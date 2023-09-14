Matt Walsh reveals a scandal within the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence'

Is Twitter/X suppressing the Susanna Gibson story?
Aaron Walker  |  6:00 AM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

You might remember the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They are a troupe of performers who basically intentionally insult Catholics, often praised by the same kinds of people who tell us never to insult or blaspheme against Islam. As we said before, they are allowed to do either one of those things under Freedom of Expression and Freedom of Religion, but for some reason the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to honor them. They are also free to do that, too, but why intentionally alienate your customers? Why not avoid honoring controversial groups?

Previously, we noted that this troupe had at least one controversial member: Sam Brinton.

Well, Matt Walsh and the Daily Wire have an exposé on another member of this troupe:

Of course, we will presume innocence. It might be possible that he is innocent, that witnesses are lying, etc.

But we are reminded of the bruhaha that kicked up a few months ago when one single donor to Sound of Freedom named Fabian Marta was arrested for accessory to kidnapping. The people who breathlessly reported on the charge didn’t even get the charge right—falsely claiming he committed kidnapping and, of course, they treated Mr. Marta like as if he was definitely guilty, as though no one is ever wrongfully charged. Further, this site published a piece that showed credible evidence that he couldn’t be guilty of the charge filed against him, based on some actual, you know, reporting.

The point is we will not assume Mr. Ellis-Gilmore is guilty. He and this entire group should be asked about it, but guilt shouldn't be assumed, and we will try to keep an eye on how this proceeds. Still, the mainstream media never showed Mr. Marta the same courtesy.

Imagine relying on Wikipedia. Wikipedia is pretty reliable on an uncontroversial subject like the history of a video game. But the moment the subject becomes politically charged, it becomes garbage.

Indeed.

***

