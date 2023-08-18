Wajahat Ali blames GOP and 'Moms for Liberty' because Muslims are adhering to...
A Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer shares his vision for a Nerf-gun movie and we’re here for it

Aaron Walker  |  5:46 PM on August 18, 2023

And now for something completely different, we get this from Gamespot, an Internet site dedicated to gaming news and pop culture (not to be confused with Gamestop, which sells gaming stuff):

And that in turn leads us to this post:

We think that is a mistake. We think it would be infinitely funnier if there were buckets of blood and gore. Like think the uncensored version of Robocop but all the guns spit nerf darts. 

Solid idea.

In any case, it looks like someone did something similar, but not the same:

That links to this YouTube video:

And it looks like the guys at Corridor Crew (who create a lot of fun content) beat Van to the punch (at least in terms of actually making it happen):

That links to this video:


It’s pretty well done, given that we’re pretty sure most of these guys are neither actors nor stuntmen.

***

