CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden

Aaron Walker  |  7:09 PM on August 18, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

CBS News’s official account made a bit of an error, today:

The Blaze managed to get a screenshot before they corrected their error:

Let the fun begin!

They think this is their job—preventing Trump from getting into office.

Of course, she had nothing to do with this. She’s busy terrorizing the Southwest:

That’s a play on a real news event that is going on as we speak: 

We just wonder what dirt the Southwest has on Hillary Clinton.

Except then Kamala Harris becomes president.

Actually, we thought of this scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail:

Gah!

***

