked by Putin, Ayatollah Ali Khamene, & Xi! pic.twitter.com/uIgIyV7Oly — Dolly Madison ✌🏻🌻 🟦 (@dollymad1812) December 24, 2023

Naturally, there were also pro-Hamass writers mostly posting photos and videos of unverified origin, and even if they were provably from Palestine and during this war, we can rarely be sure if it is what they claim it is. For instance, if you see a picture of a dead Palestinian child, are you sure that is a civilian who died and not a combatant, when you hear about stuff like this?

IDF finds suicide belts sized for children in northern Gaza https://t.co/YtNLJiKVNM דרך @ArutzSheva_En — Israel Kicks A** (@Israelkicksass) December 24, 2023

We will accept the premise that even if a child is recruited as a suicide bomber, he or she is still innocent, and if he or she is hurt or dies they are still innocent victims. If a child is too young to consent to sex or to a sex change operation, they are too young to consent to being a suicide bomber even if they say the word ‘yes’ and actually do it. No, if a Palestinian terrorist commander gives a child a suicide bomb and the child gets killed trying to murder Israel’s soldiers, that’s not on the child or the Isreali soldiers, that’s on the terrorist who gave him or her the bomb.

And even if it can be proven that the relevant Palestinian child is non-combatant, killed during this war, you can’t be sure it was Israel who killed him or her when this kind of crap goes on:

Hamas is shooting Palestinian civilians for daring to try to get aid.



Palestinian civilians are now burning down a Hamas police station. https://t.co/uNRXsm2fXp — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 24, 2023

In any case, we are not going to bother with those apologists for evil, tonight. Maybe on another day. But we are always up for some good dragging.

True dat.

Okay, one Hamass supporter will be covered:

How can this go on!! pic.twitter.com/WhqxZxPnSv — Muna (@MMohamed47630) December 24, 2023

Sure, according to Hamass advocates, there has been absolutely no food or water in Gaza for over a month and yet somehow they haven’t all died of starvation or thirst. In fact, we see no photos or videos of people who starved to death or died of thirst—not even fake ones that were actually from a conflict in Syria or Turkey. Somehow these people have survived for over a month with absolutely no food or water. It’s like a Hanukah miracle!

Or, you know, maybe they were full of crap about that starvation and thirst. Maybe they had more food and water than they were letting on and people were lying about the situation to hurt Israel. So … miracle or antisemitic lie? You be the judge!

Unless those wars are against Jews? — テヤチュ (@Teyachu) December 24, 2023

Pretty much.

***

