Victory! The Louisiana legislature overrides a veto in a win against transgender ideology

Last night we learned the excellent news from Matt Walsh:

Huge defeat for the child butchers. The ban on the sexual mutilation of minors in Louisiana will now become law after state legislators overturned the governor’s veto. Another enormous victory for Team Sanity. https://t.co/6jMMc7pyA2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 18, 2023

With a little searching, we found the law, called the “Stop Harming Our Kids Act”—which is pretty awesome as names go—and it basically bans puberty blockers and any kind of surgery to change a child’s gender.

And as we have said before, the ACLU’s statement is disingenuous at best. First, the fact is that minors can’t consent in most contexts as a matter of law. As for parental rights, there is no parental right to abuse their children. As someone said last night:

"Gender Affirming Care" is the modern version of the Tuskegee Experiment... except with sterilizing kids. — James Crum (@jrcrum) July 19, 2023

Yeah, Dr. Mengele is one historical anti-precedent to cite, and so is the Tuskegee Experiment. In neither instance were the victims consenting—in Tuskegee, they didn’t even know it was happening—and here, children cannot consent.

Needless to say, there was much rejoicing.

"takes away parents' rights" interesting take lol. — Adam Wayne (@atom_wayne) July 18, 2023

We'd believe the ACLU was serious about parental rights if they sued the states that would transition children against the wishes of parents.

Wow! Another huge ✅in the win column! pic.twitter.com/VsnBCOpqby — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) July 18, 2023

The Middle east culture performs female circumcision that is considered child abuse in the United States. Child mutilation is child abuse whether or not the parents and doctor approves — William Brady (@Icrazyhorse13) July 19, 2023

Good. 49 states and 1 district to go. — John Q Public (@JohnQPublic199) July 18, 2023

We’re further along than that.

How could a sitting Governor VETO protecting our children??? Is this some kind of sick programming for Dem govs to make sure they toe the Rad-Lib line? https://t.co/8q0ilAeshD — PCWill (@PamWill79265350) July 19, 2023

So important these days which state you live in if you're a conservative. https://t.co/JWDYKRy5v4 — Jan Krygier (@JanKrygier1) July 19, 2023

This is why we think a constitutional amendment would be a good idea.

Obviously there’s a lot of effort put into branding in this tweet, like “child butchers” and “sexual mutilation” But the one that really disgusts me is “Team Sanity”



Have some shame. https://t.co/bRumYdPaec — The Awful Pundit Tournament™ (@AwfulPundits) July 19, 2023

Exactly why should anyone be ashamed of protecting children from unnecessary and experimental procedures? What happened to “first, do no harm?”

I don’t understand how stuff like this doesn’t “wake y’all up” and make y’all realize maybe y’all are pushing too hard and too fast…… https://t.co/QLaLWMsYNA — Bobbie Badeaux (@BobbieBadeaux) July 19, 2023

We interpret that as being directed at the transgender movement. But bluntly, pushing in the direction of child mutilation slowly is bad, too.

And there was a great deal of dragging of the Louisiana ACLU, although we also saw some agreement with them:

Here, I fixed it for you.



Legislators overturned Edwards' veto of a bill that bans child mutilation and sterilization. — Kerri Myhre (@lipaddlegirl73) July 18, 2023

Yeah bummer for the surgery clinics profits — Teslavangelist (@teslavangelist) July 19, 2023

Sorry LA parents can’t have their minor children’s’ genitals and breasts cut off.



We’re weeping that adolescents won’t be able to chemically castrate themselves/take hormones/“blockers” with permanent effects while going through the emotional and physical confusion of puberty — Jackapotomis (@jackapotomis) July 18, 2023

The spin on this to call mutilation and chemical castration "parents just making Healthcare decisions"



By org that would call spanking child abuse. https://t.co/USVhLY5kzG — Dr. Drunken Kobold, Esq. (@DrunkKobold) July 18, 2023

We suspect he is not a real doctor or lawyer, but he is really making sense.

Conservatives who scream that only parents should be allowed to choose what their children learn in public schools pass a law to remove the right of parents to make medical decisions for their children. https://t.co/ck3SFPjCny — tookum (@theonetookum) July 19, 2023

Because there is no parental right to abuse. Weren’t you paying attention?

Tell me you don’t need to read this tweet several times to know if it’s good news https://t.co/0iGRXpDT6W — Passie (@Passie_Kracht) July 19, 2023

Love how Louisiana is so regressive on trans rights, but still won’t do anything about the gun violence in New Orleans, the River Parishes, the multitude of chem plants near schools, poverty, hurricane restoration, public education, housing, medicine costs, Angola plantation, etc https://t.co/lvP90L4gfN — K (@Khxlin) July 18, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, that is a prime example of improper whataboutism.

Thanks be to God.

Gender mutilation medications nor surgery is any more healthcare than is abortion.

Retired OB/GYN RN https://t.co/bf8Ikl3yMt — Barbara☦️Cassidy🇺🇸Lampkin🍀/Granna/RetiredRN (@barbara_lampkin) July 18, 2023

This was a a veto being overridden by a supermajority of the state representatives. It is literally the will of people providing a check on a rogue authoritarian yet the ACLU of Louisiana is acting like it's the opposite. https://t.co/RW66zBsYPz — Just Kansas Things (@justksshit) July 18, 2023

This is why every election is important, not just federal & Presidential elections.



If Louisiana had a bigger Democratic caucus, the veto wouldn’t have been overturned. https://t.co/yG75qPdSmI — 🏳️‍🌈🌹WINTER🌹🏳️‍⚧️ (@GenZWinterr) July 18, 2023

She says that like it’s a bad thing.

