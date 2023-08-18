CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden

CBS News’s official account made a bit of an error, today:

A previous tweet contained an error that had "former" before President Biden. It has been corrected. — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2023

The Blaze managed to get a screenshot before they corrected their error:

CBS just called Biden a “former president” 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvAJlarFmM — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 18, 2023

Let the fun begin!

Yeah sure. #FreudianSlip — I Want My Country Back 🇺🇸 (@2a4aReason) August 18, 2023

You weren’t supposed to say former until it’s been announced later this year. — ⚡️RunCakeSmarter (@PluckleySave) August 18, 2023

Lol maybe you know something we all know is coming soon — Cahill US Marshall (@madeupname09) August 18, 2023

When will the media start asking the hard but necessary questions about the President’s mental health. I know he is your guy but at some point to you need to do your job. — William Weber (@WWeber32708) August 18, 2023

They think this is their job—preventing Trump from getting into office.

Of course, she had nothing to do with this. She’s busy terrorizing the Southwest:

Stay safe, Hurricane Hillary is raging. pic.twitter.com/YKS5uUjEcb — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) August 18, 2023

That’s a play on a real news event that is going on as we speak:

#Hilary Friday, August 18, 2023,

9:19 AM PDT: Hurricane Hillary has grown to a monster of category four status overnight and continues to turn at 142 mph sustained winds just south of Cabo San Lucas, MX. They’re already tropical storm watches from Los Angeles to San Diego in… pic.twitter.com/BkQ3SFKiJi — Jason D Farhang (@jason61987) August 18, 2023

We just wonder what dirt the Southwest has on Hillary Clinton.

He goes by Robert L. Peters now. Or you can call him #PseuPseuPseuDJoe https://t.co/LDApRqEhe5 — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) August 18, 2023

Except then Kamala Harris becomes president.

Up next from CBS pic.twitter.com/3UaDziMRkB — Things will get better in the new building (@thelastnamehere) August 18, 2023

Actually, we thought of this scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail:

It's Robert L. Peter-less now!..😂 — rbee (@rbeestweets) August 18, 2023

Let me guess, hit send instead of save? — CoyoteM👀n🇺🇸🌒🔥 (@SallyAc54068838) August 18, 2023

Gah!

***

