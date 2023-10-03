WATCH: Acting Speaker of the House McHenry slams the gavel HARD in frustration

As we reported earlier, Speaker McCarthy was ousted today as Speaker of the House, in what some have called the shortest speakership in American history. We haven’t checked, but it has to be a strong contender for that title.

Advertisement

"now what" someone says on the floor — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 3, 2023

We admit that we are not experts on Congressional procedure, so we are wondering the same thing. We presume we will see another fight over who gets to be Speaker. And on a more micro level, one question that got answered is who does the things the Speaker normally does in the meantime?

McHENRY, Financial Services chairman, is now the Speaker Pro Tem, under the House rules, following McCarthy’s ouster — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 3, 2023

So McHenry is seemingly temporary Speaker, and he doesn’t seem very happy right now:

The Rep. Patrick McHenry gavel slam .... pic.twitter.com/TV1VGbkT7Y — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 3, 2023

Yeah, that gavel bang was more like a foot stomp. Here's a longer version of the moment he became effectively Speaker:

Under House rules, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) has assumed the role of Speaker Pro Tempore, which he will hold until and unless a new Speaker is elected by the House.



His first act was gaveling out of session. pic.twitter.com/bCO5Tunbsn — The Recount (@therecount) October 3, 2023

"I thought he was going to hurt himself" @jaketapper https://t.co/rz0rIhjmL9 — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 3, 2023

We can’t verify that Tapper said that, but it wouldn’t surprise us.

hey can someone check in on the gavel when they have a chance ??? https://t.co/3bto98XAv6 — Brendan Pedersen 🏦 (@BrendanPedersen) October 3, 2023

I mean we don’t call them the chaos caucus for nothing https://t.co/iznJNThNK0 — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) October 3, 2023

Yes, we would be all broken up inside if the Federal Government ground to a halt. Who could pressure social media companies to censor us if no one pays for government salaries? And presidential candidates don’t prosecute themselves.

Perhaps the hardest gavel slam in U.S. Capitol history? https://t.co/2dbrplZaQi — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) October 3, 2023

If some clever video manipulator could make it look like he was slamming the gavel on one of those old timey carnival attractions, it would probably be pretty funny.

the house is under the control of a Harry Truman clone america has fallen https://t.co/QYxg2Mgnqm — John Wakefield (@JohnWakefieId) October 3, 2023

Truman always struck us as a pretty good guy, though we admit we are not experts on his presidency. His predecessor, FDR, tried to lock up every Japanese American. Truman desegregated the military.

I actually don’t have any comments on the whole speaker thing besides this being ✨iconic✨ https://t.co/HUUJKKo6x7 — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) October 3, 2023

he’s about to preston brooks’ matt gaetz’s ass 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/A2pLfCbNz3 — shmulik (@souljagoytellem) October 3, 2023

That would be a reference to when pro-slavery Democrat Preston Brooks physically attacked abolitionist Senator Charles Sumner on the floor of the Senate, caning him until his skull was broken open. That was motivated by how Sumner insulted Senator Andrew Butler (Brooks’ cousin) by saying he had made a metaphorical mistress of ‘the harlot, slavery.' It is believed the insult hit home because it alluded to the (coercive) sexual relations between slaves and masters.

Advertisement

We admit by explaining the joke, we have drained all humor out of it.

Am I the only one that wanted to see his bow tie spin like a propeller after he smashed the gavel? https://t.co/2u0RdQvkr5 — Iván Fernández (@afroxander) October 3, 2023

Well, not the only one anymore, anyway.

Orville Redenbacher popping kernels in his lil bag https://t.co/mA35QHs6hv — Ira (@iramadisonthree) October 3, 2023

goddamn, he put some stank on that gavel drop https://t.co/T0AGusbZkU — AK Lingus (@aklingus) October 3, 2023

Daymn, that's a gaveling if ever I've seen one https://t.co/XJcADUrFej — Greg Engle (@gregoe86) October 3, 2023

Naw he really swung that Gavel like he had Thor's hammer in his hand 😂😂😂 https://t.co/aL6VPwAMR8 — Chairman Ken 🏁 (@TheWIZEKen91) October 3, 2023

Does this mean he is worthy?

Mock the Rep. Patrick McHenry gavel slam all you like.



But when Kevin McCarthy takes him to a carnival, he's walking out of there with the biggest stuffed teddy bear you've ever seen.pic.twitter.com/YkEX2WXCqh — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) October 3, 2023

Patrick McHenry @PatrickMcHenry working on that gavel smash pic.twitter.com/4OMzmIbl25 — Oh It's You Dave (@OhHeyItsYouDave) October 3, 2023

Dude slammed that down like he was trying to impress his girl at a carnival 😂 https://t.co/mynTVdNl5C — Brandon Anderson [email protected] (@THBBrandon) October 3, 2023

Advertisement

Exactly what we were thinking!

I think it's time we make Patrick McHenry's gavel smash a meme #PatrickMcHenry https://t.co/KERBYgca6i pic.twitter.com/EhMdNmRH0T — Handlebar-Orion X.ᴺᵉʳᵈʸ ᵖʳᵒᵍʳᵉˢˢᶦᵛᵉ ᵠᵘᵃᵈʳᵒᵒⁿ ʲᵉʷ (@HandlebarOXD) October 3, 2023

Yeah, Internet, don’t sleep on this. Whatever you think of McHenry, that was a pretty startling moment.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!