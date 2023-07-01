Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’

We have to admit one of the funnier things on Twitter is when people fall for an obviously fake account. We chuckled for hours, watching as people mistook @sean_spicier for former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer. (Sadly, the account owner hasn’t posted since 2020.) Or watching people complain that @senatorshoshana should be a better senator, when she isn’t as far as we know a senator of anything. And now we introduce to you, Justice Dankula:

We were careful in our decision Mr President. — Justice Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) June 29, 2023

Yes, this is obviously not a real judge or justice. It’s not even a real-sounding name and the picture looks like a photoshop. But apparently a bunch of leftists thought that an actual Supreme Court Justice would take to Twitter to defend their decision on affirmative action.

Oh dear... here we go again! Let's see how many fall for it this time. — Jegudiel Yusha (@JegudielYusha) June 30, 2023

Yes, let’s take some time to point and laugh at the leftists who thought he was a real Supreme Court Justice.

Your a disgrace and REPUBLICANS — Marc byrne (@marccbyrne) June 30, 2023

Extremist judges like you take this country back 100 years. — SaviorXXI (@SaviorXXI) June 29, 2023

Conservatives: Freedom of choice... when it suits us — Greg Willmott (@gregglesspiked) June 30, 2023

How does that even apply to the affirmative action ruling? Youre just saying words — AtomicDenny (@AtomicDenny) June 30, 2023

Yeah, we don't get Greg Willmott's comment either, wholly apart from the comedy of him believing that he was replying to an actual Supreme Court Justice.

Careful? I'm careful crossing the road; boiling a kettle; walking down the street... I can still be stupidly wrong.



Explain your...careful... decision. — Miranda (@grumbly_frown) June 30, 2023

Of course you are white…..this is does not affect you. — Faye (@missfayedc) June 29, 2023

Which prompted a serious reply:

This is literally one of those times where white people were greatly affected — Jeff Larson (@jeffistweeting) June 30, 2023

Of course Asian Americans got the worst of that discrimination, but let's get back to pointing and laughing:

No you are carelessly racist. The fact that you can still hold your job shows the whitest of white privilege. — TRVLYMORBID (@TRVLYMORBID1) June 30, 2023

We are told that appointments to the Supreme Court of Castlevania is for life, or at least until a Belmont shows up. (That's a deep cut nerd joke, so if you don't get it, that might be a good sign for you.)

White men received preferential treatment during the 250 years of slavery and 100 years of Jim Crow laws.



Affirmative action needs to continue for at least 100 years. — Gamer 🕹️🏓 (@miniclip8pool) June 30, 2023

By careful you mean stacking the courts to vote against the majority of what Americans want?



How did that work out for you on overturning Roe?



DUMBASS — Snark Queen Bee 🌊🐶🐶 ♌️ (@SnarkQueenBee) June 29, 2023

yup, very carefull to stay on the racist platform you promote. good job......... asshole — DirtyDave (@DirtyDave43) June 29, 2023

Dave is on the same platform, by the way.

This person has some screencaps:

@CountDankulaTV

You made a partisan hack decision today & ruined millions of lives . Forgiving student debt would have given a massive boost to the economy & lifted millions out of poverty ! We will not forget this !! — Daniel Kaprelian (@DanielKaprelian) June 30, 2023

Finally, we saw this exchange:

What you've done is removed accountability from universities that do not wish to serve people of color and give them a way to reject people of color as they did before. Looks like a giant leap backwards... — Timothy S. Jones II (@tsjworx) June 30, 2023

This is such confused thinking, it makes our brain hurt. These schools were voluntarily adopting these affirmative action policies. So if they were seeking a "way to reject people of color as they did before" they could have just refused to adopt these voluntary policies long ago.

Also: they were rejecting 'people of color' (God, we hate that term) under those policies, specifically Asian Americans. But that's okay in his mind because reasons.

Also, also: is he alluding to the great leap forward in China like it was a good thing? Because an estimated 30 million people died in that of starvation.

But regardless of that, it invoked this response:

You might want to do a bit of real research before knee jerk reaction posting, buddy. — Pinky 🇦🇺 (@PinkyPawsLive) June 30, 2023

No god please no, don't help them out - if they learn we'd miss out on gems like these. — The Professor (@TheProfessorZ) June 30, 2023

We are with ‘The Professor’ on this one. If you choose to reply, please don’t ruin everyone else’s fun.

***

