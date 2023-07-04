Black high school debater absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association

Yesterday, we talked about how the National Speech and Debate Association was exposed as going ‘woke,’ and thus engaging in open political bias, open racial bias and even allowing for ad hominem attacks on different speakers. For instance, one judge wrote on their website how she would discriminate in favor of black people and against anyone who isn’t black as illustrated by this screenshot (highlighting added):

And its worth taking a moment to point out that this racial discrimination harms everyone. It obviously harms everyone who isn’t black because of the discrimination, and because it suggests the actual judging is likely to be biased. If you are an Asian-American, how hard you are you going to prepare for a debate when you know the odds are stacked against you? But it also harms black people too, because it taints any victories they achieve. If you hear a black student won in debate club run by these chuckleheads, you are now going to rationally wonder if they really deserved it.

The same can be said for political bias. When any institution engages in blatant political bias, then it makes one question whether a person would actually have achieved the things on their résumé based on their merits, but were actually coddled because of their politics.

Wait, how did that picture of David Hogg, one of Harvard’s most articulate and brilliant alumni, get there?

In any case, that was the kind of thing that this high school debater, Briana V. Whatley. is talking about in this video where she absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association:

Not every young person is on the woke train and we are glad to see it.

