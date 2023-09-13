Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd we are dead

Okay, we are going to play the ‘nerd whisperer’ with this post because if you aren’t into game culture, you won’t get a lot of it without some explanation. There is a video game called Overwatch that features a number of colorful characters, including several beautiful women. One of them is called Mercy. This is how Activision depicts her:

We haven’t played the game because we generally aren’t very into multiplayer shooters, but Activision describes her as

A guardian angel to those who come under her care, Dr. Angela Ziegler is a peerless healer, a brilliant scientist, and a staunch advocate for peace.

We guess ‘Mercy’ is Zeigler’s codename or nickname? And, we don’t play the game, but it’s a multiplayer shooter, so we are pretty sure that however much she preaches for peace, she doesn’t practice very much of it.

And do we have to tell you that that some guys are into the beautiful women in the game? Mind you, there are also characters who are men, robots and even a hamster (at least, as of Overwatch 2), but there are also several beautiful women.

So, then yesterday we started to hear a story about Elon Musk. You see, Musk used to date Amber Turd Heard. You know, the actress from Aquaman who got taken to the cleaners by Johnny Depp in a defamation suit? And so, according to reports, Musk convinced Heard to dress up as Mercy from Overwatch:

From the article:

Reportedly, Elon Musk had his former partner, actress Amber Heard, dress up as the Overwatch character Mercy for him. In Elon Musk's world, surprises seem to be the norm; from his ambitious forays into space exploration to his candid comments on social media, he's often a source of intrigue and headlines. However, this revelation adds another layer to the enigmatic billionaire's life, specifically his connection to the world of video games.

This all comes from a book published on September 11 (Monday). And when the reporting got back to Musk, he confirmed that claim in the most hilarious way possible:

Here’s the picture blown up.

Seriously, look at her expression in the picture. She does not look thrilled at all.

Reactions were pretty swift:

And this is a strange auto-generated response:

Psalm 51:1 : "Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions." pic.twitter.com/uyJ2LQ44hU — Explain This God (@ExplainThisGod) September 13, 2023

She doesnt look too happy there — Pro𝕏ima Centauri B (@ProximaCB55) September 13, 2023

That’s what we said!

It’s a Halloween costume, my god. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) September 13, 2023

Look, if she is telling us not to wear a Halloween costume, we are not going to obey.

No I didn’t know — Laura Wolff (@iamlauwolff) September 13, 2023

(She's joking.)

Moral of the story... be ultra successful to fulfill every dream that you have 😅 — Damyanos (@DamyanStoyanov2) September 13, 2023

LMAO I mean she’s still an abusive POS but this is a W for Elon https://t.co/3TNNZBbrfK — ScienceRespecter (@InLuvWScience) September 13, 2023

Anybody with any discernment whatsoever knows that Amber Heard is innocent, she’s too pretty to commit crimes.



Look at Johnny Depp and tell me he doesn’t look like a criminal



Use your eyes. https://t.co/jVrDC6Wz7m — SELENA (off meds) (@milky_selena) September 13, 2023

Um… okay. That’s random.

if this man isnt eradicated already god i hate him so much https://t.co/IZa5AqqbrQ — 𝙈⋆ (@theantyqueswift) September 13, 2023

Cry more.

Musk logs on to his website he bought for $44B. Watches his harem of mothers settle petty grievances. Posts seductive photos of ex-flings.



Man is living in another dimension https://t.co/0PBYYm6oEm pic.twitter.com/rCG7FxIbH2 — TastefulLindy (@LindyTasteful) September 13, 2023

Elon Musk got Amber Heard to cosplay Mercy.



That's playing the game on a whole 'nother level. https://t.co/UcdgMtqhks — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) September 13, 2023

Men will literally risk being lied about publicly and smeared legally just to get some cosplay 🐱 https://t.co/tbhl7uyOEM — E (@ElijahSchaffer) September 13, 2023

I wish instead of posting this he would have said/done anything other than that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are "both" incredible people during the trial + continue to allow mass harassment campaigns against her and other survivors on this platform❤️ https://t.co/lN9Tx3Or7T — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) September 13, 2023

Survivor of what? Johnny Depp faced a severe uphill battle to win his lawsuit and he won. He proved she made her story up. She even admitted on tape to hitting him!

We support survivors of abuse, but you can't just 'believe all women' or something like that. Sadly, people can and will lie about anything. The jury in the Depp case found she lied about her abuse.

Don't have words to describe how based this is. Off the charts. Counters 3 months of cringe on his part.



And I don't even like cosplay. It's him posting it. https://t.co/AvoMIYVd8t — Spandrell (@spandrell3) September 13, 2023

Elon Musk having a cosplay kink wasn’t on my bingo card. Lmao https://t.co/8FzoEOczDo pic.twitter.com/mBlz1lPMaG — Soul Engineer (e/acc) Λ (@Soul0Engineer) September 13, 2023

Why he still has it in his phone … ? https://t.co/o6uurYMiYQ — V (@fafamct) September 13, 2023

If we were in Musk’s shoes, we would never delete that photo. It’s hilarious.

Elon, she'll 100% break into your house and poop on your bed for this. https://t.co/dQP4ncNf5q — Lucille Chadwick (@LucilleChad) September 13, 2023

Ahahahahahahahahaha!!!

I’m never leaving this app — Saumya Lakshman (@smylkshmn) September 13, 2023

Neither will we.

I love this outfit!!! Hopefully she consented to circulation of this photo! — Danielle (@Danielledeco) September 13, 2023

Well, that brings us to an interesting and oft-neglected point. Last we heard, under a court order, Elon Musk is required to have a lawyer screen every post before he posts it. So, presumably that lawyer checked if Musk had the right to publish the photo. Man, to be a fly on the wall for that conversation…

And this author would like to take this opportunity to say that if Musk is looking for a dedicated, full-time attorney to review his posts, he is available. Oh, who are we kidding? We would be willing to pay him to see what he wants to post, first!

