Aaron Walker  |  6:53 PM on June 26, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

For a while now, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been 1) acting like he is running for president and 2) acting like his chief opponent is Ron DeSantis, with a weird fixation on Florida. DeSantis decided to strike back, shooting an ad in San Francisco, decrying the absolute state of that city:

As constructive criticism, DeSantis would have been wise to get some footage of the bad behavior he was discussing and put that in the ad. We know he is right, but do regular people know how bad that city has fallen? It would make the ad infinitely stronger if he included such images.

For instance, a quick search turned up this video:

Like we said, he is right, but he would be wise to shove it into people’s faces a bit more. He also promoted an interview he gave to Fox News:

So what does San Francisco Mayor London Breed say to that? This dumb thing:

First off, notice she doesn’t deny anything that DeSantis is saying, not even the claim that San Francisco is no longer a great city. Or, you know, the open drug use and public defecation.

Second, she says he doesn’t offer any solutions … except he does. By pointing out the root problem is the liberal approach to law enforcement, you are simultaneously offering a solution. To quote Bob Newhart: ‘Stop it!

The third problem is the so-called solutions. First, there is some kind of unnamed help offered by Nancy Pelosi that Breed mentions. But this isn’t anything a congressperson can help with, even if we assume she still has more power than a regular congresscritter since leaving the speakership. We suppose Joe Biden could send in some federal agents to stop the open drug use, but what can a representative do that can help with all of this? And really things like open defecation on the street, a failure to protect businesses from theft and the like is a state issue, not a federal one.

And then of course we have the solutions Joe Biden offered—talking about climate change and artificial intelligence—as if that has anything to do with these problems.

Oh sir, don’t turn this into a competition. They will try to out-dumb each other.

To be fair, if AI results in a robot apocalypse, then that will very likely eliminate all human social problems. You know, by eliminating humans.

Finally, a request:

Request granted.

***

