Mengele: Academic paper says it’s okay for ‘birthing people’ to take chemicals that cause birth defects

Sometimes true evil hides itself in the open, camouflaging itself in a maze of euphemisms and ten-dollar words, doing their best to make it impossible to understand what they are saying. Colin Wright, last seen on this site humiliating the Editor-in-Chief of Scientific American, gives us a prime example of this:

It's nearly impossible for gender ideology or queer theory to shock me anymore. But the paper this article is referring to revealed a new depth of derangement I hadn't yet fathomed.



"Moral disgust" doesn't even begin to describe how it makes me feel.https://t.co/zBviGmeHL9 pic.twitter.com/x1qp5VrLFm — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) July 18, 2023

He is quoting from his own piece tearing down an academic paper on the effect of testosterone on fetal development. Allow us to put the text here:

The authors argue that ‘gendered’ pregnancy care is too focused on helping women have healthy babies, and that it might be okay for transmen to continue taking testosterone during pregnancy despite the known health risks to the fetus and effects on its normal development. The desire for ‘normal fetal outcomes,’ according to the authors, is rooted in a problematic desire ‘to protect their offspring from becoming anything other than ‘normal’’ and ‘reflect historical and ongoing social practices for creating ‘ideal’ and normative bodies.’

We’ve read the piece and, yes, it is as bad as it gets, even dragging eugenics into it.

Look, this author is disabled. It is good to teach disabled people that they are valued and wanted, that its not the end of the world to be disabled. If a man gets into an auto accident and loses both of his legs, it is good to encourage that person to believe that life isn’t over, that they can have a great deal to contribute and so on.

But do we have to explain that it would be madness to take a healthy child and cut off his or her legs needlessly?

Well, we probably don’t have to explain it to this audience. Honestly at this point, if your doctor tells you his or her preferred pronouns, have a very frank discussion about whether they have let their ideology interfere with their medicine.

“The desire for normal fetal outcomes is [. . .] problematic. . .”



No words. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 18, 2023

Unpopular opinion: Yes, this is all insane, BUT. The pro choice position has been for a long time that it is not a baby unless the mother "wants" it.



The mother can want it, then change her mind 6 months in and get an abortion. Did that baby change? No. And the "doctor"… — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 18, 2023

The full text reads:

Unpopular opinion: Yes, this is all insane, BUT. The pro choice position has been for a long time that it is not a baby unless the mother ‘wants’ it. The mother can want it, then change her mind 6 months in and get an abortion. Did that baby change? No. And the ‘doctor’ does what the woman wants. It is not a logical leap to go from there to prioritizing the mental well being of the ‘mother’ even if it is not the best for the ‘baby’. If it is not a ‘baby’ or a ‘person’ until it is born, then unfortunately, this logic follows. However, the consistent position is that it was always a baby and has intrinsic value and should be protected along with the mother.

We don't read him as endorsing this view, simply trying to understand and explain it.

Pregnancy is an experience for everyone to enjoy. If a baby happens to be born deformed, we just kill the baby. The idea is not to have a baby - it's to enjoy the process equitably. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) July 18, 2023

We take that last tweet as sarcasm.

In a new ‘science’ journal, trans activist researchers argue that ‘gendered’ pregnancy care is too focused on helping women have healthy babies.



They say it might be okay for transmen to continue taking testosterone during pregnancy despite known health risks to the baby.



The… https://t.co/kP0U31OF0C — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 18, 2023

The price for laughing at the slippery slope is an express trip to the bottom of hell https://t.co/o0nzgkJuw5 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 18, 2023

When the big fences fail

All the small fences are quickly overrun https://t.co/JvgAfk089h — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 18, 2023

Paper: Pregnant transmen should not stop taking testosterone during their pregnancies even if it results in producing fetuses with abnormalities.



After all, what's more important — ingesting the hormones necessary to maintain one's gender delusion or producing healthy children? https://t.co/fJCPAnOeID — i/o (@monitoringbias) July 18, 2023

The vanity and blatant disregard for humanity that is harbored by gender ideologues rears its ugly head yet again.



Pumping kids full of hormones AFTER they're born is so 2022. What could possibly go wrong?#GaysAgainstGroomers #GAG_IL https://t.co/LgFpnzZg24 — Gays Against Groomers Illinois (@GAG_Illinois) July 18, 2023

causing birth defects on purpose... for social justice



can we reopen the asylums yet? https://t.co/IkeEMp3Xlo — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) July 18, 2023

Even liking that comment disgusts me………………. “Gendered Pregnancy is too focused on women having healthy babies & that it might be okay for transmen to continue taking testosterone during pregnancy despite the known risks to the fetus & effects on its normal development”… — Collette ShieldsButler 🍊🍊 (@CShieldsbutler) July 18, 2023

Consider it ‘thank you for bringing that to my attention’ rather than indicating approval. Of course, a retweet is a better way to bring it to other people’s attention, but we digress.

But the paper in question has been peer-reviewed and published and can forevermore be used in the “Experts say…” articles used to educate the lay public. https://t.co/fJr35XSMPq — Scott G (@scttfrnks) July 18, 2023

This is good to remember when someone tries to claim that the opinion of medical ethicists are superior to us plebs.

She can't work full time. Because I love her, I would not have chosen a hard life for her. Anyone who thinks there's something wrong with doing everything possible to ensure a healthy baby is sick in the head. There's no other way to say it. 2/2 — heterodox-woman (@HeterodoxWoman) July 18, 2023

Technically, there's someone already working on that.



The goal is to create 'crippled' babies because "not creating 'crippled' babies is a form of genocide against the crippled.



When I say these people are worse than Nazis, I mean it. https://t.co/GLApPDxcuL pic.twitter.com/NiJ5WT72QU — I Want To Talk Now (@iwanttotalk_now) July 18, 2023

Finally, if you appreciate Wright bringing this to the world’s attention then this tweet might also be of interest:

I'm about to break a big story on it. Stay tuned.https://t.co/zBviGmeHL9 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) July 18, 2023

