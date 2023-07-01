Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’

Conservative 'Uncle Dave' earns rave reviews after teaching prog relatives a wedding gift...
Aaron Walker  |  1:40 PM on July 01, 2023
screenshot from @DoeheadJohn

We have to admit one of the funnier things on Twitter is when people fall for an obviously fake account. We chuckled for hours, watching as people mistook @sean_spicier for former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer. (Sadly, the account owner hasn’t posted since 2020.) Or watching people complain that @senatorshoshana should be a better senator, when she isn’t as far as we know a senator of anything. And now we introduce to you, Justice Dankula:

Yes, this is obviously not a real judge or justice. It’s not even a real-sounding name and the picture looks like a photoshop. But apparently a bunch of leftists thought that an actual Supreme Court Justice would take to Twitter to defend their decision on affirmative action.

Yes, let’s take some time to point and laugh at the leftists who thought he was a real Supreme Court Justice.

Yeah, we don't get Greg Willmott's comment either, wholly apart from the comedy of him believing that he was replying to an actual Supreme Court Justice.

Which prompted a serious reply:

Of course Asian Americans got the worst of that discrimination, but let's get back to pointing and laughing:

We are told that appointments to the Supreme Court of Castlevania is for life, or at least until a Belmont shows up. (That's a deep cut nerd joke, so if you don't get it, that might be a good sign for you.)

Dave is on the same platform, by the way.

This person has some screencaps:

Finally, we saw this exchange:

This is such confused thinking, it makes our brain hurt. These schools were voluntarily adopting these affirmative action policies. So if they were seeking a "way to reject people of color as they did before" they could have just refused to adopt these voluntary policies long ago.

Also: they were rejecting 'people of color' (God, we hate that term) under those policies, specifically Asian Americans. But that's okay in his mind because reasons.

Also, also: is he alluding to the great leap forward in China like it was a good thing? Because an estimated 30 million people died in that of starvation.

But regardless of that, it invoked this response:

We are with ‘The Professor’ on this one. If you choose to reply, please don’t ruin everyone else’s fun.

***

