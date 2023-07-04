Billy Baldwin reminded that Floridians are safer under new gun law than on...
Black high school debater absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association

Aaron Walker  |  6:00 AM on July 04, 2023
Screencap from Briana Whatley on Twitter

Yesterday, we talked about how the National Speech and Debate Association was exposed as going ‘woke,’ and thus engaging in open political bias, open racial bias and even allowing for ad hominem attacks on different speakers. For instance, one judge wrote on their website how she would discriminate in favor of black people and against anyone who isn’t black as illustrated by this screenshot (highlighting added):

(Embiggen as necessary.)

And its worth taking a moment to point out that this racial discrimination harms everyone. It obviously harms everyone who isn’t black because of the discrimination, and because it suggests the actual judging is likely to be biased. If you are an Asian-American, how hard you are you going to prepare for a debate when you know the odds are stacked against you? But it also harms black people too, because it taints any victories they achieve. If you hear a black student won in debate club run by these chuckleheads, you are now going to rationally wonder if they really deserved it.

The same can be said for political bias. When any institution engages in blatant political bias, then it makes one question whether a person would actually have achieved the things on their résumé based on their merits, but were actually coddled because of their politics.

Wait, how did that picture of David Hogg, one of Harvard’s most articulate and brilliant alumni, get there?

In any case, that was the kind of thing that this high school debater, Briana V. Whatley. is talking about in this video where she absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association:

After posting that video, she was able to write for the Washington Examiner where she expanded on her points:

From the article:

At the NSDA National Qualifier debate tournament in March, my judge warned me not to mention former President Donald Trump in a debate on President Joe Biden’s foreign policy record. The judge said that mentioning Trump was ‘inappropriate.’ I was baffled. I had planned to argue that Biden’s foreign policy had fallen short in comparison to the previous administration — a perfectly valid approach, yet one I was not allowed to use, according to the judge. Put simply, I had to conform to her ideology if I wanted a chance to win.

Of course, my argument wasn’t ‘inappropriate.’ It was based on facts and evidence: Trump's presidency was enormously consequential, and Biden’s has paled in comparison. Trump convinced NATO members to increase their contributions, he was the first president in a generation not to start a new war, and perhaps most notably, he brokered the Abraham Accords. Those agreements established diplomatic recognition between various Muslim-majority states and Israel. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that. My preparation and research had gone to waste. I was censored and I lost.

She also calls out other examples of bias in the topics: ‘How has race-based affirmative action supported Black Americans?’ and ‘A Resolution to Oppose Oppressive Voter ID Laws.’

Not every young person is on the woke train and we are glad to see it.

***

Tags: DEBATE DISCRIMINATION FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH RACE SPEECH

