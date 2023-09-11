WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order

VP Granny Pants gets her groove thing on with hip-hop elites
Aaron Walker  |  1:14 AM on September 11, 2023
Gonzales Flag/Public Domain

Earlier when discussing Governor Grisham’s unconstitutional order prohibiting the bearing of arms in two New Mexico cities, we made the following prediction:

We will note that [a lawsuit seeking an injunction] is not the only way to challenge the order. We wouldn’t be surprised if someone simply violates the order, openly carrying a gun when, but for this order, the act would be legal. That is a common approach, historically, to challenging unconstitutional conduct by the government. … Thus, the person could argue, after being charged, that the order is unconstitutional and, therefore, a nullity.

We discussed how this was done to challenge an anti-flag burning statute, and the downsides and pitfalls of that approach. We will add that there is one upside to it that we didn’t mention at the time: It forces the judge to directly confront the question of whether this person should go to prison for what they did, which makes the judge less likely to allow the law to be enforced. Mind you judges will send people to prison on every day that ends in a Y, but they will still be confronted with the question, ‘will I make this otherwise law-abiding person a criminal?’

In any case, via Ford Fischer, our prediction seems to have come true. Mr. Fischer's bio reads as follows:

Primary source documentarian. Work in Oscar, Emmy & Golden Globe winning films. Editor-in-chief @n2sreports.

He also reports that he was on the scene in Albuquerque today (meaning Sunday), one of the cities where the order applies, as Second Amendment supporters held a rally. And notably, you can see some apparent guns in the crowd, thus openly defying the order. ‘Police did not intervene or enforce the order,’ Fischer notes. We don’t have much experience with the man or know his politics, but he seems to be playing this pretty straight:

For your convenience, here is the full YouTube video.

We thought one of the more interesting parts is when they brought an anti-gun protester on the stage and engaged with him. We doubt they changed his mind, but it’s a nice sense of openness they brought.

It’s extra weird, because we were told that guns can kill all by themselves. But people were more likely to get a paper cut from the signs than be shot.

But we also saw some cray-cray:

The police are not supposed to enforce unconstitutional laws.

We guess he is an ex-cop? Of course, that is unconfirmed.

One might even call it civil disobedience.

We like Mr. Reihl, but these days if you are conservative and you go to a protest, AntiFA might show up and start attacking people. We would never go to a protest unarmed, though maybe not openly armed. This is why we say ‘the Second Amendment protects the First.’

We even heard an interesting perspective from one of her supporters:

But, of course, if she does have them arrested, then that helps a legal challenge along. And we really don’t see how she comes out of this with a win. In any case, today she looks toothless. We hope they continue to make her look toothless.

That is also true.

***

CIVIL RIGHTS FIRST AMENDMENT GUN CONTROL NEW MEXICO SECOND AMENDMENT

