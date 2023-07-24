BREAKING: Death at Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

So earlier today, we learned that a dead body was found in the water near Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate:

A dead body has been found in the water on Obama’s estate in Martha’s Vineyard.



Divers recovered the body of a 43-year-old male just before 10 am from Edgartown Great Pond, on which the Obama family's $12 million mansion lies.@TPostMillennial https://t.co/kjdufS5RCG — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 24, 2023

The body of a paddleboarder who went missing on Sunday in the waters of Martha’s Vineyard has been found. According to Massachusetts State Police, divers recovered the body of the 43-year-old male just before 10 am from Edgartown Great Pond, on which the Obama family's $12 million mansion lies. "MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim’s body was located by a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deploying side-scan sonar from a boat," police stated. The recovery was made around 100 feet from shore, where water was around eight feet in depth. According to the Daily Mail, the 911 call and dispatch address for the incident was the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard home. It is unclear whether the former president was staying at the estate at the time. Police responded to the pond in the area of Turkeyland Cove at around 7:46 pm to a report of a male paddleboarder who had gone into the water. The man appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then went under and did not resurface, police said.

Now we get word that this is actually someone who knows the Obamas:

#BREAKING: Man Found Dead Near Obamas' Martha's Vineyard Estate ID'ed As Personal Chef of Former President https://t.co/Ri562uzlcJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 24, 2023

The body of a missing paddleboarder was found in a pond on Martha’s Vineyard on Monday, and Massachusetts State Police have now identified him as Tafari Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama and his family. Campbell, 45 years old and from Dumfries, Virginia, was visiting Martha’s Vineyard when the apparent accident occurred. The recovery took place in Edgartown Great Pond, situated along the island’s southern coast, and was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

For the record, this author lives pretty close to Dumfries, for what it is worth.

And we hesitate to point this out, but this resulted in some, um … gallows humor:

In all honesty, we think these jokes are kind of gross at this time. The odds are this is nothing but a tragic accident, and there is a very good chance that humor like this would be very painful for his family. Obviously, the police should thoroughly investigate the incident but unless we learn something more, we should keep the jokes and the conspiracy theories to a minimum.

That being said, this seems as good a time to remind everyone that the Obamas, who claim to believe that global warming will make the oceans rise and kill us all, own beachfront property. To paraphrase Instapundit, we'll start believing it is an emergency, when they start acting like it's an emergency.

Still, we pray for Mr. Campbell, and for his friends and family.

***

