Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes
Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun...
Rep. Jamie Raskin calls the party of Lincoln 'the party of Luna and...
Speaker McCarthy pushes back on Rep. Lauren Boebert's impeachment vote
Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell...
'Deadnaming' to be treated as harassment and a civil rights violation
Raw Story: Moms for Liberty 'scrambles to explain' why it quoted Hitler
Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Senator Kennedy Educates Gun Control Democrats With a 'Trigger Warning'
Techno Fog's thread breaks down IRS whistleblower's Biden deposition and it's even WORSE...
Biden couldn't get out fast enough as journos yelled Qs about the IRS...
Bret Baier directly addresses allegation that he worked with DOJ to entrap Donald...
D-BAG Marxist writes entire thread claiming tragic submarine incident as 'victory' for the...
LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure...

Tucker on Twitter Episode 6: The Suppression of Bobby Kennedy Jr.

Aaron Walker  |  8:01 PM on June 22, 2023

Tucker Carlson released the latest episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ discussing Robert Kennedy Jr.

We see frankly several angles to the ‘story’ of each Tucker episode. First, there is the media story of whether he can successfully challenge the mainstream media as he builds out his new show. 

Part of that story is views. As of this moment, the views for each episode is, as of this writing:

Episode 1: 119 million views.

Episode 2: 59.6 million views.

Episode 3: 102 million views.

Episode 4: 30.9 million views.

Episode 5: 14 million views.

So, first, episode 5 is the lowest ‘rated’ episode yet. Of course, newer episodes have less time to accumulate views but even accounting for that, that’s a pretty low view count. It is also worth noting that out of Episodes 1-4, Episode 3 appeared to gain the most views since Tuesday. As for Episode 5’s low view count, that might be attributable to abnormal airing time—if it didn’t appear when people expected it, how many just plain missed it? Or it might indicate that people were less interested in the subject. Or perhaps it was a combination of the two.

Speaking of timing, this latest episode appeared at exactly 6:50 p.m. By comparison, the first two episodes appeared at 6:00 p.m. sharp and the second two were 6:30. The last episode, the lowest-performing episode, appeared at 2:41 p.m. And, no, we don’t know what that means. But we suspect that Carlson would get more views if he had each episode come out hell or high water at a specific time.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Brett T.

A second angle to these episodes is the legal/media story of his dispute with Fox News. As we noted several posts back, so far, his show is just him taking news events that others reported on and giving his own commentary on it. He is not breaking news and he is not interviewing others. He is just telling us what he thinks about current events. And we wondered if that might be done to avoid technically violating his contract with Fox News, but without seeing the contract, we have no idea. Certainly, the fact Fox News hasn’t taken concrete steps to stop him suggests one of three scenarios: either they don’t think they can stop him, they don’t think he is actively hurting them, or they think it will hurt their brand if they try to stop him. And of course it could easily be a mixture of all three.

Furthermore, there doesn’t seem to be any cash flow from this. The videos are ad-free when we understand that they can now include ads. And there is no moment when he pushes a sponsor of any kind. Basically, he is giving his opinion, for free, on today’s subjects, in a format that is more professional than you might normally expect for a regular twitter video.

As of this writing, it is up to nearly a million views. We have little doubt it will go up, although how high is anyone’s guess. We could imagine many scenarios playing out where it gets unusually high or low ratings.

And while we don’t think Kennedy is right about vaccines, we generally prefer to see his views aired out and refuted rather than being suppressed.

Naturally, this got reactions:

Some of our favorite people wear bow ties.

Yes, Hotez seems to have lost by default.

Well, it's not a defeat quite yet, but it's still an impressive showing so far. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AUTISM TUCKER CARLSON VACCINATION VACCINATIONS VACCINE VACCINE MANDATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Brett T.
Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes
Brett T.
LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse
Sam J.
Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell)
Doug P.
Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun with one hand
Brett T.
'Deadnaming' to be treated as harassment and a civil rights violation
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text Brett T.