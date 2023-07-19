Rebekah Jones calls Ron DeSantis an 'unhinged psychopath' while hearing voices in her...
Jean-Pierre Squirms When Pressed To Condemn Democrat Anti-Semitism

Victory! The Louisiana legislature overrides a veto in a win against transgender ideology

Aaron Walker  |  7:30 AM on July 19, 2023
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Last night we learned the excellent news from Matt Walsh:

With a little searching, we found the law, called the “Stop Harming Our Kids Act”—which is pretty awesome as names go—and it basically bans puberty blockers and any kind of surgery to change a child’s gender.

And as we have said before, the ACLU’s statement is disingenuous at best. First, the fact is that minors can’t consent in most contexts as a matter of law. As for parental rights, there is no parental right to abuse their children. As someone said last night:

Yeah, Dr. Mengele is one historical anti-precedent to cite, and so is the Tuskegee Experiment. In neither instance were the victims consenting—in Tuskegee, they didn’t even know it was happening—and here, children cannot consent.

Needless to say, there was much rejoicing.

We'd believe the ACLU was serious about parental rights if they sued the states that would transition children against the wishes of parents.

We’re further along than that.

This is why we think a constitutional amendment would be a good idea.

Exactly why should anyone be ashamed of protecting children from unnecessary and experimental procedures? What happened to “first, do no harm?”

We interpret that as being directed at the transgender movement. But bluntly, pushing in the direction of child mutilation slowly is bad, too.

And there was a great deal of dragging of the Louisiana ACLU, although we also saw some agreement with them:

We suspect he is not a real doctor or lawyer, but he is really making sense.

Because there is no parental right to abuse. Weren’t you paying attention?

Ladies and gentlemen, that is a prime example of improper whataboutism.

She says that like it’s a bad thing.

***

