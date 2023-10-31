WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!

Just earlier today, we wrote a long piece discussing the hope that some good can come out of the October 7, 2023 massacre. We quoted Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.’s declaration that

Advertisement

God still has a way of wringing good out of evil. … And history has proven over and over again that unmerited suffering is redemptive.

We also shared our hope that those who support antisemitism now would be shocked out of their hatred, while those who already opposed antisemitism would be shocked out of their complacency. So, this afternoon we were gratified to see this clip calling out antisemitism … from MSNBC?!

Wait, is this right? This isn’t like a @stevenvoiceover type thing, is it?

Joking aside, that would be Donny Deutsch and Nicole Wallace talking about the antisemitism problem, and we unironically appreciated almost everything they said:

I said it pic.twitter.com/YDB9FGOTZR — Donny Deutsch (@DonnyDeutsch) October 30, 2023

And while we joked a few times about how this was on MSDNC MSNBC, it’s kind of important for them to be saying it. A conservative outlet like us calling out stupid leftist college students for supporting terrorism isn’t going to mean nearly as much as getting fire from their own side. So good for both of them for calling this out.

An island of goodness and sanity—and I found it on @MSNBC. Please listen. https://t.co/UOJMjJL48q — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) October 31, 2023

This isn't happening under Republicans though. It's happening in Democrat run cities and Democrat led campuses and with a Democrat in the White House. That question needs to be asked and answered. The right has a Candace Owens problem. The left has a much, much worse problem. https://t.co/e68iwfVgsa — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 31, 2023

This is the position on Hamas vs. Israel that I’ve been waiting to hear. Brutal truth.



A must-listen. And listen until the end. https://t.co/D5IuPixMkN — Ellen Kadin (@LNKDin) October 31, 2023

Thank you, Donny, for laying this out so very simply. Or at least, what should be so very simple, unless you’re a brainwashed college student. https://t.co/cLANEOAYT1 — Yoni Pollak (@YoniPollak) October 31, 2023

WOW this could not have been explained any better 😭💙 THANK YOU @DonnyDeutsch this was perfect. https://t.co/zquu0memrE — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez))) (@almaforarizona) October 31, 2023

I could quote a million different vital phrases from this conversation--but it really should be watched in full.



Thank you so much, @DonnyDeutsch. You are a bright light in the darkness. https://t.co/xKqxpOxpEv — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) October 31, 2023

"For some reason, evil is not graded the same way when it's against Jews and it's against Israel."

🎯 https://t.co/W2XfCMHaKR — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 31, 2023

Watch it, he’s right. This is a brewing, massive disaster if we don’t stop it. Jew hate is real, and your friends (or their kids…) are complicit. https://t.co/cOoTfyeQ5n — Phil Truax (@philtruax) October 31, 2023

I have a Jewish friend who once said to me “everyone hates the Jews.”



Of course that’s not true, but OMG, I see now what she has always seen.



The antisemitism has always been there just below the surface in a huge portion of our country and the world.



It’s been shocking to see https://t.co/ZuyxxkbJX8 — 🏳️‍🌈Pam🟧🟦🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@pm_mcdaniel) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

We are less shocked, but we are gratified to see people waking up to the problem.

I'm no fan of Donny Deutsch, but this is some incredible stuff. https://t.co/9sZAMoXhr3 — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) October 31, 2023

Amazing @NicolleDWallace admits she hasn’t covered the college campus antisemitism in weeks because she’s afraid of the blowback! https://t.co/hqUqaC1cGT — Paul Huettner, CFA (@Paul_M_Huettner) October 31, 2023

Shame on every Democrat that howls racism at every turn but has been silent on Hamas, silent about college students and college campuses, silent about media coverage and silent about the atrocities committed not against soldiers but against civilians. https://t.co/2pLObhhj2Q — The Raley Express (@Trifected) October 31, 2023

Interesting that Wallace states people are afraid to be cancelled for moral clarity. Media in US driven by Obama/Biden efforts to not get sucked back into ME. None of that should matter, as Deutsch correctly points out. https://t.co/fTDZYk96D1 — Dave Newman (@DaveNewman64) October 31, 2023

This is excellent, and worth a full watch. It’s also a brief moment of sanity, clarity, and morality on what is otherwise the non-stop assembly line of sewage that is @MSNBC.



No audience needs to hear this more than theirs. https://t.co/8vbsKMx0mb — matt thornton 🦍📚 (@aliveness_ape) October 31, 2023

A must watch. Deutsch calls out the NYT/CNN and college campus bias against Jews and Israel. When Jews are harmed, “there’s a belief that they had it coming.” https://t.co/cwMU4FQsnM — Democrats Deliver (@truthjusticehph) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

You should watch it. It's obvious to many of us, but hearing it said openly on MSNBC is important. Thanks @DonnyDeutsch https://t.co/67zmseU6by — Scott Kahn of JCH (@JewishCoffeeH) October 31, 2023

Exactly. And more of this, please.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!