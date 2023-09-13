Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd we are dead

AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'
Aaron Walker  |  3:42 PM on September 13, 2023
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Feed/Fair Use

Okay, we are going to play the ‘nerd whisperer’ with this post because if you aren’t into game culture, you won’t get a lot of it without some explanation. There is a video game called Overwatch that features a number of colorful characters, including several beautiful women. One of them is called Mercy. This is how Activision depicts her:

We haven’t played the game because we generally aren’t very into multiplayer shooters, but Activision describes her as

A guardian angel to those who come under her care, Dr. Angela Ziegler is a peerless healer, a brilliant scientist, and a staunch advocate for peace.

We guess ‘Mercy’ is Zeigler’s codename or nickname? And, we don’t play the game, but it’s a multiplayer shooter, so we are pretty sure that however much she preaches for peace, she doesn’t practice very much of it.

And do we have to tell you that that some guys are into the beautiful women in the game? Mind you, there are also characters who are men, robots and even a hamster (at least, as of Overwatch 2), but there are also several beautiful women.

So, then yesterday we started to hear a story about Elon Musk. You see, Musk used to date Amber Turd Heard. You know, the actress from Aquaman who got taken to the cleaners by Johnny Depp in a defamation suit? And so, according to reports, Musk convinced Heard to dress up as Mercy from Overwatch:

From the article:

Reportedly, Elon Musk had his former partner, actress Amber Heard, dress up as the Overwatch character Mercy for him. In Elon Musk's world, surprises seem to be the norm; from his ambitious forays into space exploration to his candid comments on social media, he's often a source of intrigue and headlines. However, this revelation adds another layer to the enigmatic billionaire's life, specifically his connection to the world of video games.

This all comes from a book published on September 11 (Monday). And when the reporting got back to Musk, he confirmed that claim in the most hilarious way possible:

Here’s the picture blown up.

Seriously, look at her expression in the picture. She does not look thrilled at all.

Reactions were pretty swift:

And this is a strange auto-generated response:

That’s what we said!

Look, if she is telling us not to wear a Halloween costume, we are not going to obey.

(She's joking.)

Um… okay. That’s random.

Cry more.

Survivor of what? Johnny Depp faced a severe uphill battle to win his lawsuit and he won. He proved she made her story up. She even admitted on tape to hitting him!

We support survivors of abuse, but you can't just 'believe all women' or something like that. Sadly, people can and will lie about anything. The jury in the Depp case found she lied about her abuse.

If we were in Musk’s shoes, we would never delete that photo. It’s hilarious.

Ahahahahahahahahaha!!!

Neither will we.

Well, that brings us to an interesting and oft-neglected point. Last we heard, under a court order, Elon Musk is required to have a lawyer screen every post before he posts it. So, presumably that lawyer checked if Musk had the right to publish the photo. Man, to be a fly on the wall for that conversation…

And this author would like to take this opportunity to say that if Musk is looking for a dedicated, full-time attorney to review his posts, he is available. Oh, who are we kidding? We would be willing to pay him to see what he wants to post, first!

***

