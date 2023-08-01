Andrew McCarthy & Jonathan Turley pour cold water on latest Trump indictments
BREAKING: Trump indicted, again, this time for January 6

Aaron Walker  |  7:14 PM on August 01, 2023
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Trump has been indicted. Again. We expect his poll numbers to go up in response—at least within the Republican party. Again. Honestly, we haven’t had a chance to read the indictment yet, because we wanted to prioritize getting that news out to you. We will update you somehow after we get a chance to read it. Still, we have this quick analysis from Jonathan Turley:

Yes, but the McDonnell case effectively ended the career of a republican politician who might have challenged Democrats for the presidency. And one might suspect that this was the real goal, so… mission accomplished!

The case was McDonnell v. U.S., 136 S. Ct. 2355 (2016), and the Supreme Court held unanimously that the legal theory of the prosecution was wrong, and the conviction had to be vacated. And the prosecutor in that case? Jack Smith, the same special prosecutor assigned to Trump.

So next time someone says that he is a special prosecutor, and he is exercising independent judgement, let’s not forget that the Department of Justice knew exactly who this guy was when they picked him: An anti-Republican attack dog who won’t let the law slow him down.

Doug P.

As we noted yesterday, on TruthSocial Trump said he expected to be indicted for incitement. Does this mean Trump was wrong? Well, as Turley notes, Smith himself makes it sound like he is trying to suggest he committed incitement, so it seems reasonable to believe that Trump himself would be confused—especially since he is not a lawyer.

Or... it might be possible that there is yet another indictment coming. We shall wait and see.

We will also note that the post yesterday argued that Trump did not commit incitement as a matter of law on January 6, 2021, going into great detail about a prior case where Trump was accused of incitement and was found innocent of that claim.

We have some of the Smith video here:

Other reactions:

That may be true, but are we going to pretend no other president deserved it? For instance, Nixon was pardoned which suggests he might have faced criminal charges, otherwise. And we believe Bill Clinton did commit perjury. And we doubt that no other president in American history has committed any crime, even without getting into Joe Biden's scandals. 

Suggesting this is a witch hunt is not quite the win she was hoping for.

As we said this is a breaking story and we haven’t read the indictment. We will probably provide an update—in this post or perhaps in another post—after we have done so.

***

