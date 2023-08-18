You won’t believe why they are telling workers not to come into the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building

Well, okay, you probably will believe it. Workers in the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in downtown San Francisco are being told to work from home, because crime is so out of control:

Officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advised hundreds of employees in San Francisco to work remotely for the foreseeable future due to public safety concerns outside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Seventh Street. https://t.co/LUTS4FrwXr — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 12, 2023

From the article:

Officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advised hundreds of employees in San Francisco to work remotely for the foreseeable future due to public safety concerns outside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Seventh Street. The imposing, 18-story tower on the corner of Seventh and Mission streets houses various federal agencies, including HHS, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the office of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. The area is also home to one of the city’s most brazen open-air drug markets, where dozens of dealers and users congregate on a daily basis.

So, to be clear, crime is so out of control in San Francisco that it is interfering with the work of the Federal Government. There’s nothing wrong with laughing about that, but it’s also a travesty.

And if people are that brazen in their use of drugs, why doesn’t the DEA do anything about that? Even if many of the drugs in question are ‘legalized’ they are not truly legal in America until and unless they are legalized on a Federal level.

I'm going to be a whistle blower about this building. I was a bike messenger 15 years ago I would drop package inside. I would walk around and it was a ghost office I couldn't find a single person and I was told to place a package in an empty cubicle. This place has been empty… — Mr Bitcoin (@BitcoinJesus666) August 13, 2023

This is an unverified claim, but here’s what he said in full:

I'm going to be a whistle blower about this building. I was a bike messenger 15 years ago I would drop package inside. I would walk around and it was a ghost office I couldn't find a single person and I was told to place a package in an empty cubicle. This place has been empty for a long time.

Make what you will of that claim.

Totally feeling this every time I'm forced to go into SF for work. — 🔥🌶️Carl Sian🌶️🔥 (@CarlSian) August 12, 2023

This is one of the richest cities in the Western world https://t.co/MsTeLslnBi — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 12, 2023

We’ve been there. It is a lovely place with a climate that Ron DeSantis would probably give his left gonad for. They have so many advantages in creating an economically successful paradise, that it is honestly amazing to see these people run the place into the ground. This decline is a choice.

An aptly named federal building. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) August 12, 2023

This seems like a very big problem @LondonBreed! You do know Dreamforce is next month right? — Jeff Roster (@JeffPR) August 13, 2023

They should name federal buildings after posthumous MoH earners not career politicians. — Ken Nelson (@atKenNelson) August 13, 2023

Yep.

normal people need to leave that city. Wall it up and consider it a loss — TakemetoTexas (@takemeto_texas) August 12, 2023

Maybe the dystopia seen in Escape from New York will actually appear in San Francisco?

Time to remind everyone: The Chronicle Editorial Board has endorsed every bad candidate and ballot initiative the past 50 years. They need to own it. — Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) August 12, 2023

Fair point.

2/8 For years, hard left ideologues have dismantled @sfgov’s law enforcement policymaking to the benefit of cartels, by hijacking @SFPDCommission and hamstringing @SFPD. Our sanctuary laws are also impeding optimized federal cooperation to crackdown on organized drug crimes. — Cyrus (@kavehcyrus) August 13, 2023

4/8 @POTUS must stand by #SanFrancisco and should not allow @HHSGov to abandon their offices on the same day he calls on the entire federal workforce to return to the office. — Cyrus (@kavehcyrus) August 13, 2023

6/8 This policy was designed to stimulate local economies and create jobs following the hollowing out of downtowns throughout the US during the era of mass-suburbanization between 1945-1970. — Cyrus (@kavehcyrus) August 13, 2023

8/8 Clearly, the situation is so dire that @FPSDHS can’t protect federal employees and @DEAHQ is evidently unable or unwilling to shut down the open-air drug markets, regardless of SF being added to #OperationOverdrive, without meaningful local and state cooperation. — Cyrus (@kavehcyrus) August 13, 2023

Sadly ... Not the Babylon Bee or Onion: https://t.co/y0hR36Q3gE — Don Penim (@Don_Penim) August 13, 2023

The Onion has been a tired ‘liberal talking points, but with jokes’ rag for a while. We don’t mind comedy with a point of view, but when their jokes are almost always the most predictable take possible often with bad logic, it is rarely funny.

There is no where in Florida that is as dangerous as SF.



Don’t @ me. https://t.co/dzyx3XGyde — Lata. M (@Cream43560) August 12, 2023

It is honestly stunning that Newsom thinks he can convince Americans that California is better run than Florida.

