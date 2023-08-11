We regret to inform you that Aaron Rupar is not being entirely honest

How convenient! Here's a side-effect from AG Garland appointing Weiss as special counsel
Aaron Walker  |  2:55 PM on August 11, 2023
Meme from Key & Peele "Substitute Teacher"

Okay, we are not being honest with you in the sense that we don’t actually regret informing you of Rupar’s dishonesty. We have long considered Aaron Rupar to be one of the most dishonest people on the Internet and he lived down to that reputation with his latest nonsense:

At this point, anyone who says that there is no evidence that Joe Biden was benefitting from his son’s business dealings is lying to you. Evidence from his laptop shows that Hunter made sure that 10% went to the ‘Big Guy’ and evidence from his associates verify the intuition that the ‘Big Guy’ is Joe Biden. Furthermore, Hunter Biden once texted bitterly to his daughter: ‘[b]ut don't worry unlike Pop I won't make you give me half your salary.’ One might not consider that absolute proof, but it is certainly evidence of such a benefit.

Now, you might say, ‘but if we assume Joe Biden gets a bunch of money from his son, that wouldn’t be a direct benefit and maybe that is what he meant.’ Except Rupar took an entirely different attitude during the emoluments controversy when Trump was president.

The controversy concerned the part of the Constitution that stated that

No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

So, throughout his presidency, Trump was dogged with claims that he violated this provision as follows:

1. Trump profited off of his hotel business.

2. Those hotels offered their rooms to the public at large.

3. That included officials from foreign states.

4. Therefore, Trump profited from such payments.

5. And therefore, such payments constitute an unconstitutional emolument.

The entire controversy was stupid and blatantly partisan. First, the Constitutional provision prohibits payments to the person, not indirect payments to that person. And that is because it would be impossible to insulate a person from all foreign money.

For instance, George Washington grew tobacco at Mount Vernon. Let us say that he ran a stall at a local marketplace selling tobacco in small amounts and in bulk. By the logic of the people banging this emoluments drum, Washington would have to make sure that no one who bought his tobacco was an employee of a foreign government, even after it exchanged several hands. 

And for that matter, that would mean that Joe Biden was in the process of violating the emoluments clause as we speak. After all, Joe Biden has written books himself—or at least he is credited with writing them. Most politicians put out books and we are pretty sure most of them are boring, and mainly made as a way to get a little extra pocket change.

But if you go to the website of the University of Toronto, a public university in Canada, you can see they have a copy of Biden’s book ‘Promises to keep.’ Oh noes! That means a foreign government gave money to a book company that in turn gave money to Joe Biden! It’s an emoluments violation!!! Rhhhheeee!!!

Another problem is more basic. ‘Emoluments’ refers to salary. Renting a place doesn’t count. How do we know? Look to George Washington who openly rented properties to foreign dignitaries without anyone crying ‘emolument!’ Obviously, it isn't impossible that Washington violated the Constitution and no one care, but we presume that the practice of the founders tells us a great deal about the meaning of the Constitution.

(And that is what hotels do: They rent property to people, typically on a short-term basis.)

But in any case, the point of this diversion was that Rupar was not drawing that kind of distinction between direct and indirect payments when Trump was president:

Weirdly, I have not seen him or his fellow leftists talk about emoluments since Biden won the presidency. It’s almost as if they knew it was a bogus issue and only brought it up because they hated Trump. But, it couldn’t be that, right?

Naturally, dear reader, you might ask why we are willing to talk about indirect payments with Biden and not with Trump. Well, with Trump, we are talking about the meaning of a clause of the Constitution that doesn’t, on its face, cover indirect payments. With Biden, we are talking about the possibility of bribery and our bribery statute, 18 U.S. Code § 201, very explicitly covers indirect payments and even payments for to other people where the politician doesn’t benefit from at all. That is, if Joe Biden granted a pardon, for instance, in exchange for his son getting $50,000 that would be bribery even if Hunter Biden never gave his father a dime.

The difference is that the bribery statute prohibits the bargain, the quid pro quo. By comparison, the emoluments clause prohibits all payments that count as emoluments, regardless of whether there is any bargain. Since it is a complete prohibition, it makes sense for it to be a narrower limit.

Now, naturally, if say, the King of Saudi Arabia had said to Trump ‘I will stay at your hotel if you grant a pardon to John Doe’ (to make up a name) and Trump agreed to that, we would be looking at bribery. But that was never the accusation, just that Trump was profiting and that was supposedly verboten.

And today, Rupar is pretending there was no evidence that Joe Biden was profiting from Hunter Biden’s dealings. But you know it isn’t true, and we believe that Rupar also knows that.

The missing text says:

But then again, how many politicians have millions of dollars deposited into their bank-accounts by mistake?  

<grin>

You liberals are adorable. 

And, of course, Rupar had supporters, including this chucklehead:

Your fascism is showing.

***

