Video allegedly shows a pedophile being busted 'To Catch a Predator' Style (watch)

We admit we can do very little to verify any part of this story, but it is pretty incredible video:

Make Hunting Pedophiles Great Again!! pic.twitter.com/lRsl64Fsnj — Alan Roberts (@TheMFingCOO) June 17, 2023

This does not appear to have been done by Mr. Roberts. You can see, the TikTok user name is @cppfan. If you go over to that page, they indicate that it is a fan page of something called the Colorado Ped Patrol, which has a YouTube page with the handle @coloradopedpatrol2023. We couldn’t locate the original video—though we might keep looking and if you find it, feel free to let this author know on Twitter. Sometimes open-source journalism is the best journalism.

So naturally it could turn out to be significantly fake, either a skit or so cut up that it is misleading, although our gut tells us it is the real thing. Take that for what it is worth.

That's enough internet for me today. It makes me sick to my soul there is so much of this going on. — TraderJill 👑 Pronouns: Wtf/Is/Wrong/With/You (@LadyJustice4512) June 17, 2023

The Internet can be great at times. Many of the people we call friends probably would not have met us otherwise. But it also allows the crazies to band together and it allows predators to connect with prey.

I can't even believe what I just watched. The dude is honest but still can't control himself. He needs to spend the rest of his life in prison. — Suzy Redd (@suzy_redd) June 17, 2023

The radical honesty of this dude is confusing. — Regan Jacklin (@refinedmindset) June 17, 2023

There is a certain cadre of pedophiles who think there is nothing wrong with what they do, that this is just a sexual orientation no different than being gay, and people like us who disapprove are just horrible bigots. Presuming the video is what it appears to be, the pedophile in the video appears to think exactly that way, seeming to argue that a hypothetical 14-year-old child could consent to anything.

I believe this is my state of Colorado. These people are sick and I’m not opposed to a long painful death sentence for messing with kids. https://t.co/xwV2KPRDSy — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) June 17, 2023

It was a horrible act of judicial activism that the Supreme Court said that the government could not execute a pedophile for ‘mere’ child rape and we are gratified that the state of Florida is directly challenging this precedent.

This is amazing. These guys showed a LOT of restraint.



I defy any parent to watch this video and not be making a fist and gritting your teeth half way through. https://t.co/7bxbfAP4YU — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 17, 2023

This is exactly where the focus of the alphabet agencies should be.... Great work gents, keep it up, and thank you for protecting our children. Happy Fathers Day to you from a fellow father 👊 https://t.co/WgHFRA3qDx — TMac 🇺🇲🇮🇪 (@T_Macv2) June 17, 2023

Yeah, Mr. Biden, maybe have less FBI agents investigating parents angry at school boards for covering up rapes, maybe repurpose those 80,000 IRS agents, and instead go after these freaks? Just a thought.

WOWWWWWW. OMG. You guys are BRAVE AF!!! Way to go. #Heroes — Stace (@nspiteofillness) June 17, 2023

Retweet...put the word out so others, like him, will know they can/will get caught! — Down syndrome = God's unconditional love (@Augusta_Abba) June 18, 2023

Like we keep saying, we don’t have solid verification, but the same team appears to have a twitter account where they post every now and then.

They even sell merch, which makes sense because these stings probably cost money to do:

So while we can’t verify any of this, but our totally unscientific ‘gut’ says they are doing God’s work. And if they are, we hope they keep this up.

