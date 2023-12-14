Hunter Biden's Denial of Father's Wrongdoing Sure Sounded Familiar to Jesse Watters
Elon Musk's Mother Furious at President Biden for Going After Her Son

WATCH: Alyssa Milano Sings About Insemination And We have All the Questions

Aaron Walker  |  2:30 PM on December 14, 2023
Meme

Via James Woods, one of the few sane celebrities, we get the latest from a less-sane celebrity:

We are honestly mystified by this.

We guess this is like when someone on TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter) does that thing where they repeat a phrase over and over again, for some reason—often with clapping emojis mixed in. Like here’s what it might look like if a conservative lost his or her sense of self-respect:

The Second Amendment protects weapons of war!

The Second Amendment protects weapons of war!

The Second Amendment protects weapons of war!

The Second Amendment protects weapons of war!

Seriously, is anyone persuaded by this kind of thing? ‘I was skeptical of the argument when it was repeated three times, but on the fourth time, I was sold!’

But in this case, the literal words she is saying is mainly true. If we wanted to be pedantic, we are pretty sure that a woman who happens to be an OB-GYN could do it herself, but as a rule it does take two to tango. But we are left asking ourselves ‘therefore … what?’ Like what are we supposed to conclude from this relatively pedestrian fact?

Our best guess (and we don’t feel super-confident in this guess) is that she is arguing that men have a responsibility to help when a woman gets pregnant. Ever since Roe v. Wade was consigned to the dustbin of history, we have heard a lot of people on the pro-abortion side say something to the effect that if a woman can’t get an abortion, then men should have to help with the burdens and costs of the pregnancy and any upbringing of the child. They think that this is some kind of ‘own’ on conservatives, when usually the response from the pro-life side is some variation of ‘your terms are acceptable.’

Tom Elliott Drops a Laundry List on Dems Claiming There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing
Doug P.
Seriously, do leftists know so little about conservatives that they think we generally don’t want people to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions?

Whatever she meant by it, the dragging was quick:

Yes, we thought that trans women are women and trans men are men, or something.

And before anyone thinks to mock or drag Woke Messiah, it’s a clearly stated satire account. We say that because these days it can be very hard to tell.

Maybe that’s her point? *Throws up hands in bafflement*

The last point is completely valid. While generally speaking having a father is very good, sometimes the father (or mother) is so poisonous that the child is better off without them. We think that is in the minority of cases, but it absolutely happens.

Like is that what she is saying? That she needs a baby daddy? We could’ve sworn she was married, but we literally don't care enough to Google and find out.

We’ll go out on a limb and guess that isn’t her point.

Sir, you are supposed to be repeating it over and over again!

Ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!! (Wheeze) Ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!! (Wheeze) Ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!

***

