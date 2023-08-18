A Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer shares his vision for a Nerf-gun movie and we’re here for it

And now for something completely different, we get this from Gamespot, an Internet site dedicated to gaming news and pop culture (not to be confused with Gamestop, which sells gaming stuff):

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Writer Reveals Pitch For Amazing-Sounding Nerf Gun Movie https://t.co/GhggHAZHVi pic.twitter.com/fLrzJqX7mo — GameSpot (@GameSpot) August 18, 2023

And that in turn leads us to this post:

I pitched a NERF idea I loved a few back they didn’t go for.



Get a Rock, a Hemsworth any big action stars. Hire a great action director & do a normal action movie but—every weapon’s a nerf weapon. Every bullet is foam. Never directly address it in the film & play it all straight https://t.co/aScD2Tlqro — Van (@VanTheBrand) August 17, 2023

development execs seem wired to not get big ideas. On this I think they had issues w/ specific character arcs (which…who cares you fix that in the script) & a baffling concern of not “having stakes” w/o bullets. I got shut down before anyone with real authority got to hear it. — Van (@VanTheBrand) August 17, 2023

no blood and someone could probably take a lot of “damage” but yes a character could get “taken out” permanently with the right circumstances. — Van (@VanTheBrand) August 17, 2023

We think that is a mistake. We think it would be infinitely funnier if there were buckets of blood and gore. Like think the uncensored version of Robocop but all the guns spit nerf darts.

They have to pick their darts up after every gun fight tho. Make it a joke that they just can’t find some of them too. — Al337 (@Crispy_Bagels) August 18, 2023

Solid idea.

In any case, it looks like someone did something similar, but not the same:

YouTube nerf fights do this perfectly and genuinely have some of the best action scenes ever https://t.co/7GVxjaMUkG — Noah🛟 (@Cloudfrog7) August 18, 2023

That links to this YouTube video:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And it looks like the guys at Corridor Crew (who create a lot of fun content) beat Van to the punch (at least in terms of actually making it happen):

That links to this video:

It’s pretty well done, given that we’re pretty sure most of these guys are neither actors nor stuntmen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!