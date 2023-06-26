London Breed responds to DeSantis criticism of San Francisco … aaaannnnddd it's dumb (watch)

For a while now, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been 1) acting like he is running for president and 2) acting like his chief opponent is Ron DeSantis, with a weird fixation on Florida. DeSantis decided to strike back, shooting an ad in San Francisco, decrying the absolute state of that city:

Leadership matters. Cities like San Francisco that have embraced leftist policies have destroyed the quality of life of their citizens and sparked an exodus of productive people to greener pastures. We need to restore sanity across this country. pic.twitter.com/LF86omZ1e6 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 20, 2023

As constructive criticism, DeSantis would have been wise to get some footage of the bad behavior he was discussing and put that in the ad. We know he is right, but do regular people know how bad that city has fallen? It would make the ad infinitely stronger if he included such images.

For instance, a quick search turned up this video:

Like we said, he is right, but he would be wise to shove it into people’s faces a bit more. He also promoted an interview he gave to Fox News:

What I witnessed in San Francisco was shocking and saddening, yet unsurprising.



The failures of states like California are the direct result of a failed progressive, and woke, agenda.



I’m running for president because decline is a choice, success is attainable, and freedom is… pic.twitter.com/jUgpar0Fpi — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 22, 2023

So what does San Francisco Mayor London Breed say to that? This dumb thing:

INSANITY: San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed responds to @RonDeSantis by saying people pooping and using drugs in her city's streets is just a "snapshot" of the situation.



She says she needs "solutions" like talking about climate change and AI.



No wonder her city is a sewer! pic.twitter.com/4laGxplTME — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 21, 2023

First off, notice she doesn’t deny anything that DeSantis is saying, not even the claim that San Francisco is no longer a great city. Or, you know, the open drug use and public defecation.

Second, she says he doesn’t offer any solutions … except he does. By pointing out the root problem is the liberal approach to law enforcement, you are simultaneously offering a solution. To quote Bob Newhart: ‘Stop it!’

The third problem is the so-called solutions. First, there is some kind of unnamed help offered by Nancy Pelosi that Breed mentions. But this isn’t anything a congressperson can help with, even if we assume she still has more power than a regular congresscritter since leaving the speakership. We suppose Joe Biden could send in some federal agents to stop the open drug use, but what can a representative do that can help with all of this? And really things like open defecation on the street, a failure to protect businesses from theft and the like is a state issue, not a federal one.

And then of course we have the solutions Joe Biden offered—talking about climate change and artificial intelligence—as if that has anything to do with these problems.

Yep with response like that no wonder she is a failure. — Rod Hastings (@Rod_Hastings) June 21, 2023

Here are some signs that someone may be out of touch with reality:

*They have difficulty distinguishing between what is real and what is not.

*They believe things that are not true.

*They have difficulty understanding the consequences of their actions.

*They are the mayor of… — RightWingLurk’nSnake© (@rmiames) June 23, 2023

So focusing on climate change and AI will help with the drug-stopian scene here. Cool, cool. 🤑 — Tenderloin Tube (@TLTube) June 23, 2023

I worked in San Francisco from 2014 to 2021. Governor DeSantis could go on almost any city block down town and see the same mess. Crime, homelessness, trash, drugs, that’s the SF way. San Francisco took a steep decline once London Breed became mayor and hasn’t stopped going down. https://t.co/9vsOdz0LkM — CAtoTX31 (@CAtoTX31) June 21, 2023

OMG, this is not a serious person @DeahDipietro https://t.co/jlgSXktraK — Mark F (@mafelix86) June 22, 2023

Oh sir, don’t turn this into a competition. They will try to out-dumb each other.

You aren't going to solve homelessness until you solve the epidemic of substance abuse and mental health issues in today's society. AI isn't going to solve anything. Climate change isn't causing homelessness. https://t.co/PMGckwEX1a — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) June 21, 2023

To be fair, if AI results in a robot apocalypse, then that will very likely eliminate all human social problems. You know, by eliminating humans.

He offers a solution...the only one that will work: restoring the rule of law! — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) June 21, 2023

I live in #SanFrancisco. The city has gotten worse under London Breed. It’s not a snap of the situation. It’s the situation. Drugs and corrupt City Hall. pic.twitter.com/myIEp58xBs — Citizenj17 ✝️🇺🇸 (@citizenj17) June 23, 2023

Leave it to a Democrat to declare that the solution to San Francisco’s massive problem of homelessness, crime and drug addiction is to pay lip service to climate change and artificial intelligence. 🤔🫢🙄 — Alaskan Tequila (@LTequila4) June 22, 2023

Do leftists ever listen to themselves?



This is so insane.. open air drug markets/usage, crime out of control, quality of life destroyed & the mayor is talking about AI + climate change. Smh. #OutOfTouch



If the Left didn’t have the media they’d be laughed out of this country. https://t.co/uEyXs554kZ — John (@DaBearsk) June 22, 2023

Finally, a request:

God save us. If you’re reading this, say a prayer for San Francisco. — daledwayer (@daledwayer) June 23, 2023

Request granted.

***

