Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all

Well, this is something:

Yeah, we need some new ones — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

Before you ask, we checked. We found the site they are referring to and it says exactly what is pictured. It says:

Hydroxychloroquine may also be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) in certain hospitalized patients. … Hydroxychloroquine should only be used for COVID-19 in a hospital or during clinical trials. Do not take any medicine that contains hydroxychloroquine unless prescribed by your doctor.

Now, there are tons of warnings on that website that we are not quoting, and you would be foolish to take this drug without talking to your doctor, first, and without obeying his or her instructions to the letter, reading the warnings, etc. But we’re old enough to remember back when people claimed this drug never helped with the Wuhan Flu and now the Mayo Clinic is singing a different tune.

From Mayo Clinic website grudging admission of glaring truth: "Hydroxychloroquine may be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) in certain hospitalized patients." For all you murderers at @CNN @johnberman who spread lies about hydroxy, this one's for u.https://t.co/3FYTqCZ6QF — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 24, 2023

Mr. Navarro linked to the Mayo Clinic web page in question.

At the White House, I had a million tablets of hydroxy that could have saved thousands of lives but @cnn crusaded against it to beat @realDonaldTrump . Negligent homicide at a minimum. @fda was also implicated in hydroxy suppression. https://t.co/P1Iif39FZ5 — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 24, 2023

🚨Mayo Clinic quietly updates website to say Hydroxychloroquine can be used to treat Covid patients



Doctors were fired and censored for saying this



Media smeared it



All because Big Pharma couldn’t have any therapeutic drugs available in order to make billions from vaccine EUA https://t.co/0jG2B0Q8gY pic.twitter.com/e6pG5Qo8qh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 24, 2023

Gotta love this: First the FDA surreptitiously announces that ivermectin can be prescribed for COVID, and now Mayo clinic is tacitly endorsing Hydroxychloroquine. This is what I call "Quietly trying to get on the #RightSideOfHistory" before the trials begin! #FActsNotFear… — Kelly Victory MD (@DrKellyVictory) September 23, 2023

The cut off text is simply a link to the Mayo Clinic website.

They mocked, ridiculed and called you a conspiracy nut for daring to talk about Hydroxychloroquine being an alternative treatment for Covid and now the Mayo clinic is saying exactly that!



I guess it's ok to say now that Pharma got their billions.



(insert curse words here) 😡 pic.twitter.com/qQkuS7h8CI — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) September 25, 2023

If I’m not mistaken, a requirement of emergency authorization is no available treatment options. Having a cheap & affordable treatment readily available would have impeded the greatest wealth transfer in history and it didn’t matter who had to be ruined or die to see it through. https://t.co/G9sHbXcsur — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 25, 2023

We have seen this claim that there had to be no treatment alternatives, but we have not found the regulation that says that. But considering how vast the Code of Federal Regulations is, it is very possible that the regulations are there and we just can’t find it.

That being said, even if it is not spelled out in the regulations, it is logically easier to justify an emergency use of a vaccine if there is no effective treatment. Emergency measures are easier to justify if you have no alternatives.

The @TGAgovau in Australia ordered 5 million does of Hydroxychloroquine that was ordered into the country by @CliveFPalmer destroyed. https://t.co/Tq2qSCiW2i — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) September 25, 2023

PSA: Inconvenient truth.



In early March of 2020 I got covid. I could not breathe. My doctor in France (ex-pat Boston U MD) told me to take HCQ. I had gotten it weeks earlier from a friend who owns pharmacies in Mexico as it was taken off the shelves in USA and I read about its… https://t.co/S53UtmhDyB — reuben e katz (@rekatz) September 25, 2023

The full text reads—with the caveat that we have no way of verifying if he is telling the truth:

PSA: Inconvenient truth. In early March of 2020 I got covid. I could not breathe. My doctor in France (ex-pat Boston U MD) told me to take HCQ. I had gotten it weeks earlier from a friend who owns pharmacies in Mexico as it was taken off the shelves in USA and I read about its SUCCESSFUL use in South Korea early on. It worked amazing for me and over 120 of his patients in Paris. Among thousands of other doctors and dozens of countries that used it. In the USA, as well as UK, it was forbidden to be proclaimed as a potential remedy. Removed from all pharmacies. If they had admitted it worked, the Emergency Use Authorization of rushed vaccines would have been illegal. If they had admitted it worked to prevent hospitalization 100's of thousands of lives would have been saved. (same is true for Ivermectin) If I had posted this at any time on Twitter (pre X) I'd have been censored or lost my account. Hydroxychloroquine is still, and has been, known to work well to prevent and treat Covid-19 in early stages, pre hospitalization. Mayo Clinic has HCQ approved for hospitalized patients (which is often too late) but hey... I'm not a doctor so this is not medical advice, rely on your doctors advice, this is just an Inconvenient Truth.

Unverified, but fascinating.

So what happens to the doctors who were sanctioned for prescribing it?? https://t.co/N2JpoAzF5h pic.twitter.com/rcnj5JpFqY — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 25, 2023

Unsurprisingly, @RealPNavarro has no idea what the Mayo Clinic actually said. And the idea that doctors in ICUs are going to make medical decisions with critically ill pts based on CNN reports is crazy. But what do studies actually say, and why is hydro use so limited? Well... https://t.co/ooHIIfOJnm pic.twitter.com/UiHsAMVctp — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 24, 2023

We’re waiting to learn about Kurt’s medical degree. (That's sarcasm. His self-written bio mentions none.) He goes on in a long thread but he lost me right at his 'who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?' routine. We have seen the website. We have saved the page in case it is stealth-edited. And we do know enough about medical regulation that it is unfathomable that they would say it can be used to treat the Wuhan Flu in some cases if it can't ever be used that way.

Peter is leaving out one very important fact, this is only effective in very certain and limited cases. https://t.co/N66rbX9eIc — KimmyAnne (@mommadukes10704) September 25, 2023

He literally linked to the Mayo Clinic website. Kimmy is quoting from his quote post of his own post, but if you go back to the first tweet he also quoted from the Mayo Clinic website: "Hydroxychloroquine may be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) in certain hospitalized patients." Kimmy's criticism is invalid.

And, for the record, we are not sure an actual conspiracy theory is necessary. Conspiracies, as you will recall, require agreement. A group of people sharing a bias, therefore, is not a conspiracy. Honestly, it seemed at the time that for a certain media elite anything Trump said was presumptively not only wrong but dangerous. We can understand why someone might think that Trump picked every word with care, but the correct response when you don’t trust someone at all is to be indifferent to what they say. But it looks like at least part of the rejection of the possibility that Hydroxychloroquine might work was inverse confirmation bias. "Trump said it, so it couldn't be true, so let's find some people who will tell us what we want to hear."

At the very least, this reminds us of the importance of being open minded about things.

***

