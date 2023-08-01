BREAKING: Trump indicted, again, this time for January 6

Trump has been indicted. Again. We expect his poll numbers to go up in response—at least within the Republican party. Again. Honestly, we haven’t had a chance to read the indictment yet, because we wanted to prioritize getting that news out to you. We will update you somehow after we get a chance to read it. Still, we have this quick analysis from Jonathan Turley:

Special Counsel Jack Smith just issued the first criminal indictment of alleged disinformation in my view. If you take a red pen to all of the material presumptively protected by the First Amendment, you can reduce much of the indictment to haiku... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

...I felt that the Mar-a-Lago indictment was strong. This is the inverse. This is closer to the case against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell where Smith was overturned by an unanimous Supreme Court... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

Yes, but the McDonnell case effectively ended the career of a republican politician who might have challenged Democrats for the presidency. And one might suspect that this was the real goal, so… mission accomplished!

The case was McDonnell v. U.S., 136 S. Ct. 2355 (2016), and the Supreme Court held unanimously that the legal theory of the prosecution was wrong, and the conviction had to be vacated. And the prosecutor in that case? Jack Smith, the same special prosecutor assigned to Trump.

So next time someone says that he is a special prosecutor, and he is exercising independent judgement, let’s not forget that the Department of Justice knew exactly who this guy was when they picked him: An anti-Republican attack dog who won’t let the law slow him down.

...The press conference held by Smith only deepened the unease for some of us. Smith railed against the January 6th riot and made it sound like he was indicting Trump on incitement. He didn't. The disconnect was glaring and concerning. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

As we noted yesterday, on TruthSocial Trump said he expected to be indicted for incitement. Does this mean Trump was wrong? Well, as Turley notes, Smith himself makes it sound like he is trying to suggest he committed incitement, so it seems reasonable to believe that Trump himself would be confused—especially since he is not a lawyer.

Or... it might be possible that there is yet another indictment coming. We shall wait and see.

We will also note that the post yesterday argued that Trump did not commit incitement as a matter of law on January 6, 2021, going into great detail about a prior case where Trump was accused of incitement and was found innocent of that claim.

We have some of the Smith video here:

History made, as Special Counsel Jack Smith reads the indictment handed down to former disgraced President trump from a grand jury.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/UCQYBFCcTN — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 1, 2023

Other reactions:

This is the third criminal indictment against Donald Trump.



No other U.S. president, current or former, has ever faced criminal charges. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2023

That may be true, but are we going to pretend no other president deserved it? For instance, Nixon was pardoned which suggests he might have faced criminal charges, otherwise. And we believe Bill Clinton did commit perjury. And we doubt that no other president in American history has committed any crime, even without getting into Joe Biden's scandals.

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Responds To Latest Indictment - Another 'Pathetic Attempt By The Biden Crime Family'https://t.co/cgrilHrYRR — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 1, 2023

The best comment I’ve seen about the Trump indictment is @TheChiefNerd saying that these charges sound like what all our public health officials should charged with.



✅ Conspiracy against the rights of citizens

✅ Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

✅ Witness tampering (via threats) — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 1, 2023

Trump looks into Biden’s crimes in Ukraine, Trump gets impeached.



Trump legally takes docs via PRA that prove Deep State criminality, Trump gets indicted.



The FBI stage a false flag on J6, Trump gets indicted.



All Trump’s indictments are for crimes committed by the Deep State. pic.twitter.com/b1IPai5Ld3 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 1, 2023

I don't care what Defendant Donald J. Trump says, Jack Smith is a national hero.#TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/H1dJc2Zi9u — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) August 1, 2023

Suggesting this is a witch hunt is not quite the win she was hoping for.

Jack Smith is out of breath reading the Trump indictment. He sounds on the verge of tears. What a disaster. pic.twitter.com/w28unmujaR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 1, 2023

BREAKING: BIDEN DOJ CHARGES ON TRUMP DO NOT INCLUDE INSURRECTION OR SEDITION



Charges may still be added by superseding indictment, as was done in the Mar-a-Lago case — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 1, 2023

As we said this is a breaking story and we haven’t read the indictment. We will probably provide an update—in this post or perhaps in another post—after we have done so.

***

