'It's like she speaks in gypsy curses' ... Kamala Harris tried to speak...
Maybe she just wants to date him? AOC attempts to sic the DOJ...
DUH! Democratic influencer Angela Belcamino wonders why the price is SO HIGH
Guess who’s back on Twitter/X? Also: How you might be able to get...
Megyn Kelly explains why Merrick Garland's special counsel appointment is a total joke
We regret to inform you that Aaron Rupar is not being entirely honest
How convenient! Here's a side-effect from AG Garland appointing Weiss as special counsel
CNN's John King can kiss my Republican backside, thank you VERY much
Give them a 'HAY-PLUS'! FDA FINALLY uses horse sense and reverses its "NEIGH"...
OOF! Ted Lieu's desperate SWING at Clarence Thomas hits Hunter Biden right in...
Big Tech hates us and they hate you too (but we don't have...
Hunter Biden plea deal reportedly off the table and 'he's headed to trial'
'Ho Lee F*k': Carol Roth's thread of memes summing up 2023 so far...
Move OVER Bud Light! Just when we think woke Best Buy can't get...

Watch: Kari Lake hilariously roasts transgender ideology on a farm

Aaron Walker  |  10:28 PM on August 11, 2023
Meme based on photo by Keith Weller/USDA/Public Domain

There isn’t much to say that isn’t said by Kari Lake in this clip:

We don’t care who you are, that’s pretty funny. And are we the only people who thought of this bit from the trashy classic Kingpin?

Some other reactions to Lake's joke:

See?! We weren’t the only ones!

*stifles laughter*

But there always has to be at least one:

*eye roll*

Um…

Recommended

'It's like she speaks in gypsy curses' ... Kamala Harris tried to speak again and it was so bad
justmindy

Cenk Uygur might enjoy that too much, as indicated by this old clip:

As we said at the time, sometimes you worry about leaving a politician alone with your wife or your daughter. In Uygur's case, we would worry about leaving him alone with our cat.

That kind of clarify stands in stark contrast to the confusion of this man (dug up by our own Sam J.):

SMOD, where are you when we need you?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GENDER TRANSGENDER KARI LAKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It's like she speaks in gypsy curses' ... Kamala Harris tried to speak again and it was so bad
justmindy
Maybe she just wants to date him? AOC attempts to sic the DOJ on Clarence Thomas
FuzzyChimp
DUH! Democratic influencer Angela Belcamino wonders why the price is SO HIGH
justmindy
Megyn Kelly explains why Merrick Garland's special counsel appointment is a total joke
Doug P.
'Ho Lee F*k': Carol Roth's thread of memes summing up 2023 so far WINS Twitter (X? TwitterX? XTwitter?)
Sam J.
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Jonathan Turley shares pic Joe Biden will NOT want you to see
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'It's like she speaks in gypsy curses' ... Kamala Harris tried to speak again and it was so bad justmindy