BREAKING: Sixth Circuit allows Tennessee’s ban on sex change procedures for minors to go into effect

Aaron Walker  |  2:31 PM on July 08, 2023
Comstock/Stockbyte/Getty Images

Good news for anyone who thinks we shouldn’t be mutilating children (which is not as many people as it should be):

That would be an opinion staying a preliminary injunction prohibiting Tennessee from enforcing a prohibition essentially on sex change surgeries and puberty blockers for children. America First Legal links to the opinion, here:

They go on, taking a victory lap.

The ACLU intervened, because of course. The right of people not to be irreversibly mutilated without their consent (and children can’t consent) is apparently not among the civil rights or liberties that the ACLU believes in protecting.

The most ridiculous part of the decision below is that in order for a preliminary injunction to occur, the plaintiffs had to show an irreversible harm would result. But the entire point of the law—banning puberty blockers and sex change surgeries for minors—was to prevent irreversible harm, and no amount of twisting and turning could turn the prevention of an irreversible harm into itself being an irreversible harm.

And contrary to what many people mindlessly say, this is not a ban on all of the elements of gender transition. Changing a person’s name, having children dress more typically like the opposite sex and the like are not prohibited by the law. Just puberty blockers and sex change surgeries, because they involve irreversible physical changes.

The opinion itself has some really well-written passages. The lower court opinion argued that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits because of new rights discovered in the due process and equal protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment. The Sixth Circuit chewed them out on that point, saying the following:

First, the challengers do not argue that the original fixed meaning of either the due process or equal protection guarantee covers these claims. That prompts the question whether the people of this country ever agreed to remove debates of this sort—about the use of new drug treatments on minors—from the conventional place for dealing with new norms, new drugs, and new technologies: the democratic process. Life-tenured federal judges should be wary of removing a vexing and novel topic of medical debate from the ebbs and flows of democracy by construing a largely unamendable federal constitution to occupy the field.

Every time the courts make up a new constitutional right, they make America less of a republic and more like an oligarchy—and certainly less democratic. Yet weirdly, the ‘Democratic’ party generally applauds when they do so.

The court also answers the claim that transitioning children is a part of parental rights:

Parents, it is true, have a substantive due process right ‘to make decisions concerning the care, custody, and control of their children.’ Troxel v. Granville, 530 U.S. 57, 66 (2000). But the Supreme Court cases recognizing this right confine it to narrow fields, such as education, Meyer v. Nebraska, 262 U.S. 390 (1923), and visitation rights, Troxel, 530 U.S. 57. No Supreme Court case extends it to a general right to receive new medical or experimental drug treatments.

We would add that there is no constitutional right to abuse one’s children. If a parent proposed to remove a child’s arm as a punishment for stealing, we believe every state in the union would stop it if it is informed ahead of time and punish everyone involved. But if the appendage is hanging between a boy’s legs, suddenly people think there is a constitutional right to remove it.

Truly, this transgender movement goes against what is normally human nature. This author remembers reading The Autobiography of Malcom X in his youth, and being saddened to read how , early in his life, Malcolm X would pour burning chemicals into his hair to straighten it and appear more ‘white.’ As he grew older, Malcolm X correctly drew the conclusion that there was nothing wrong with being black. And last year, there were two movies adapting the story of Pinocchio—Disney’s terrible live action remake and the sublime Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio on Netflix—and both had a moment where Geppetto apologized to Pinocchio for making him think he had to become a real boy. That is two movies made by otherwise woke companies argued against a puppet transitioning into a human boy! Because what is actually normal, is for people to accept themselves as they are.

***

