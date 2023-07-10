Elon Musk wants to see how he measures up to Mark Zuckerberg …...
Biden openly admits the U.S. military is low on some ammunition in SHOCKING...
UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban
Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'Freedom of speech = freedom of thought'
Man in a dress tells trans activists to punch women in the 'f**king...
SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4...
JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins...
Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the...
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIO...
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what...
AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of...
UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound...
At least Hunter Biden got to enjoy the fireworks this week

‘Sound of Freedom’ earns $40 million at the box office, humiliating Disney

Aaron Walker  |  6:00 AM on July 10, 2023
Courtesy of Angel Studios Inc.

We have talked several times about ‘Sound of Freedom.’ We admit this author hasn’t had a chance to see it, but the filmmakers have a very explicit goal of attempting to have a social effect very much like a modern Uncle Tom’s Cabin. The movie concerns child sex trafficking and tells the true story of how Tim Ballard worked to rescue some of the children exploited by this industry (we say some, because even he would admit it is a drop in the bucket). Meanwhile, Uncle Tom’s Cabin is the nineteenth century novel that helped to awaken the conscience of many free people to the evils of slavery. (It baffles us to this day that somehow ‘Uncle Tom’ became an insult.) In this interview, Ballard explicitly argues that he hopes this movie could have a similar effect as the novel:

So, pardon us if we are rooting for the film to do well, and it seems to be enjoying some success:

That might not seem like a lot, but success is always relative. This movie reportedly cost $20 million, and allegedly with marketing costs, it usually takes double that to break even. Therefore, this movie has broken even by that traditional metric, but as we will see in a moment, it may be much more profitable than it would seem by that normal formula.

But first, it is worth taking a moment to note that this movie also represents a humiliation for Disney at the box office, in that for one day it beat the new (and reportedly weak-sauce) Indiana Jones movie, which is particularly painful, because at one point this movie was owned by Disney:

Recommended

UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban
justmindy

Disney originally planned to bury this movie and never release it, but it was bought out by Angel Studios. And as Midnight’s Edge points out in this next video, that radically alters the calculus:

Just being a student of life, we think it is safe to assume that Angel Studios bought the movie for less than the original full cost of it. And we are not sure we should assume they spent as much on promotion as most movies. The campaign we have seen seems more viral than usual—for instance, right now they are getting free advertising from us. So, this movie might be far more profitable than that usual calculus would suggest. Of course, the Indiana Jones movie has made more money overall, but because it costs so obscenely much, it is unlikely to be profitable.

And of course, the new Mission Impossible is probably going to crush both movies. But we think there is still room for sleeper hits, and maybe this movie can be one of them.

In any case, the real story does sound fascinating and this interview with Ben Shapiro makes an excellent point:

We think they are right to say that stopping this sort of thing should be a larger priority than it currently is. We are no fans of abusing drugs but shouldn’t we be devoting at least as much effort to ending the abuse of children, if not more?

In any case, there was much rejoicing at the news of its relative success:

There’s never a bad time for that. Seriously, its amazing what doesn’t get leaked.

Unverified, but here’s hoping that is true.

Yeah, don’t go thinking it is a fun night out. We understand that the movie is not too explicit, but we are talking about some harrowing subject matter.

Because that movie cost much, much more. Duh. (And it isn't just MAGA calling it a flop.)

Yes, we are pretty sure we can.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DISNEY MOVIE MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban
justmindy
Biden openly admits the U.S. military is low on some ammunition in SHOCKING CNN interview
justmindy
Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds
justmindy
Elon Musk wants to see how he measures up to Mark Zuckerberg … literally (yike!)
Aaron Walker
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong
Sam J.
Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban justmindy