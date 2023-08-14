Enes Kanter Freedom (hilariously) takes a blowtorch to the transgender movement and Quisling feminists

We admit we are always leery of focusing too much on celebrities—actors and sports stars. For instance, we tried to warn our fellow conservatives not to get too close to Kanye West and he has pretty much imploded, again. But we admit we respect Enes Kanter Freedom taking a stand against China’s human rights abuses, which may or may not be why he is no longer playing for the NBA. And, well… funny is funny and this post is pretty funny:

Men don’t belong in women’s spaces.

Restrooms - Locker Rooms or Sports.



Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?



Is that when the outrage will begin?

Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life… — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 11, 2023

The whole Tweet reads:

Weirdly, we first heard about his comments in a Fox News piece that put him down.

Enes Freedom on trans athletes in women's sports: 'Should I put on a wig ... and start dominating the WNBA?' https://t.co/LHbJovKv93 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2023

The article is reasonable, but the subheadline was a weirdly dismissive ‘Freedom was trying to make a point about transgender athletes in women's sports.’ We’ve been told that typically in newsrooms the editors write the headlines, so don’t assume the author of the piece wrote it. But whoever wrote that, would it be so hard to just say something neutral, like ‘Freedom was making an argument about transgender athletes in women’s sports’?

Anyway, on TSMSFNA Twitter he naturally got responses:

Unfortunately this may be the only way.



Be our Mandalorian. — Free Speech (@Now8Dollars) August 11, 2023

Be our Mandalorian? So … give us two awesome seasons, give us a weird interlude on someone else’s show and then a weak third season where Grogu is shoehorned in when it is clear that the original plan was to have Grogu go off on his own journey? Or are we reading too much into that comment?

You can change your name to Penes Freedom 😂 — King X 👑 (@fuxdux) August 11, 2023

We actually laughed out loud at that one.

How about Titanic lifeboats? — Walter Williams (@WaltTheStalt) August 12, 2023

It would be hilarious. That would boost WNBA revenue. — Cryptofiend (@CryptoFiend45) August 11, 2023

That seems like a reasonable prediction.

Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for your integrity.



There are the few who will stand for what is right, no matter the cost. Anything less is treason to their soul.

-Sagonige Tsisqua — Indiana Crosby (@IndianaCrosby) August 13, 2023

You should, if only to prove a point. I agree with you, as well, that because you spoke out about the China dominated NBA's tactic support of genocide, that they are blackballing you. Its shameful and horrific at the same time. — Robin T (@RealRobinToupin) August 14, 2023

There’s a chance that they were never supporting actual women, and they were always doing it for actual power. Power corrupts. — EngrStudent (@EngrStudent) August 11, 2023

Eventually some college prospect who feels he's been ignored by the @nba will do just that and that's when it will no longer be considered "stunning" and "brave"#unexpectedly of course https://t.co/cUzGbXMU1p — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) August 14, 2023

We like Mr. Ingemi, but after the Lia Thomas debacle, we don’t agree. It will still be 'stunning' and 'brave.'

And just in case you were missing the crazy…

This ludicrous "wig" reference is responded to perfectly here: https://t.co/145sJUupla pic.twitter.com/9VL4JOqgpu — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 12, 2023

Men do not speak for us so go ahead and shut up. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) August 11, 2023

Yep, there is the cray-cray.

Finally, at least one person thought of a movie that occurred to us:

Writers are still on strike and this man is pitching Juwanna Man 2 https://t.co/1sHkyiyHeZ — Ouija Shark 2: The Bitening (@PrettyBadLefty) August 12, 2023

The writers were on strike? Honestly, we forgot.

***

