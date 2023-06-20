Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal

NYT looks at the personally painful relationship Joe Biden has with his son...
Aaron Walker  |  7:11 PM on June 20, 2023
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

Well, Tucker Carlson faked us out. The first two episodes appeared at 6:00 p.m. sharp. The next two were at 6:30 and today, the episode was at 2:41 p.m., which frankly caught us flatfooted. Without any further ado, here you go:

At this point, it is up to four million views. So this is where we are, view-wise:

Episode 1: 118 million views.

Episode 2: 59.3 million views.

Episode 3: 100 million views.

Episode 4: 30.2 million views.

So that gives you some idea of the staying power of this venture. We find that interesting to report on because one question is whether Twitter can become a platform to rival other kinds of media. Can it compete with YouTube? Can it outperform Fox News? Impossible to say, but we are glued to our screens.

Also, on the substance, it is worth nothing that Trump did indeed predict something like this on TruthSocial (and this new version of theTwitchy website allows us to embed TruthSocial posts):

On Twitter, many reacted to this latest episode of Tucker on Twitter:

We would appreciate it if we could predict when it comes out, honestly, but we doubt Carlson would listen to us.

We think we might be dating ourselves by getting that reference.

That’s pretty nice.

Really? Because we were pretty sure that the Biden family tried to Hunter Biden’s crimes up with a fake ‘misinformation’ narrative. Oh, and the Secret Service allegedly attempted to help cover up the gun crime:

Seriously, it is bizarre for people to argue that all should be forgiven for any crime as long as you cooperate with authorities.

Finally, this seems like solid advice:


We can never hope to restore equal justice before the law if we don’t win back the White House.

***

