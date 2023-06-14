CNN reports that Daniel Penny has been indicted

CNN has the story:

JUST IN: A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Daniel Penny, the retired US Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, a source says https://t.co/2mviYNmWNm — CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2023

The article doesn’t tell you much beyond the headline. They are being told that Daniel Penny is officially indicted for second-degree manslaughter. That means that the government would have to prove that he recklessly caused the death of Jordan Neely. It does not require any intentional conduct.

It’s not officially verified that he has been indicted at all—it’s just sources telling them. But experience says this is very likely to be the truth.

Although we would like to note one thing: We are not sure the correct term is truly ‘chokehold.’ The question of whether or not Penny was restricting any bloodflow or oxygen to Jordan Neely is one that is likely to be decided at trial, and we will reserve judgment on even that issue—and whether he caused Neely’s death at all. Therefore, this author only uses the term "neck restraint."

Still, it is clear that he is going to need a legal defense and we will link again to his fundraiser:

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 13, 2023

Naturally, reactions were divided:

Sad day for America — Aaron Pratt 🇺🇸 (@prattaaron) June 14, 2023

Everyone probably agrees he's innocent right? — Gypsy (@GypsyD24) June 14, 2023

In most states, grand juries are not obligated to consider self-defense or defense of others. It's one of the deep flaws in the grand jury system because a person could be very clearly acting in self-defense, and still be indicted.

A marine is trained to kill enemies of the United States, not American citizens. — Mathias Ssemanda (@MathiasSsemanda) June 14, 2023

Except the law literally says that not all killing is wrong or illegal, even in New York State. We previously discussed the law here.

This will never make it in NYC with a jury of his peers. It can’t. — KC (@KCAM_1) June 14, 2023

Someone said he only needs one juror to be a subway rider and he will be set free. We forgot who said it, but we suspect they were right.

It’s about time. Now Alvin Bragg needs to close the deal and put him away for longtime. — Mark Stevenson (@m_stevenson78) June 14, 2023

So much for the presumption of innocence.

Another reason on a long list of reasons not to visit a city like this. Not to mention how nasty it is — Lynn 🇺🇸🐗 (@HogWildNTN) June 14, 2023

If New York is prosecuting a man for defending himself or others, then good people need to stay out of that jurisdiction.

Yet another George Zimmerman situation, except in this case I'm not so sure he will get off. Even the cop in the Floyd incident was convicted so the law working as intended is no longer something we can look forward to. — SwitchPlayed (@SwitchPlayed) June 14, 2023

every time a story goes out with this picture of him more people are convinced he needs to be in prison https://t.co/VLFIUUQ1bT pic.twitter.com/fBKf65FKsp — Lena (@banalplay) June 14, 2023

Why do so many liberals think prejudice is appropriate?

He will not be another George Zimmerman or Kyle Rittenhouse, but the right is going to grift off him and peddle their hate agenda based around him. So let be clear:



We all saw the video.



It was NOT self defense.



Daniel Penny is going to jail. https://t.co/DNzjAJ4ZvA — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) June 14, 2023

Except the video doesn’t show what happened before Penny restrained Neely.

The verified comments really illustrate the inversion of Twitter. It'll soon be at a point where it's no longer useable. https://t.co/593xiYRyj9 — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) June 14, 2023

Cry more.

And now he’ll get his day in court, and it will be up to a jury to decide his fate. https://t.co/4YTo8YhOTw — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 14, 2023

Thanks for saying … pretty much nothing. Why even Tweet if you have nothing to say?

I hope every columnist who used their platform to rationalize the killing of Jordan Neely by prolonged chokehold takes this moment for some introspection. (I’m not counting on it, but still.) https://t.co/VAYTIk8mrC — Miles Howard (@MilesPerHoward) June 14, 2023

Because an indictment means he is guilty?

Indeed, we will leave with this thought:

Getting an indictment is easy. That tricks the public into thinking guilt. A jury full of people that have been influenced to think in socialist cultural views is not saying much — CommonSenseAmerican🇺🇸 (@CommonSens19282) June 14, 2023

Certainly, one should never make the mistake of thinking a person is guilty just because they have been indicted. The standard for an indictment is low in theory and practically nonexistent in fact.

***

