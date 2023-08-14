Enes Kanter Freedom (hilariously) takes a blowtorch to the transgender movement and Quisling feminists

Crime is so bad in S.F. the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building is too...
Aaron Walker  |  12:25 PM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore

We admit we are always leery of focusing too much on celebrities—actors and sports stars. For instance, we tried to warn our fellow conservatives not to get too close to Kanye West and he has pretty much imploded, again. But we admit we respect Enes Kanter Freedom taking a stand against China’s human rights abuses, which may or may not be why he is no longer playing for the NBA. And, well… funny is funny and this post is pretty funny:

The whole Tweet reads:

Men don’t belong in women’s spaces.

Restrooms - Locker Rooms or Sports.

Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?

Is that when the outrage will begin?

Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life chasing their goals? 

Where are all the Women Rights Activists and Feminists?!

Weirdly, we first heard about his comments in a Fox News piece that put him down.

The article is reasonable, but the subheadline was a weirdly dismissive ‘Freedom was trying to make a point about transgender athletes in women's sports.’ We’ve been told that typically in newsrooms the editors write the headlines, so don’t assume the author of the piece wrote it. But whoever wrote that, would it be so hard to just say something neutral, like ‘Freedom was making an argument about transgender athletes in women’s sports’?

Anyway, on TSMSFNA Twitter he naturally got responses:

(TSMSFNA Twitter = The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter.)

ArtistAngie

Be our Mandalorian? So … give us two awesome seasons, give us a weird interlude on someone else’s show and then a weak third season where Grogu is shoehorned in when it is clear that the original plan was to have Grogu go off on his own journey? Or are we reading too much into that comment?

We actually laughed out loud at that one.

That seems like a reasonable prediction.

We like Mr. Ingemi, but after the Lia Thomas debacle, we don’t agree. It will still be 'stunning' and 'brave.'

And just in case you were missing the crazy…

Yep, there is the cray-cray.

Finally, at least one person thought of a movie that occurred to us:

The writers were on strike? Honestly, we forgot.

***

