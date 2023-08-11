Watch: Kari Lake hilariously roasts transgender ideology on a farm

There isn’t much to say that isn’t said by Kari Lake in this clip:

Kari Lake milks a cow in Iowa and turns to New York Times reporter and says: "You know there are only two genders, right?"



NYT Reporter *shrugs*



Kari Lake: "The New York Times should try to milk a cow and then try and milk a bull and see how that goes."



😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/RI1nRAh6GJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

We don’t care who you are, that’s pretty funny. And are we the only people who thought of this bit from the trashy classic Kingpin?

Some other reactions to Lake's joke:

They’d find out real quick, that’s for sure. 🤣 — AmericanWoman_USA (@AmericanwomanU1) August 11, 2023

See?! We weren’t the only ones!

Jeffrey Toobin may know something about this subject. — March 2, 1836 (@AllenHaddick) August 12, 2023

*stifles laughter*

But there always has to be at least one:

Kind of a weird flex on Kari to be milking a cow while speak about the NYT on what is a woman.

pic.twitter.com/59DIRve3HX — Hotep Davei (@Davei_Boi) August 11, 2023

*eye roll*

That was savage 🤣🤣 — Karo Kaan (@karo_kaan) August 11, 2023

Well they do milk bulls and its tough work. lol — JerryReed (@jerryreedjr) August 11, 2023

Um…

This should be the standard reply to all the "there are this many genders" section. Rather they should be extensively encouraged to "try" it 😂 — Anurag (@LekhakAnurag) August 12, 2023

Cenk Uygur might enjoy that too much, as indicated by this old clip:

As we said at the time, sometimes you worry about leaving a politician alone with your wife or your daughter. In Uygur's case, we would worry about leaving him alone with our cat.

I bet there's quite a few bull milkers at the New York Times. https://t.co/dAIfRgTXZu — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 - DOOOOOOOOOM! (@2CynicAl65) August 11, 2023

@KariLake phenomenal response. We live in a time when this has to be made very clear. https://t.co/WBSqhYs2Jq — Pastor David Campbell Jr. (@PastorDCJr) August 11, 2023

That kind of clarify stands in stark contrast to the confusion of this man (dug up by our own Sam J.):

A straight man can be attracted to a trans woman who still has a penis and he’s still 100% straight because trans women are real women and it doesn’t matter what’s in their pants pic.twitter.com/bx7AAybpZh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2023

SMOD, where are you when we need you?

***

