Schadenfreude: 'Their rules' hits the left with new RICO charges

We warned you, leftists, didn’t we? We warned you that the tactics that you are cheering on now, could bite you in the keister later, didn’t we? Well, here’s a little instant karma for you:

Everyone demanding GOP district attorneys and attorneys general retaliate against the left for the Trump indictments, here you go. https://t.co/nKN3MLbuX4 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 5, 2023

However, contrary to what Mr. Mehta said, there appears to be an element of blue-on-blue action. The very title of the article tells you that actually involves the exact same grand jury that indicted Trump: ‘‘Stop Cop City’ Activists Hit With RICO Charges By Same Grand Jury That Indicted Trump.’

Georgia prosecutors have filed racketeering charges against 61 people accused of involvement with ‘Stop Cop City,’ a protest movement against a controversial Atlanta police training facility. The charges were filed last week, according to online court records. The list of defendants suggests that the case implicates people who have already been arrested on tenuous evidence, like a legal observer who was jailed while monitoring protests, activists who ran a bail fund for other defendants, and a trio of activists arrested while handing out fliers with the name of a cop who killed a fellow protester.

And yes, there is a lot of screaming and crying in Leftopia and a whole bunch of chuckling in Conservamerica:

"I never thought the leopards would eat MY face"https://t.co/auguCGnEx6 — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) September 5, 2023

freest country on earth baby https://t.co/vyBJEYa7SC — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) September 5, 2023

For the record, while we haven’t combed through every word of the indictment—and, naturally, these are just allegations and we should presume innocence—we have done a quick scan and the indictment alleges that a bunch of AntiFA types have essentially created their own lawless ‘autonomous zone’ effectively attempting to secede from Georgia and the United States, and have uses deadly traps, property damage and just plain violence to protect that zone. That sounds a lot closer to the classic ‘get the mob’ purpose of the RICO statutes, designed to go after a group that operates more like an ongoing criminal business entity than a conspiracy to commit a single crime. This doesn’t mean they didn’t sweep up any innocent, constitutionally protected conduct in their charges—they are presumed innocent after all—but it doesn’t look nearly as galling as the Trump indictment by the same grand jury.

These charges are even more transparently political than I expected them to be. The Georgia AG's office has overplayed its hand. Cop city will never be built. https://t.co/SDZduxgsK6 — Big Theory Goth GF (@jamie_elizabeth) September 5, 2023

RICO charges in Georgia getting more national attention- the same grand jury that indicted Trump on RICO charges also indicted the 61 people alleged to be involved with the #StopCopCity movement



This is a generational battle & deserves our full attention.https://t.co/tGN65YfogJ — RootsAction (@Roots_Action) September 5, 2023

Georgia prosecutors have filed racketeering charges against 61 people accused of involvement with “Stop Cop City,” a protest movement against a controversial Atlanta police training facility.https://t.co/5CQ3svPQBe — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 5, 2023

That was not just a protest movement.

You could expect this in a communist country, but not in the land of the free!https://t.co/dAU2virqw8 via @thedailybeast — KangaRod (@KangaRod) September 5, 2023

This one had a multi-post meltdown:

"Since the beginning of the movement against Cop City, the Georgia Attorney General has shown a willingness to abuse the legal process as a weapon against political opposition...." — Ill Will (@illwilleditions) September 5, 2023

"Make no mistake, this indictment is not about enforcing the law. It's a desperate overreach in an attempt to discredit legitimate political opposition, and it won't work,” Kautz said.https://t.co/pntGb0YKLH — Ill Will (@illwilleditions) September 5, 2023

So did this guy:

The bail fund organizers with the Atlanta solidarity fund are also being charged with RICO. I don’t say this to exceptionalize them—no one should be facing these charges—but it should show all nonprofits that they can be targeted too. Act accordingly. https://t.co/2uTJH6yfrl — #StopCopCity (@micahinATL) September 5, 2023

Too few people are paying attention to this.



Even fewer people comprehend the long term implications. — Mic (@skidrowcrypto) September 5, 2023

Excellent! People who take part in sectarian violence on city streets should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) September 5, 2023

Seriously, what is it with Democrats and secession?

Georgia really does play fast and loose with its RICO charges these days. — Eimon Wright (@EimonWright) September 5, 2023

Fascists at work to lock up their opposition — ophishal avery 🐟 (@av3rylane) September 5, 2023

*laughing*

Yep. Abusive and ridiculous. It's also just a mind-boggling stupid thing to do in the midst of the Trump indictments. If you really wanted to undermine public faith in the DA's case against Trump and his conspirators, this would be the way to do it.https://t.co/u7XFxPdviu — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) September 5, 2023

Some novel prosecution moves here. Pretty easy to envision this kind of sweeping, conspiracy-style prosecution being used in states that are currently trying to criminalize abortion funds and/or the act of driving a person to get an abortion. (Texas has recently tried both!) https://t.co/L54eoZlWn4 — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) September 5, 2023

This is why we don't get excited about Trump's case in Georgia. The DA is extremely sloppy and attacking activists as well as the people you don't like. https://t.co/40M3ornluJ — Logan Rapp (@loganrapp818) September 5, 2023

Oh, you mean the same law which was used against Trump and Giuliani? 😆 https://t.co/NMhG72wEIK — John Behnken (@LutherEnjoyer) September 5, 2023

Freedom of speech is dead if you can be arrested whenever someone who agrees with you does a crime https://t.co/22yAPCmmfK — Lillie E. Franks, on her bad content arc (@onyxaminedlife) September 5, 2023

Now do the Trump indictment.

***

