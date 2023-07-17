Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll

Bear in mind, this is not something Matt Walsh did, just something he learned of and told the world about, but it is still pretty funny:

This is awesome. A school board candidate in Fairbanks won first place in a local parade for his Johnny the Walrus float. The judges were libs who only realized after the fact that the float was based on my children’s book, which caused massive meltdowns



pic.twitter.com/vwMtlahSQd — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 17, 2023

Seriously, is this guy trying to challenge Chris Loesch’s mustache supremacy? He has no chance of winning that fight.

Or is he hoping they will do a prequel to the Bob Hoskins live action Super Mario Bros. movie? We suppose his chances of achieving that are better than in that mustache fight.

More on this uplifting story https://t.co/7JTXmVHskf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 17, 2023

They are sick and enraged that they accidentally liked Johnny the Walrus pic.twitter.com/eVr6W10TeQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 17, 2023

‘Tania’ from his screenshots lines up with a real account on Twitter but she (?) has protected her account. Still, we highly doubt Walsh would just make up the screenshots, so we feel comfortable assuming that they are real.

She isn’t the only person raging on Twitter about the whole thing:

Imagine basing your entire campaign around hating a small group of kids — Teal🦌 (@teald33r) July 16, 2023

We see this term ‘hate’ tossed around a lot with respect to those who oppose trans ideology but honestly, what could be more hateful than to tell a young girl that she would be better off as a boy, or vice versa. We are old enough to remember when Nirvana denounced that viewpoint with a punky little song called ‘Been a Son.’

Man, we miss Kurt Cobain.

But back to our point, could you imagine someone telling a black person that maybe they need to become white to be happy? Let's just say it wouldn't go well for that hypothetical person. So why do we do something similar to young girls and boys?

Friends, hate uses our ignorance as a weapon whether or not we agree with it. We have to be people of principle & action against the bigotry on (literal) parade in our community ...otherwise we are complicit.



This guy is running for FNSB school board.#HateWins #FairbanksAlaska https://t.co/1E26x67ywJ pic.twitter.com/FnWXny0iLp — naH (@alaskannah) July 15, 2023

This person’s pronouns are they/them. We bet you are shocked to learn that.

The least surprising headshot pic.twitter.com/tZ0SUTNTGU — naH (@alaskannah) July 15, 2023

Meanwhile, this guy appears to be responding to ‘Tania’ above:

This is the float. It's a reference to M. Walsh's transphobic book Johnny the Walrus. https://t.co/N8NXmhDbkO pic.twitter.com/t8hL4K6zps — Don (@WormEguy) July 16, 2023

At the same, this one reposted the video from TikTok and then added this description:

Video description: Josh speaks with a green screen background. He explains that a school board candidate Michael Humphrey in Fairbanks used a dog whistle for transphobia. He explains that Johnny the Walrus is from a Matt Walsh transphobic book — Caitlyn Oliver Brown (she/her) (@CaitlynOBrown) July 17, 2023

And do we have to say that people opposed to this ideology laughing and often dragging these people?

For instance, these people responded to Caitlyn directly:

Calm down, she. — Aggies | Ronny D Stan Account 🇺🇸 (@aggie_hood) July 17, 2023

Love me some Matt Walsh and Leftist Tears. — TX Mopar Guy (@sxmotorsports) July 17, 2023

It’s not a dog whistle it’s a 20’ high walrus — Φασολάκια (@atomicstockpile) July 17, 2023

Actually, to be fair, if we go by Webster’s definition of ‘dog whistle’ which is described as ‘a coded message … commonly understood by a particular group of people, but not by others’ that would seem to fit. And we approve of the whistling!

And, of course, many responded to Walsh directly:

Epic 😂 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2023

Amazing. A win for the big guy. — All is Not Well in Zion (@NotWellInZion) July 17, 2023

Anybody see that movie Tusk? It will cure you of ever wishing to be a walrus. pic.twitter.com/UpvMKZANyh — 🌏🚀 Worlds War 1 🛸🪐🏴‍☠️ (@AtlasGemini) July 17, 2023

Yeah, it’s allegedly one of the most awful movies ever made. We avoid it like the plague, and we suggest that you do, too. Or at least avoid paying to see it.

This is the exact moment that Michael Humphrey won his election for school board.



🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/esow9d640n — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 17, 2023

We can hope.

Of course, there has to be that one guy:

Ok, but at the end of the day this guy is still a weird freak who built a massive walrus basically to tell on himself that his kids are getting groomed and abused at home.



So, big win for you guys, I guess. 🤷 https://t.co/rIPGQ7r79g — Danny DeCastro (@bluebombah) July 17, 2023

Seems like desperate projection to us. Like not the kind where a person tells on themselves, but the kind where the person has nothing to say so they say ‘I’m rubber and you’re glue…’ which is one of the lamest comebacks, ever.

In the end, we think this is a fight we can win. You have some entrenched elements fighting against us. There are doctors and pharmaceutical companies who are getting very rich on this ‘treatment’ and don't want to lose that stream of income. You have people who have already transitioned who are desperate to affirm that they made the right decision. And you have crazy federal judges who are pretending that parts of the Constitution written in the 1860’s or 1790’s meant you had a right to transition children. We’re not saying this will be easy.

But to quote our own tweet, we are making great progress:

That’s approaching a “constitutional amendment” sized majority. In fact, depending on how it’s distributed, it might already be there https://t.co/xnXRFlDt8r — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 13, 2023

And we suspect it will be cakewalk compared to what the Republican Party had to do to put the anti-slavery principle in the Constitution. It can be done.

And, yes, very soon it might be time for a constitutional amendment so that no state can allow its children to be sterilized.

