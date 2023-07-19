Finally!!! The Biden administration is cutting off funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology

Via our former state attorney general:

Are you kidding me?!?! This is just happening now?@realDonaldTrump should have done it, but the fact that @JoeBiden has delayed this long is also ridiculous



Biden cuts off funding to Wuhan Institute of Virology linked to COVID-19 outbreak: Report https://t.co/naKgTJRuNR — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) July 19, 2023

And that about sums it up. It was ridiculous that we ever funded it at all. It was ridiculous that Trump didn’t cut off the funds. It was ridiculous that the Biden administration took this long to cut off the funds, but at least it finally did. Maybe one of Hunter’s checks bounced?

Seriously, even if you don’t believe that the Wuhan plague started in that lab—and it sure looks like it did—none of the things we were doing in that lab should have been done in China. China is, in our opinion, a far greater danger to America than Russia.

Not to mention the simple fact that if the lab was in America, it could give more jobs to Americans.

Not to mention that there is the ever-present suspicion that the reason why we do this kind of work outside of America is because what they were doing would be illegal inside America.

But we digress…

In 2014, the NIH awarded a grant to EcoHealth Alliance, a US organization focused on preventing infectious diseases, for “understanding the risk of bat coronavirus emergence.” The Wuhan Institute of Virology received a subaward of that grant.



Read more: https://t.co/Z3vLmw6D07 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 19, 2023

So we were funding them. People got deplatformed for saying this in 2020. https://t.co/7QiyKvZ2IR — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) July 19, 2023

As imperfect as Twitter 2.0 is, it beats the ever-loving heck out of the prior version.

How is this a headline in twenty twenty three and not March 2020?? https://t.co/VPWdSxPPzP — Karamveer Lalh (@KLalh) July 19, 2023

I guess their check to Biden bounced.... — Reals Beat Feels (@tickerguy) July 19, 2023

That’s what we said!

What number are we up to now in "conspiracy theories" that are actually the truth? 30? 50? — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) July 19, 2023

Unbelievable, WIV is paragon of transparency and safety. — Roy (@Rwill235) July 19, 2023

We will assume that is sarcasm.

We should be paying the Wuhan lab in MOABs. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) July 19, 2023

Will he be banned from CMT for saying that?

And yet their official report on the origins of COVID-19 released a few weeks ago after much delay refused to explicitly state that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the outbreak. Biden is worst than the gang that can't shoot straight. They're playing all of us. https://t.co/F4ptdgzRNb — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) July 19, 2023

That’s a fair point. Will this move to secret funding?

‘Seven million dead, but at least we kept Trump from re-election. Eggs, omelets’ https://t.co/mIvXhe3STX — 🇺🇸 LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) July 19, 2023

😂 MAKE IT MAKE SENSE — PAPI (@JuanSoBased) July 19, 2023

Sorry, we can’t help you with that.

We’ve said it before and we will say it again. It is nothing less than a scandal that China wrecked the world and gave us a perennial plague and has paid no price for it. Even if you think it came from a wet market, China was told to shut down that wet market. And China can’t pretend that it has the kind of government that respects individual freedom too much to do a thing like that. Whether you believe it was a bioweapon, whether you believe it was an accidental leak or a deliberate one, whether you believe it was a wet market, the answer is the same: It was China’s fault. Even if it was our government’s fault, too, that doesn’t relieve China of blame. And they should pay a price for it.

