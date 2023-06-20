Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal

Well, Tucker Carlson faked us out. The first two episodes appeared at 6:00 p.m. sharp. The next two were at 6:30 and today, the episode was at 2:41 p.m., which frankly caught us flatfooted. Without any further ado, here you go:

Ep. 5 As in most of the developing world, it's safer to be the president's son than his opponent. pic.twitter.com/AtRRaxYSjs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 20, 2023

At this point, it is up to four million views. So this is where we are, view-wise:

Episode 1: 118 million views.

Episode 2: 59.3 million views.

Episode 3: 100 million views.

Episode 4: 30.2 million views.

So that gives you some idea of the staying power of this venture. We find that interesting to report on because one question is whether Twitter can become a platform to rival other kinds of media. Can it compete with YouTube? Can it outperform Fox News? Impossible to say, but we are glued to our screens.

Also, on the substance, it is worth nothing that Trump did indeed predict something like this on TruthSocial (and this new version of theTwitchy website allows us to embed TruthSocial posts):

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

On Twitter, many reacted to this latest episode of Tucker on Twitter:

Tucker gets it. Biden has weaponized the DOJ the same way 3rd world Dictators do, to target his political opposition and protect his corrupt family. https://t.co/bHjl34KO28 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2023

One of the beautiful things about Tucker on Twitter is he usually posts around 6pm CST.



But if it's important he can just post it sooner.



That's dope. https://t.co/LgiVKHu94C — L (@SomeB1tchIKnow) June 20, 2023

We would appreciate it if we could predict when it comes out, honestly, but we doubt Carlson would listen to us.

.@TuckerCarlson is breaking the news cycle.



Instead of waiting for Fox to approve a story for his evening newscast, he can now put it out on twitter before the MSM shows can even get their talking points straight.



Tucker is setting the narrative.

He is winning. https://t.co/TWy8zDzOPc — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 20, 2023

Is he still👇?

Asking for a Ukrainian friend… pic.twitter.com/2ijqpKkt3m — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) June 20, 2023

There was child-sex trafficking on Hunter’s laptop and he walks free. Incredible. — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) June 20, 2023

Derek Hines is one of the federal prosecutors on Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal.



Derek Hines served as special counsel to former FBI director Louis Freeh from 2013 through February 2015.



In April 2016, Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to two of then VP Joe Biden's grandkids' trust.… — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) June 20, 2023

Ex-FBI chief gave $100K to Biden grandkid trust as he sought 'future work': Hunter emails https://t.co/p41cG8CejD — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) June 20, 2023

We think we might be dating ourselves by getting that reference.

That’s pretty nice.

I can’t believe people take you seriously. Hunter Biden cooperates, Trump does not. Why is this so damn difficult to understand? — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) June 20, 2023

Really? Because we were pretty sure that the Biden family tried to Hunter Biden’s crimes up with a fake ‘misinformation’ narrative. Oh, and the Secret Service allegedly attempted to help cover up the gun crime:

The bizarre, original story on the Hunter Biden gun charges that I reported with @SchreckReports https://t.co/BHgXv0QNLY https://t.co/piymYyM85a — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 20, 2023

Seriously, it is bizarre for people to argue that all should be forgiven for any crime as long as you cooperate with authorities.

Finally, this seems like solid advice:

The regime is trying to poke you with a stick to get you to do something stupid. Don’t do something stupid. Take that anger and sublimate it into helping @ScottPresler register voters & getting the early vote out. Sublimate that anger into getting effective conservatives elected. https://t.co/O3hs7nZ1Qx — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚑🚒🚜💨 (@shoshido) June 20, 2023





We can never hope to restore equal justice before the law if we don’t win back the White House.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!