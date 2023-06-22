Tucker on Twitter Episode 6: The Suppression of Bobby Kennedy Jr.

Tucker Carlson released the latest episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ discussing Robert Kennedy Jr.

Ep. 6 Bobby Kennedy is winning pic.twitter.com/jW51PYahLV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 22, 2023

We see frankly several angles to the ‘story’ of each Tucker episode. First, there is the media story of whether he can successfully challenge the mainstream media as he builds out his new show.

Part of that story is views. As of this moment, the views for each episode is, as of this writing:

Episode 1: 119 million views.

Episode 2: 59.6 million views.

Episode 3: 102 million views.

Episode 4: 30.9 million views.

Episode 5: 14 million views.

So, first, episode 5 is the lowest ‘rated’ episode yet. Of course, newer episodes have less time to accumulate views but even accounting for that, that’s a pretty low view count. It is also worth noting that out of Episodes 1-4, Episode 3 appeared to gain the most views since Tuesday. As for Episode 5’s low view count, that might be attributable to abnormal airing time—if it didn’t appear when people expected it, how many just plain missed it? Or it might indicate that people were less interested in the subject. Or perhaps it was a combination of the two.

Speaking of timing, this latest episode appeared at exactly 6:50 p.m. By comparison, the first two episodes appeared at 6:00 p.m. sharp and the second two were 6:30. The last episode, the lowest-performing episode, appeared at 2:41 p.m. And, no, we don’t know what that means. But we suspect that Carlson would get more views if he had each episode come out hell or high water at a specific time.

A second angle to these episodes is the legal/media story of his dispute with Fox News. As we noted several posts back, so far, his show is just him taking news events that others reported on and giving his own commentary on it. He is not breaking news and he is not interviewing others. He is just telling us what he thinks about current events. And we wondered if that might be done to avoid technically violating his contract with Fox News, but without seeing the contract, we have no idea. Certainly, the fact Fox News hasn’t taken concrete steps to stop him suggests one of three scenarios: either they don’t think they can stop him, they don’t think he is actively hurting them, or they think it will hurt their brand if they try to stop him. And of course it could easily be a mixture of all three.

Furthermore, there doesn’t seem to be any cash flow from this. The videos are ad-free when we understand that they can now include ads. And there is no moment when he pushes a sponsor of any kind. Basically, he is giving his opinion, for free, on today’s subjects, in a format that is more professional than you might normally expect for a regular twitter video.

As of this writing, it is up to nearly a million views. We have little doubt it will go up, although how high is anyone’s guess. We could imagine many scenarios playing out where it gets unusually high or low ratings.

And while we don’t think Kennedy is right about vaccines, we generally prefer to see his views aired out and refuted rather than being suppressed.

Naturally, this got reactions:

All the news publications that are smearing and trying to discredit RFK Jr are merely outing themselves as paid for and “sponsored by Pfizer” — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) June 22, 2023

So @TuckerCarlson give s RFK Jr a lift tonight. A finger in the establishments eye.@Foxnews becomes smaller with every @TuckerCarlson monologued. pic.twitter.com/xPp9CxdzUi — CombsJC (@RedState66) June 22, 2023

Hotez has been on a tweeting frenzy, vigorously labeling anyone who disagrees with him as "conspiracy theorists." Yet, in a stunning twist of irony, he remains utterly perplexed about why he's not winning any popularity contests. it seems the only conspiracy here is the one he's… — Mila Moon 🌙 (@MilaMoonBaby) June 22, 2023

RFK Jr. is certifiably insane. Stop giving this nutcase attention. His name is the only reason anyone even knows who he is. https://t.co/yHxhp8EbvR — Benjamin Rothove (@BenjaminRothove) June 22, 2023

Kennedy is my second choice after trump https://t.co/UzOf9ixwsi — Romanticamper🇺🇸 (@romanticamper) June 22, 2023

I never trust a guy who wears a bow tie. No one can tell a story better than Tucker. A legend of truth and unafraid of the dark forces that are ruining our schools, job sites, military, law enforcement, churches, and government. https://t.co/J2njjQ22t1 — Jesse Montemayor (@JesseMontemayo7) June 22, 2023

Some of our favorite people wear bow ties.

Team Elon 🥊 pic.twitter.com/K6s8EPVUso — WOLF OF LUKSO 🆙️ (@CRYPTO_WOLF_OF) June 22, 2023

If Trump gets the nod? I’ll vote Kennedy. — Noyb (@Noyb2021) June 22, 2023

I love it that you’re back. I never missed one of your shows on fox (haven’t watched a minute of fox since) and I’ll never miss one of these and happy to subscribe if you make it a subscription service. — 🇺🇸 Joe Bidens last brain cell 🇺🇸 (@freebird202222) June 22, 2023

RJK Jr just got the same primary donation I gave DeSantis. I disagree with him being pro choice so I will not vote for him in the GE. He's not wildly pro gun either (neither was Trump) but his stance at least publicly has shifted to focusing on SSRIs and other drugs related to… https://t.co/i85U22BEYp pic.twitter.com/hltAXiwR2W — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) June 22, 2023

Well said. @PeterHotez has lost the debate by bowing out. Someone steadfast in their convictions would be able to defend them, and Peter Hotez clearly isn’t that guy. https://t.co/Hajwt0kATd — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) June 22, 2023

Yes, Hotez seems to have lost by default.

Fox News is going to rue the day they fired this man. Tucker without a corporate filter is a thing to behold. https://t.co/aChVhODCOl — Ben Carlisle (@BenCarlisleLaw) June 22, 2023

Well, it's not a defeat quite yet, but it's still an impressive showing so far.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!