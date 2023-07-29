Techno Fog looks at just how preferential Hunter Biden's plea deal was
The son of the president has been arrested for allegedly laundering money to his father...

Aaron Walker  |  3:50 PM on July 29, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

… but don’t get too excited, folks: We are talking about the President of Columbia.

From the article: 

Hunter Nicolas Petro, a politician in Atlantico province, was detained over allegations he was paid by drug traffickers to fund his father's peace efforts and election campaign.

Okay, we admit that the "Hunter" strikethrough was something we inserted. More from the BBC:

President Petro, the country's first left-wing leader, has denied taking money from Colombia's drug traffickers and ordered prosecutors to investigate his son in March.

Writing on social media on Saturday, he said it was painful for one of his children to be sent to prison, but also that he would not interfere with the investigation.

When reached for comment, President Biden said of President Petro: ‘What an amateur! He should have gotten his son a sweetheart plea deal!’

Okay, Joe Biden didn’t say that. But we are pretty sure he will think that when and if he hears the news.

As the story indicated, President Petro even Tweeted about it. Now, this author doesn’t know Spanish, but we can hit the translate button!

The full text, for those of you who can read Spanish, says:

Han sido capturados por la fiscalía mi hijo Nicolás y su ex esposa Days

Como persona y padre me duele mucho tanta autodestrucción y el que uno de mis hijos pase por la cárcel; como presidente de la República aseguró  que la fiscalía tenga todas las garantías de mi parte para proceder de acuerdo a la ley.

A mi hijo le deseo suerte y fuerza. Que estos sucesos forjen su caracter y pueda reflexionar sobre sus propios errores.

Como afirmé ante el fiscal general no intervendré ni presionaré sus decisisones; que el derecho guie libremente el proceso.

And hitting the translate button yields this:

My son Nicolás and his ex-wife Days have been captured by the prosecution

As a person and a father, so much self-destruction hurts me a lot and the fact that one of my sons goes to jail; As President of the Republic, he ensured that the prosecution has all the guarantees on my part to proceed in accordance with the law.

I wish my son luck and strength. May these events forge your character and may you reflect on your own mistakes.

As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; let the law freely guide the process.

So, we only kind of get the gist of it, but we don’t feel like the translation is very precise. Still he seems to be saying he won’t interfere with the investigation, but of course one suspects that won’t be true, because duh. That's how power is and we all know that, but the leftist media pretends that this isn't obviously true when a Democrat they support is accused of doing it.

And for some reason, people started comparing this to another situation occurring in America right now...

Naturally there were some Tweets that seemed to focus on Columbia politics. We suspect if we could read Spanish, we could pick out more of them, but these people happened to speak in English:

Wild if true.

She probably meant to write ‘town’ as the last word.

We're pretty sure President Biden won’t agree. It might set a precedent he won’t like.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN NEWS POLITICS

