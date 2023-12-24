Reporter Gets Shocking Response Asking College Students if They Would Donate to Support...
Financial Warfare Against Moscow: G7 Nations to Sieze Russian Assets to Fund War...
LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christm...
Lindsey Graham Declares War on NY Over 'Chick-Fil-A Bill'
Sounds Eerily Familiar: Twitter Reacts to Russian Election Commission Blocking Presidentia...
Talk About a Loaded Diaper: Passenger Tried to Conceal Bullets in Diaper at...
The Hill Calls Out Biden Admin, FDA: Delay on Menthol Cigarette Ban Hurts...
Pro-Palestine Protesters (Hamas Simps) Remind Us They're the SUCKIEST, Block O'Hare Airpor...
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy...
Eye for an Eye? Ad for an Ad? Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO...
'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the...
'Nice TRY, Fed': Biden Posts 'His' Number, Tells People to Text Him New...
In the Spirit of Rand Paul ... More Grievances For Dear Reader To...
Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG...

GOP Congressman Posts, Deletes Clueless Take on the First Amendment … but We Got It!

Aaron Walker  |  4:54 PM on December 24, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One common concept that we hear a lot of talk about is the idea of a ‘mind virus.’ Elon Musk talks about it:

Advertisement

Gad Saad talks about it:

Lots of people talk about it. And a prime example of a mind virus is the constant repetition that there is a hate speech exception to the right of free expression in the First Amendment. The latest example of this comes from Representative Nick LaLota:

If you are having trouble reading it, it says:

Our First Amendment comes with very few limitations.  Yet, one of those worthy limitations is hate speech.

A first-year law student understands this and so should the presidents of our ‘greatest’ institutions of learning.

In case one is wondering, although he deleted it, we have seen the post for ourselves. For some reason, even when a person deletes a post, we can still sometimes see it in the app, and this was one of those times.

And if you are thinking ‘stupid Democrat,’ well … not exactly:

But, of course, this is a Northern Republican, which would be pretty much a Democrat if this was in Texas. Honestly, we never even heard of the guy before today but we still feel safe assuming that 1) he probably won’t score very high on any conservative scorecard and 2) he’s still probably better than the Democrat alternatives. As William F. Buckley said, we should vote for ‘the most right, viable candidate who could win.’ And in New York State, that involves a lot of holding your nose as you vote if you are at all conservative.

And the bizarre thing about this viral idea is that it is completely separated from reality. Just a few years ago, in Matal v. Tam, 137 S. Ct. 1744 (2017), the Supreme Court unanimously reaffirmed that there is no hate speech exception to the First Amendment.

Recommended

LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christmas Gift
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That case involved a rock band that is called The Slants. The entire band is made up of Asian Americans and they wanted to use this slur as the name of the band as a way of ‘reclaiming’ it, much the way Richard Pryor is said to have reclaimed the n-word. And like many bands, they sought to trademark their name only for the Trademark office to say that they can’t do that, because it was a racial slur, and the statues allowing for trademark also prohibited trademarks that were disparaging of persons. 

And the Supreme Court struck down this part of the trademark statutes as unconstitutional. The trademark statutes stand as a whole, but this part is a dead letter. And none of this turned on whether or not the band was actually attempting to disparage Asian Americans, but on the view that even if it was, it was unconstitutional to punish that expression by denying them a trademark. That is why shortly after this decision, federal courts ruled that the Washington Redskins could keep their trademark—shortly before they voluntarily relinquished it anyway, to the milquetoast name ‘Commanders.’

(You know honestly, we don’t care very much about whether they kept the name ‘Redskins.’ But could they at least find a new name that is interesting? That pops a little? That has a little life in it? We fall asleep halfway through reading names like Commanders or Guardians. Like we thought that the name ‘Washington Airmen’—named after the Tuskegee Airmen—would be a better name. But no one listened to us.)

This wasn’t the only time the Supreme Court affirmed the right to engage in so-called hate speech, but it is the most recent and it was unanimous. So, if you are a leftist who worships Saint Ruth Bader of Ginsburg, even your hero believes hate speech is free speech. And if the Supreme Court had to decide the same issue again today, we believe it would be at least eight votes for freedom of expression, with the only question mark being the new Justice Jackson.

Advertisement

And yet you constantly hear the claim that hate speech is not protected by the First Amendment. It is completely contrary to the plain language and precedent, but that never stops this mind virus. This doofus even said it was something every first year law student learns, which is just not true and calls into question the quality of his legal education.

Naturally, this led to a lot of dragging:

Especially when we pick it up.

Seriously, where is the ramen guy when we need him?

Boomity.

Advertisement

Oh please, for the love of all that is good and holy, don’t encourage our bar associations to require more Continuing Legal Education (CLE).

Don't trust the bearded Spock. I have it on good authority that he is from an evil mirror universe.

We’ve seen worse.

In our required constitutional law course, it was not limited to a day. Indeed, the free expression clauses by themselves were not limited to one day.

For the record, we are not sorry that he is wrong.

But would we still have a quorum in Congress under such a rule? And if we didn’t, and therefore Congress couldn’t do anything, would that be a bad thing?

We included this one because it apparently included a picture of the final Community Note. We will assume it is an accurate screenshot but we have never seen the original for ourselves. When we saw his deleted post, no Community Note was shown.

Advertisement

Now, there is nothing inherently wrong with the Community Note, but as you will see in a piece coming tomorrow on Cenk Uygur, Community Notes has a bad habit of citing non-legal sources for legal arguments. Citing the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) on the First Amendment generally won’t lead you too far astray, but if you want to talk law, you go to the law itself—not what any person has said about it. Tune in tomorrow for more on that topic.

And it is worth taking a moment to talk about why Rep. LaLota was trying to assert that this exception exists: Because of the problem of harassment of Jews on our nation’s campuses. Organizations like FIRE say that much of that harassment has to be allowed. FIRE is a genuinely principled organization that believes in a very robust understanding of freedom of expression and we agree that is the ideal. They have genuinely taken the crown of 'principled defenders of free expression' from the ACLU, mostly because the ACLU has abdicated.

But we can’t help but notice that for some time, there has been little free speech to be had on our nation’s campuses—whether they are government-run schools where the First Amendment applies or not. We taxpayers are being asked to subsidize—either directly through funding to the schools, or indirectly by federal loans and even student loan forgiveness—a set of institutions that not only violate the principle of freedom of expression, but do so in a biased way against conservative views. So, these schools claiming that they are just defending academic freedom? That dog won’t hunt. When institutions practice censorship as regularly as they do, when they tolerate a viewpoint, that is tantamount to endorsement.

And we admit that we have more than a little sympathy for the idea that maybe the best way to restore true freedom of expression on campuses is to give the left a huge helping of ‘their rules.’ We have tried to argue for years that the precedents they are setting are bad. Maybe they won’t see it, until those precedents are used against them. Then maybe our society can get back to recognizing that you have to tolerate the speech you don’t like, or your speech might be censored next.

Advertisement

We admit we are not sure that ‘their rules’ approach is the right one, but we are losing patience with only one side generally supporting freedom of expression.

This is actually a very good point. There are many ways restrictions on expression is bad, but one that gets overlooked is that we want idiots to self-identify, so we can steer clear of them. It’s like we often say in the controversy over whether a man who objects to gay marriage can be forced to bake a wedding cake for a gay marriage. We always say, ‘you want to force a guy who hates you to make food for you? Sure, what can go wrong?’ And then we show them this clip from Super Troopers:

This issue is not entirely academic to this author, being in an interracial marriage. Before our wedding, if someone hated the idea of our marriage, we would want them to speak up so we could cut them out of the wedding and reception. We certainly wouldn’t want someone like that preparing something we eat. Who wants gastrointestinal issues on their wedding night?

That being said, we always urge people to chill out about their weddings. What we say about weddings is a bit like what they say about landing an airplane: Any wedding where you both walk away from it as husband and wife is a good one. In other words, lighten up, and if it isn’t perfect, but you still are happily married, it is still good. We know not everyone is going to live up to that ideal, but its something to keep in mind.

Advertisement

Harsh, but no lies detected.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DELETED TWEETS FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christmas Gift
Amy Curtis
Reporter Gets Shocking Response Asking College Students if They Would Donate to Support Killing Jews
Grateful Calvin
Financial Warfare Against Moscow: G7 Nations to Sieze Russian Assets to Fund War in Ukraine
Amy Curtis
'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the HARD WAY How FUNNY They Really ARE
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy in 1 PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Lindsey Graham Declares War on NY Over 'Chick-Fil-A Bill'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christmas Gift Amy Curtis
Advertisement