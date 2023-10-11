WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them

First off, if you have never heard of MEMRI, it’s about time you learned. It is likely to be an invaluable resource in the days ahead. That acronym stands for the Middle East Media Research Institute, and basically what they focus on is overcoming the language barrier between the middle east and the west. They never quite say it but we think they do this so you can learn about all the absolutely batsh-t stuff Islamofascists (as opposed to regular Muslims) are saying. Why do we think this is so useful?

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." -- #MayaAngelou pic.twitter.com/7rks11m11C — Maya Angelou (@DrMayaAngelou) June 12, 2015

Thus today they give us a chance to hear from ‘Senior Hamas Official Ali Baraka.’ According to the Counter Extremism Project, he is head of Hamass’ National Relations Abroad, so that sounds like a person whose job is to spin things for the savages. A Baghdad Bob type. Or maybe like Karine Jean-Pierre, with no actual say in policy, but it is her job to try to be a spokeswoman for her government.

(Before some leftist gets angry, we are not saying that Karine Jean-Pierre is just like them morally. Obviously, being the spokesperson for the president is a very different moral calculus than being the spokesperson for butchers.)

In this video, he goes on a little talk show on the Arabic version of Russia Today—a.k.a. Russian State Television. It looks like a perfectly ordinary news show, the kind you would see in America, only they are calmly talking about wanton murders, mass rapes and the decapitation of babies. The interviewer even smiles sometimes:

Senior Hamas Official Ali Baraka: We Have Been Secretly Planning the Invasion for Two Years; Russia Sympathizes with Us, Benefits from U.S. Embroilment in This War; Any Swap Deal Should Include Hamas Prisoners in Europe and the U.S. #Hamas #Russia #Israel_under_attack pic.twitter.com/JNGQotkKg5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 11, 2023

You have to understand that this guy represents the racist lunatics of Hamass, and what he is saying is calculated to achieve their ends. He still might let his guard down here and there, but you have to keep in mind that his goal isn’t likely to tell the truth, but to say the things that he thinks will help his cause.

The first thing to note is that he basically threatened Joe Biden, saying that Biden is against the Palestinians and ‘he must pay the price’ for that.

Second, there are several parts where he suggested that Russia is to some degree on their side. Russia asked what they were up to after the attack, according to this spokesmodel for an organization that butchers babies. Russia expressed sympathy, the baby butcher spokesmodel said. The strangest part was where this man who not ashamed to represent mass rapists said that they got a supposed license to make Kalashnikov bullets. Perhaps we are ignorant of something, but were they worried that if they didn’t get that license that someone in Russia would sue them? ‘Sure, we will decapitate little babies, but we draw the line at violating someone intellectual property rights!’

Look, Russia is run by a dictator who might see a benefit increasing global instability. And Putin is almost certainly glad we are focusing on Israel and not Ukraine. But at the same time, Hamass would probably prefer that we focus on Ukraine, too, and therefore has every reason to say whatever they had to, to keep as much anger directed at Russia as possible. So, they have an incentive to lie and hurt Russia. But it doesn’t follow that what he said is a lie.

But, it is not lost on us that this is on Russia Today. One has to assume that you aren’t going to see anything on their network unless they think it is going to be broadly pleasing to the powers that be in Russia. Including, apparently smiling as we discuss mass rapes and beheading babies.

Third, they indicated that Hezbollah had joined the fight. Which relates to a story we are working on as we speak.

But to us, the most important part is when they describe themselves. We’ve often used this cartoon (made by someone else) to encapsulate the difference between Israel and its enemies:

And, well, this Hamass spokesmodel agrees, saying:

The Israelis are known to love life. We, on the other hand, sacrifice ourselves. We consider our dead to be martyrs. The thing any Palestinian desires the most is to be martyred for the sake of Allah, defending his land.

We don’t assume he is right when he claims to speak for all Palestinians, but we take this words seriously as the philosophy of Hamass. The Israelis love life. Hamass loves death. In fact, Hamass thinks that all Palestinians love death, which means they have no problem with even little Palestinian babies being killed in the crossfire.

And from a certain perspective it makes sense—you know, if you are a sociopath. The Palestinian babies die as martyrs, they get to live in heaven for eternity, and they help to score propaganda points for the cause. It’s sick, and it suggests that if we normal people don’t want to see Hamass endangering Palestinian civilians, then maybe we need to stop giving them the propaganda victory they normally get from it. In other words, stop blaming Israel when Hamass hides its weapons and fighters in schools, mosques and hospitals …

"Why Hamas stores its weapons inside hospitals, mosques and schools"https://t.co/kBgAzc81hq — Karnak 🏴 (@IamKarnak) October 10, 2023

… and Isrealis can only destroy them by destroying those buildings. Start blaming Hamass for making those buildings military targets in the first place.

Watch this whole thing. It is astonishing. https://t.co/F31mziUlRB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 11, 2023

Hey! We just did!

"The Israelis are known to love life. We, on the other hand, sacrifice ourselves. We consider our dead to be martyrs."



Hamas is a death cult. https://t.co/HrK3VRFtll — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 11, 2023

Is this enough evidence of Iran's direct support, or nah? https://t.co/7ou1lRWXO8 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 11, 2023

Hey, let's let Iran get nukes!

/sarcasm off

For *two years* Hamas deliberately "made them think that Hamas was busy with governing Gaza and that it wanted to focus on the 2.5 million Palestinians," all the while completely fixated on increasing its capacity to redirect Israel's military and maim and kill Israeli families https://t.co/DuNqewJBE5 — Mason (𝕏/acc) (@webdevMason) October 11, 2023

This is called hudna, which is a false peace. They ask for peace, so they have time to gather their strength for more war.

Hamas official cites Biden's prisoner exchange with Iran as a reason Hamas expects the same from the US. Hamas murdered at least 22 Americans and an unknown number have been taken hostage. https://t.co/xEloRlGLT7 pic.twitter.com/14TNkQVYCQ — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) October 11, 2023

They are telling us exactly what they are doing. https://t.co/bFhTWLu4Nx — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 11, 2023

When people wonder why the Gazan people have the living conditions they do, this is why: hamas, who they elected, cares far more about destroying Israel & killing Jews than building Gaza & empowering gazans. Stop pretending they have no agency & are innocent victims of Israel. https://t.co/Z1JufWFaJC — TAFKA Trap (@TafkaTrap) October 11, 2023

האיש הזה חייב למות גם כן. וכל המפעלים שהוא מדבר עליהם ברצועה חייבים לההרס. במקום לבנות עיר מדינה שמכוונת לחיים, הם התרכזו במוות. הוא אשכרה אומר את זה. אנחנו אוהבים את החיים, והם אוהבים את המוות. אז צריך לתת להם את מה שהם אוהבים. בקטאר, בטורקיה, כל אחד ואחד מהם בארגון הזה. https://t.co/RhwVPGCZSw — Reem Sherman (@ReemSherman) October 11, 2023

According to Google, he said this in Hebrew:

This man must die as well. And all the factories he talks about in the Strip must be destroyed. Instead of building a city-state oriented toward life, they focused on death. He really says it. We love life, and they love death. So you have to give them what they like. In Qatar, in Turkey, each and every one of them in this organization.

One always have to be hesitant to trust a Google translation too much, but we think we have a pretty good idea about the sentiment. And while we would never wish death upon a mere political opponent and would frown on anyone who did so, we have no problem with wishing it upon arch terrorists, dictators and other deeply evil people.

Once again it appears America and the American people will suffer due to our support for Israel. I struggle to see the upside or the benefits being worth the cost. “Only Democracy in the Middle East” why should I care? https://t.co/DVDkLYCUmw — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) October 11, 2023

Sometimes you have to suffer to do the right thing.

This is what happens when you swap innocent civilians for hardened, criminals, terrorists, and intelligence officers.



Hamas officials who took innocent American civilians hostage believe they should be entitled to a prisoner swap. https://t.co/V8YB7y9DJe pic.twitter.com/6RDCh37ZPh — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) October 11, 2023

No purpose but to kill Jews. They “pretended to focus” on their own people for two years so babies could be beheaded. Premeditated genocide.

Pure evil will never prevail.

Spoiler alert: we’ve survived worse, and whoever was out to get us is history. #HamasisISIS #hamasisHistory https://t.co/lA0Fs67voe — Oren Paikowsky (@OrenPai) October 11, 2023

Hamas here demanding US release Hamas prisoners. So.., are they finally admitting that Holy Land Foundation was Hamas? https://t.co/hL4AcuLFW9 — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) October 11, 2023

So... looks like WWIII is backing its way into 2023. Who had their money on Hamas for being the catalyst? Pretty sure everyone was predicting that@POTUS was just the right guy for pulling us into it. — Adam Barr (@RevAdamTBarr) October 11, 2023

That is the other fear we have. We could see this easily turning into World War III. Mind you, we aren’t telling Israel to hold back. We believe a country has a duty to protect its citizens, and if Israel doesn’t act to do its best to stop Hamass from being able to do this again, it ceases to be a legitimate government. But we are still worried about where this might lead.

But if you are confused on who are the good guys in this:

After Warnings to Get Out, Hamas Tells Gaza Civilians Not to Leave Their Homes

https://t.co/vVnNC0be9c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2023

Israel has been publicizing this by text messages too. https://t.co/uVHdyKiIAl pic.twitter.com/yLqH7V83IG — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) October 11, 2023

Israel is about to lose hundreds of its own young in house-to-house urban combat to minimize Palestinian civilian casualties instead of pulling an Aleppo or Grozny and “making the rubble bounce” with indiscriminate air strikes that would incur next to no Israeli casualties. — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) October 11, 2023

The third post says:

If they owned a button that could be pushed that would guarantee the excruciating death of every man, woman, and child on the other side, is there any doubt after this weekend that Hamas would joyously press that button? Because we *know* Israel wouldn’t do that because they already *have* that military capability to turn Gaza into a 2000-degree inferno, and have refrained from using it for decades despite horrific provocation. Arabs have been intentionally targeting and slaughtering Jewish schoolchildren for decades before there was even an Israel.

The Israelis, by their actions, tell us who they are, too. We have no doubt there will be some people who do the wrong thing—no large body of people is ever perfect. But we also have no doubt that, by and large, the actions of the Israelis will prove that the Israelis love and value life.

***

