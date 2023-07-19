CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT...
Sky News wonders if a 'blistering' heat wave caused a car to catch...
Is dad a bigot for not wanting his kid to have playdates with...
Great patriot Jesse Jackson honored by Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton
Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets big mad at Republican terrorists
CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub
Did Ron DeSantis have the right reaction to the latest (likely) Trump indictment?
Report: DOD memo reveals that transgender service members can skip deployments
WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic...
President Joe Biden looked less than lively with Israeli President Isaac Herzog
Jean-Pierre Squirms When Pressed To Condemn Democrat Anti-Semitism
DOOFUS Eric Swalwell does 'The Squad' ZERO favors riding to their defense over...
So here's how CBS News Minnesota decided to cover Keith Ellison's vile racism...
BOOM! DeSantis fires back at Levine's INSANE claim kids can go through 'wrong...

Mengele: Academic paper says it’s okay for ‘birthing people’ to take chemicals that cause birth defects

Aaron Walker  |  12:04 AM on July 19, 2023
Richard Baer (Commandant of Auschwitz), Dr. Josef Mengele and Rudolf Hoess/public domain

Sometimes true evil hides itself in the open, camouflaging itself in a maze of euphemisms and ten-dollar words, doing their best to make it impossible to understand what they are saying. Colin Wright, last seen on this site humiliating the Editor-in-Chief of Scientific American, gives us a prime example of this:

He is quoting from his own piece tearing down an academic paper on the effect of testosterone on fetal development. Allow us to put the text here:

The authors argue that ‘gendered’ pregnancy care is too focused on helping women have healthy babies, and that it might be okay for transmen to continue taking testosterone during pregnancy despite the known health risks to the fetus and effects on its normal development. The desire for ‘normal fetal outcomes,’ according to the authors, is rooted in a problematic desire ‘to protect their offspring from becoming anything other than ‘normal’’ and ‘reflect historical and ongoing social practices for creating ‘ideal’ and normative bodies.’

We’ve read the piece and, yes, it is as bad as it gets, even dragging eugenics into it.

Look, this author is disabled. It is good to teach disabled people that they are valued and wanted, that its not the end of the world to be disabled. If a man gets into an auto accident and loses both of his legs, it is good to encourage that person to believe that life isn’t over, that they can have a great deal to contribute and so on.

But do we have to explain that it would be madness to take a healthy child and cut off his or her legs needlessly?

Recommended

CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it
ArtistAngie

Well, we probably don’t have to explain it to this audience. Honestly at this point, if your doctor tells you his or her preferred pronouns, have a very frank discussion about whether they have let their ideology interfere with their medicine.

The full text reads:

Unpopular opinion:  Yes, this is all insane, BUT.  The pro choice position has been for a long time that it is not a baby unless the mother ‘wants’ it.

The mother can want it, then change her mind 6 months in and get an abortion.  Did that baby change?  No.  And the ‘doctor’ does what the woman wants.

It is not a logical leap to go from there to  prioritizing the mental well being of the ‘mother’ even if it is not the best for the ‘baby’.

If it is not a ‘baby’ or a ‘person’ until it is born, then unfortunately, this logic follows.

However, the consistent position is that it was always a baby and has intrinsic value and should be protected along with the mother.

We don't read him as endorsing this view, simply trying to understand and explain it.

We take that last tweet as sarcasm.

Consider it ‘thank you for bringing that to my attention’ rather than indicating approval. Of course, a retweet is a better way to bring it to other people’s attention, but we digress.

This is good to remember when someone tries to claim that the opinion of medical ethicists are superior to us plebs.

Finally, if you appreciate Wright bringing this to the world’s attention then this tweet might also be of interest:

If you want more of something, make sure it is profitable. And speaking of, please consider getting a VIP membership from Twitchy or the whole Salem family.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DISABLED ETHICS SCIENCE TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it
ArtistAngie
BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to pedo group
Sam J.
Is dad a bigot for not wanting his kid to have playdates with transgender child?
Brett T.
Report: DOD memo reveals that transgender service members can skip deployments
Brett T.
FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)
Sam J.
CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it ArtistAngie