WATCH: Alyssa Milano Sings About Insemination And We have All the Questions

Via James Woods, one of the few sane celebrities, we get the latest from a less-sane celebrity:

We are honestly mystified by this.

We guess this is like when someone on TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter) does that thing where they repeat a phrase over and over again, for some reason—often with clapping emojis mixed in. Like here’s what it might look like if a conservative lost his or her sense of self-respect:

The Second Amendment protects weapons of war! The Second Amendment protects weapons of war! The Second Amendment protects weapons of war! The Second Amendment protects weapons of war!

Seriously, is anyone persuaded by this kind of thing? ‘I was skeptical of the argument when it was repeated three times, but on the fourth time, I was sold!’

But in this case, the literal words she is saying is mainly true. If we wanted to be pedantic, we are pretty sure that a woman who happens to be an OB-GYN could do it herself, but as a rule it does take two to tango. But we are left asking ourselves ‘therefore … what?’ Like what are we supposed to conclude from this relatively pedestrian fact?

Our best guess (and we don’t feel super-confident in this guess) is that she is arguing that men have a responsibility to help when a woman gets pregnant. Ever since Roe v. Wade was consigned to the dustbin of history, we have heard a lot of people on the pro-abortion side say something to the effect that if a woman can’t get an abortion, then men should have to help with the burdens and costs of the pregnancy and any upbringing of the child. They think that this is some kind of ‘own’ on conservatives, when usually the response from the pro-life side is some variation of ‘your terms are acceptable.’

Seriously, do leftists know so little about conservatives that they think we generally don’t want people to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions?

Whatever she meant by it, the dragging was quick:

Yes, we thought that trans women are women and trans men are men, or something.

And before anyone thinks to mock or drag Woke Messiah, it’s a clearly stated satire account. We say that because these days it can be very hard to tell.

When you ran out of meds 3 days ago: https://t.co/jG6kWQzQT9 — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) December 14, 2023

Lets check in on Alyssa Milano..



yikes. https://t.co/C4iIKI4Oai — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) December 14, 2023

What is this all about? https://t.co/uP21Xf5dnv — Tere Joyce (@terejoyce) December 14, 2023

Now someone tell her that men can't get pregnant. Maybe she will sing another song about it. 🙄 https://t.co/VoEGRu4YAY — Michigan Patriot (@TammyWeis13) December 14, 2023

Poster child for Hollywood mental health issues. But there are hundreds of others! https://t.co/W1cTjcA0ed — Texas (@MustangMan_TX) December 14, 2023

Congrats to Alyssa Milano for discovering how sex works. https://t.co/FwXIgdG3LF — Hair of the Dog (@hairofdogreview) December 14, 2023

Super cringey. Women say "My body, my choice", then get mad when they choose to be reckless with it, and allow a man to inseminate them. Contraception isn't Abortion. Restraint isn't Abortion. Charting your Ovulation isn't Abortion. https://t.co/UH7V3tXvbb — SIN JONES (@CultistCorasahn) December 14, 2023

She thinks women have no agency about choosing the men they have sex with. https://t.co/9YngS1lWpk — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 14, 2023

Maybe that’s her point? *Throws up hands in bafflement*

1. Way too much filter use there. We all know she old.

2. Yeah, we all know how biology works.

3. There are times when bio-father shouldn't be involved in the child's life & there are some who should be https://t.co/5IryteXRjW — Foxy's Crime Scenes (@thewaryfox) December 14, 2023

The last point is completely valid. While generally speaking having a father is very good, sometimes the father (or mother) is so poisonous that the child is better off without them. We think that is in the minority of cases, but it absolutely happens.

THESE PEOPLE REALLY LIKE TO HUMILIATE THEMSELVES ON A WORLD WIDE SCALE.. https://t.co/UCMLJ55oyZ — Mrs. ANGRY AMERICAN CITIZEN (@DesertCatsPlay) December 14, 2023

Well, I guess you never stop learning…I was today years old when I found this out https://t.co/I9bCtEa99m — Robin Venet (@robinvenet) December 14, 2023

She is not wrong. We, as men, are 100% unilaterally capable of preventing unwanted pregnancy, and thus ending abortion



own it gentlemen https://t.co/Us52yNIJ6Y — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) December 14, 2023

She should just go on tinder if she's so hard up. https://t.co/bAuwyvpxIt — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) December 14, 2023

Like is that what she is saying? That she needs a baby daddy? We could’ve sworn she was married, but we literally don't care enough to Google and find out.

She’s makes a good point. That baby isn’t just the mothers, but also the fathers. So the mother has NO right to terminate the life of the child w/o the fathers permission. Thanks @Alyssa_Milano! https://t.co/Iq7wpYfegh — Noah B. (@tundrafan76) December 14, 2023

We’ll go out on a limb and guess that isn’t her point.

Im guessing she’s just happy to have finally learned this amazing fact and she felt like singing about it? https://t.co/r9f0E1RJwm — Jeff (@RidingRoadsTX) December 14, 2023

Sir, you are supposed to be repeating it over and over again!

The new Alyssa Milano Metronome is available to pre-order. https://t.co/IWMxeH9QO5 — The Black Bin Liner (@_BlackBinLiner) December 14, 2023

Ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!! (Wheeze) Ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!! (Wheeze) Ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!

***

