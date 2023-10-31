For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on...
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!

Aaron Walker  |  8:15 PM on October 31, 2023

Just earlier today, we wrote a long piece discussing the hope that some good can come out of the October 7, 2023 massacre. We quoted Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.’s declaration that

God still has a way of wringing good out of evil. … And history has proven over and over again that unmerited suffering is redemptive.

We also shared our hope that those who support antisemitism now would be shocked out of their hatred, while those who already opposed antisemitism would be shocked out of their complacency. So, this afternoon we were gratified to see this clip calling out antisemitism … from MSNBC?!

Wait, is this right? This isn’t like a @stevenvoiceover type thing, is it?

Joking aside, that would be Donny Deutsch and Nicole Wallace talking about the antisemitism problem, and we unironically appreciated almost everything they said:

And while we joked a few times about how this was on MSDNC MSNBC, it’s kind of important for them to be saying it. A conservative outlet like us calling out stupid leftist college students for supporting terrorism isn’t going to mean nearly as much as getting fire from their own side. So good for both of them for calling this out.

We are less shocked, but we are gratified to see people waking up to the problem.

Exactly. And more of this, please.

Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT MSNBC

