The son of the president has been arrested for allegedly laundering money to his father...

… but don’t get too excited, folks: We are talking about the President of Columbia.

Colombian president's son arrested in money laundering probe https://t.co/MQaYmd3w16 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 29, 2023

From the article:

Hunter Nicolas Petro, a politician in Atlantico province, was detained over allegations he was paid by drug traffickers to fund his father's peace efforts and election campaign.

Okay, we admit that the "Hunter" strikethrough was something we inserted. More from the BBC:

President Petro, the country's first left-wing leader, has denied taking money from Colombia's drug traffickers and ordered prosecutors to investigate his son in March. Writing on social media on Saturday, he said it was painful for one of his children to be sent to prison, but also that he would not interfere with the investigation.

When reached for comment, President Biden said of President Petro: ‘What an amateur! He should have gotten his son a sweetheart plea deal!’

Okay, Joe Biden didn’t say that. But we are pretty sure he will think that when and if he hears the news.

As the story indicated, President Petro even Tweeted about it. Now, this author doesn’t know Spanish, but we can hit the translate button!

Han sido capturados por la fiscalía mi hijo Nicolás y su ex esposa Days



Como persona y padre me duele mucho tanta autodestrucción y el que uno de mis hijos pase por la cárcel; como presidente de la República aseguró que la fiscalía tenga todas las garantías de mi parte para… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 29, 2023

The full text, for those of you who can read Spanish, says:

Han sido capturados por la fiscalía mi hijo Nicolás y su ex esposa Days Como persona y padre me duele mucho tanta autodestrucción y el que uno de mis hijos pase por la cárcel; como presidente de la República aseguró que la fiscalía tenga todas las garantías de mi parte para proceder de acuerdo a la ley. A mi hijo le deseo suerte y fuerza. Que estos sucesos forjen su caracter y pueda reflexionar sobre sus propios errores. Como afirmé ante el fiscal general no intervendré ni presionaré sus decisisones; que el derecho guie libremente el proceso.

And hitting the translate button yields this:

My son Nicolás and his ex-wife Days have been captured by the prosecution As a person and a father, so much self-destruction hurts me a lot and the fact that one of my sons goes to jail; As President of the Republic, he ensured that the prosecution has all the guarantees on my part to proceed in accordance with the law. I wish my son luck and strength. May these events forge your character and may you reflect on your own mistakes. As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; let the law freely guide the process.

So, we only kind of get the gist of it, but we don’t feel like the translation is very precise. Still he seems to be saying he won’t interfere with the investigation, but of course one suspects that won’t be true, because duh. That's how power is and we all know that, but the leftist media pretends that this isn't obviously true when a Democrat they support is accused of doing it.

And for some reason, people started comparing this to another situation occurring in America right now...

It's high time the US follows suit with Hunter Biden — Guess What (@GuessWhat20221) July 29, 2023

When a literal banana republic shows that it has a better judicial system than the USA. I guess now we are the top banana republic, aren't we? — Milton Miller (@MiltonMMiller) July 29, 2023

Sounds familiar — Barrett Littleton (@1touchfrmjesus) July 29, 2023

Can this kind of legal action ever happen in our country? — Alka Jacob (@AlkaJacob1) July 29, 2023

Now do the Biden’s. — Order of potato, homefries div. (@JoeHarr86346652) July 29, 2023

Naturally there were some Tweets that seemed to focus on Columbia politics. We suspect if we could read Spanish, we could pick out more of them, but these people happened to speak in English:

The president said he didn't raise his son! — Ernesto A Piñeros O (@epo33) July 29, 2023

Wild if true.

Money that was used for Petro Campaign. The son was just an emissary….. Benedetti knows the true!!! — Guillermo Canon (@GuillermoCanon7) July 29, 2023

Isn’t this the guy who’s literally touring like a Rockstar giving conferences about climate change in Europe and selling himself as a self proclaimed world leader while his country is starving, on an unprecedented wave of violence and inflation and now accused of laundering? — JC (@ianmoonwalker) July 29, 2023

Money laundering is a very serious felony. Now the question is how much of this “dirty” money gets into Petro’s presidential campaign? https://t.co/BaWYwXa2FP — Enrique 🇨🇴 (@KingHenryGr8) July 29, 2023

I always wondered how he could afford his apartment. It was the talk of the Caribbean ton. — m, queen (@mjreym) July 29, 2023

She probably meant to write ‘town’ as the last word.

President Petro has turned Colombia into a drug-trafficking state. I ask the United States and its allies to intervene with the military in Colombia to save democracy. @JoeBiden @USNATO @NATO @USEmbassySV https://t.co/hrttccxFch — Mon𝕏ieur Paco🇫🇷🥐 (@habran_oficial) July 29, 2023

We're pretty sure President Biden won’t agree. It might set a precedent he won’t like.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!