You won’t believe why they are telling workers not to come into the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building

Aaron Walker  |  12:27 AM on August 18, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Well, okay, you probably will believe it. Workers in the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in downtown San Francisco are being told to work from home, because crime is so out of control:

From the article:

Officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advised hundreds of employees in San Francisco to work remotely for the foreseeable future due to public safety concerns outside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Seventh Street. 

The imposing, 18-story tower on the corner of Seventh and Mission streets houses various federal agencies, including HHS, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the office of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. The area is also home to one of the city’s most brazen open-air drug markets, where dozens of dealers and users congregate on a daily basis.

So, to be clear, crime is so out of control in San Francisco that it is interfering with the work of the Federal Government. There’s nothing wrong with laughing about that, but it’s also a travesty. 

And if people are that brazen in their use of drugs, why doesn’t the DEA do anything about that? Even if many of the drugs in question are ‘legalized’ they are not truly legal in America until and unless they are legalized on a Federal level.

This is an unverified claim, but here’s what he said in full:

I'm going to be a whistle blower about this building. I was a bike messenger 15 years ago I would drop package inside. I would walk around and it was a ghost office I couldn't find a single person and I was told to place a package in an empty cubicle. This place has been empty for a long time.

Make what you will of that claim.

We’ve been there. It is a lovely place with a climate that Ron DeSantis would probably give his left gonad for. They have so many advantages in creating an economically successful paradise, that it is honestly amazing to see these people run the place into the ground. This decline is a choice.

Yep.

Maybe the dystopia seen in Escape from New York will actually appear in San Francisco?

Fair point.

The Onion has been a tired ‘liberal talking points, but with jokes’ rag for a while. We don’t mind comedy with a point of view, but when their jokes are almost always the most predictable take possible often with bad logic, it is rarely funny.

It is honestly stunning that Newsom thinks he can convince Americans that California is better run than Florida.

***

