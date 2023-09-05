Discuss: Those who betrayed Trump for DeSantis 'are not welcome BACK!'
Schadenfreude: 'Their rules' hits the left with new RICO charges

Aaron Walker  |  6:15 PM on September 05, 2023

We warned you, leftists, didn’t we? We warned you that the tactics that you are cheering on now, could bite you in the keister later, didn’t we? Well, here’s a little instant karma for you:

However, contrary to what Mr. Mehta said, there appears to be an element of blue-on-blue action. The very title of the article tells you that actually involves the exact same grand jury that indicted Trump: ‘‘Stop Cop City’ Activists Hit With RICO Charges By Same Grand Jury That Indicted Trump.’ 

Georgia prosecutors have filed racketeering charges against 61 people accused of involvement with ‘Stop Cop City,’ a protest movement against a controversial Atlanta police training facility.

The charges were filed last week, according to online court records. The list of defendants suggests that the case implicates people who have already been arrested on tenuous evidence, like a legal observer who was jailed while monitoring protests, activists who ran a bail fund for other defendants, and a trio of activists arrested while handing out fliers with the name of a cop who killed a fellow protester.

And yes, there is a lot of screaming and crying in Leftopia and a whole bunch of chuckling in Conservamerica:

For the record, while we haven’t combed through every word of the indictment—and, naturally, these are just allegations and we should presume innocence—we have done a quick scan and the indictment alleges that a bunch of AntiFA types have essentially created their own lawless ‘autonomous zone’ effectively attempting to secede from Georgia and the United States, and have uses deadly traps, property damage and just plain violence to protect that zone. That sounds a lot closer to the classic ‘get the mob’ purpose of the RICO statutes, designed to go after a group that operates more like an ongoing criminal business entity than a conspiracy to commit a single crime. This doesn’t mean they didn’t sweep up any innocent, constitutionally protected conduct in their charges—they are presumed innocent after all—but it doesn’t look nearly as galling as the Trump indictment by the same grand jury.

That was not just a protest movement.

This one had a multi-post meltdown:

So did this guy:

Seriously, what is it with Democrats and secession?

*laughing*

Now do the Trump indictment.

***

CONSPIRACY CRIME GEORGIA INDICTMENT LAW TRUMP

